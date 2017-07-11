Coronavirus latest: North Korea reports first 'suspected' case of COVID-19

North Korea reports first suspected cases of COVID-19

Thousands in Israel protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the pandemic

Travelers returning to the UK from Spain must quarantine for 14 days

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:44 France is making coronavirus tests free in a bid to fight rising infection numbers.

"We wouldn't describe this as a second wave, but what's clear is that for several days now we have seen a noticeable increase in the number of confirmed cases, which had been in decline for 13 weeks," Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview with the Le Parisien published on Sunday.

A new government order has now made PCR nasal swab tests available on demand without prescription.

France has seen over 217,800 infections and nearly 30,200 COVID-19 deaths according to the latest data.

Watch video 01:52 Share Corona - highest single day rise Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3fugu WHO sounds alarm bell over growing infection numbers

00:18 The UK has removed Spain from its list of safe travel destinations, requiring all visitors from that country to isolate for two weeks. Read our full story here.

00:10 Germany wants to give each of its citizens the opportunity to vaccinate themselves against the coronavirus.

"We are in the process of increasing the production capacity in Germany," the country's Minister of Research Anja Karliczek told newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

"Once a vaccine is found, every German that wishes to will be able to get vaccinated," she said. "We have to achieve this and we will achieve this."

But Karliczek cautioned against overly high expectations for a rapid vaccine development. "A trustworthy vaccine that is suitable for the majority of the population will probably be ready by the middle of next year at the earliest," she said, adding that there can always be setbacks in the development of a vaccine.

00:04 North Korea has for the first time acknowledged a suspected case of COVID-19 within its borders, after a defector suspected of having the virus returned from South Korea earlier this month.

"An emergency event happened in Kaesong City where a runaway who went to the south three years ago, a person who is suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus, returned on July 19 after illegally crossing the demarcation line," state news agency KCNA said

Until now, Pyongyang had insisted that not a single infection had breached the country's borders, which remain closed.

Read more: Is North Korea hiding a coronavirus outbreak?

Following the news of the possible infection, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened an emergency politburo meeting, declared a state of emergency, and imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong.

KCNA did not confirm whether the individual had been tested, but said that an "uncertain result" from a medical checkup had prompted officials to quarantine the person and trace his contacts.

00:00 Catch up on Saturday's coronavirus new here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

kp/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)