Coronavirus latest: No herd immunity means infection risk still high, warns WHO

Donald Trump calls off the Republican Party’s convention in Florida

US cases surpass 4 million, more than a quarter of global infections

Australia reintroduces restrictions in most-populous state

Bolivia postpones its general elections till October

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

11:00 A sudden spike in cases in Hong Kong could stem from its willingness to allow "essential personnel" such as seafarers and truck drivers to skip quarantine when entering the city, according to some health experts.

After analyzing virus samples from recent confirmed cases, Gabriel Leung, dean of the University of Hong Kong's medical school, said the virus' resurgence most likely stemmed from such imported cases.

He said the wave was "probably because of the multiple imported [cases], it could be the crew members or sailors exempted from quarantine."

"When they entered Hong Kong, there were no immediate quarantine measures or testing arrangements. You could imagine, some of the crew members, the hotel they stay in maybe is downtown," he said.

"The number of the exempted people [arriving] is not small, so it poses a risk to Hong Kong unless the number goes down," said Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan from Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection.

However, other officials have said the arrangement was necessary, insisting that it was a "misunderstanding" that the latest surge could be due to such an exemption.

More than 1,000 infections have been confirmed in the territory since early July, more than 40% of the total since the virus first hit the city in late January.

10:46 A three-year-old girl died in Belgium after testing positive for coronavirus, amid a surge in new infections, health authorities reported.

The announcement came a day after Belgium reimplemented restrictions to stem the spread of the virus, including mandating masks in crowded outdoor public spaces.

The girl suffered some several severe associated dieseases, according to a statement. She is believed to be the youngest person to pass away from coronavirus complications, after a 12-year-old died in March.

Belgium has reported nearly 65,000 cases and over 9,800 deaths.

10:14 The chief scientist at the World Health Organization estimates that about 50% to 60% of the population will need to be immune for there to be anyprotective "herd immunity" effect.

Herd immunity is usually achieved through vaccination and occurs when most of a population is immune to a disease.

Studies done from some countries hit hard by the pandemic show that about 5% to 10% of people now have antibodies, although in some countries, it has been as high as 20%, said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan.

"As there are waves of this infection going through countries, people are going to develop antibodies and those people will hopefully be immune for some time so they will also act as barriers and brakes to the spread," Swaminathan added.

To achieve herd immunity through natural infection, you need to have several waves and you will see the morbidity and mortality that we see now, she said.

Other experts have estimated that as much as 70% to 80% of the population need to have antibodies before there is any herd immunity effect.

In the early stages of the pandemic, countries including Britain and Sweden suggested achieving herd immunity as an outbreak response strategy. However, researchers are now also finding evidence that coronavirus immunity may not last indefinitely, as some recovered patients have tested positive for the virus a second time around.

09:42 Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has gone into quarantine after the head of his political office tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a government press office statement.

Borissov, 61, whose first test for coronavirus revealed a negative result, will stay in self-isolation until the results of a second test taken early on Friday come out.

Bulgaria has registered a spike in infections over the past month. On Friday, the country reported 268 new cases, bringing the total to 9,853, including 329 deaths.

09:32 Germany's Bild newspaper is reporting that the official coronavirus tracking app wasn't working properly for up to five weeks due to an issue affecting millions of Android smartphones.

According to the report, some users with Huawei and Samsung phones, for example, did not receive notifications if they had come into contact with the virus.

The Health Ministry confirmed that some Android operating systems blocked the app from running in the background in order to save power. While that wouldn't have affected the app's ability to exchange information with other phones, it would have prevented or delayed notifications about potential infection risk from being sent out.

In a statement, the ministry stressed that Android settings can hamper any app from working properly. It said the problem had been solved with an update released on Wednesday.

The center-left SPD's spokesman for digital policy, Jens Zimmermann, called for "a swift explanation" from Health Minister Jens Spahn.

"It is more than annoying that the responsible politicians are hearing about this matter from the media," he told Reuters news agency. "I would have liked to see open communication from the Health Ministry," he added.

09:06 The number of daily passenger flights in China has rebounded to about 80% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the country's aviation regulator.

On July 23, Chinese airlines operated 13,059 passenger flights, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

Daily transported air passenger numbers have also recovered — they're at nearly 70% of the levels seen last year.

The global aviation industry is closely watching capacity in China as a harbinger of demand recovery trends.

China has been gradually reopening its economy. However, the country is still seeing cases flare up in certain areas, while many cities are still living with virus-related restrictions.

Beijing is also allowing more international flights, but requires all arrival passengers to provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding.

08:55 German federal and state health ministers are debating whether to impose mandatory coronavirus testing on holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries, amid growing concern over infection spikes at popular holiday destinations.

Setting up COVID-19 testing stations at German airports and making tests mandatory for returnees is one of the proposals that ministers will consider on Friday.

Walk-through testing stations are already in operation at Germany's Frankfurt and Munich airports, but there is no obligation for passengers to participate.

Germany has put in place guidelines for people returning from one of the over 100 high-risk countries, as identified by the country's public health body, the Robert Koch Institute.

Returnees are meant to enter a 14-day home quarantine as well as register with the local health authority.

Turkey — one of Germany's most popular holiday destinations, along with the US, Egypt and Israel — all currently feature on the RKI's high-risk list.

But there have also been increases in infection rates recently at holiday resorts in Croatia and Mallorca, Spain, that are popular with Germans.

Germany currently has confirmed nearly 205,000 cases and over 9,000 deaths.

08:39 A Vietnamese man tested positive for coronavirus in the central city of Da Nang, ending a 99-day period in which Vietnam had recorded no community transmissions, state media reported.

Doctors initially suspected that the patient, 57, had contracted pneumonia but positive tests came back from two separate testing centers, local newspaper VnExpress reported.

Fifty people who were in contact with the man have been isolated, and the entire hospital placed under lockdown. A number of people who had been in contact with the man were also displaying symptoms, said Nguyen Tien Hong, deputy director of Da Nang's Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vietnam has proven successful in taming the spread of the virus, and has not recorded any fatalities. All recent new cases have come from Vietnamese nationals who were repatriated after becoming stranded overseas.

08:06 Both Austria and England have implemented stricter mask-wearing requirements from today. Following a significant increase in the infection rate in Austria, people in supermarkets, banks, post offices, hospitals and nursing homes will now have to wear face protection. Masks were previously only required in public transport and pharmacies.

In England, although masks were already mandatory on public transport, they will now also be required in shops. The requirement will only apply to England, however, and not the rest of the United Kingdom. The UK has recorded over 298,000 cases and more than 45,500 deaths.

07:49 Payments of the unprecedented coronavirus stimulus approved by leaders of the European Union will start in the second half of next year, the bloc's economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, was quoted as saying.

Countries may be able to use a tenth of the €1.8 trillion ($2 trillion) coronavirus aid and budget package in anticipation of the plan's approval, said Gentiloni in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

He suggested the bloc would have to approve new resources, such as the digital tax and the CO2 tax, to repay the common debt between 2026 and 2056.

"Otherwise, individual countries will find themselves having to repay the money because Europe has not been able to repay the common debt," Gentiloni said.

07:20 India has overtaken France's death toll, with a total of 30,601 fatalities. Over the past 24 hours, India recorded 740 new deaths from the virus and 49,310 new infections, official data showed.

An antibody study showed this week that almost a quarter of people in the capital New Delhi have had the virus — almost 40 times the official number.

The death toll is the sixth-highest in the world, behind the US, Brazil, Britain, Mexico and Italy. It also has the third-highest caseload with almost 1.3 million infections.

07:00 Vietnam, one of Asia's biggest consumers of wildlife products, has suspended all imports of wild animal species "dead or alive" and vowed to "eliminate" illegal markets across the country.

The directive, signed by the leader of the communist country, follows the scandal over links between the unregulated sale of wildlife and the origins of the coronavirus in neighboring China.

"The prime minister orders the suspension of imports of wildlife — dead or alive — their eggs... parts or derivatives," said the order released Thursday on the government website. "All citizens, especially officials... must not participate in illegal poaching, buying, selling, transporting... of illegal wildlife."

The country will also "resolutely eliminate market and trading sites which trade wildlife illegally", the edict said — warning of a crackdown on the poaching, trafficking, storing and advertising of animals, birds and reptiles.

Among the most frequently smuggled animal goods are tiger parts, rhino horn and pangolins used in traditional medicine. Vietnam has reported just over 400 cases and no deaths.

06:18 Following the outbreak at the Tönnies slaughterhouse in Germany, which saw over 2,000 employees infected, researchers have found that the virus likely spread to several people within a radius of more than eight meters from a single infected person.

Researchers found that the virus had been caught by multiple employees from a so-called superspreader — a cattle butcher — in May.

The findings came from a joint study by the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research (HZI), the University Clinic Hamburg-Eppendorf and the Leibniz Institute for Experimental Virology (HPI).

"A super spreader process has been found for the outbreak at Tönnies," said Adam Grundhoff, a co-author of the study.

The primary transmission took place inside the abattoir, where the circulated air was cooled to 10 degrees Celsius [50 degrees Fahrenheit], said Grundhoff. Researchers pointed to a low supply of fresh air combined with strenuous physical work.

"Under these conditions, a distance of 1.5 to three meters alone is obviously not sufficient to prevent transmission," he added.

Tönnies later installed a new air filter system to prevent the virus from spreading through the air.

Despite concerns that the close living quarters of Tönnies mostly-migrant workforce may have played a role in the spread, the researchers said they saw no link.

03:35 Germany has registered 815 more cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), bringing total infections in the country to 204,183.

With 10 additional deaths, the total number of fatalities in Germany rose to 9,111.

01:55 A study in Brazil has found hydroxychloroquine to be an ineffective drug to treat COVID-19.

Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) conducted across 55 hospitals in Brazil found that the anti-malaria drug is not effective against the virus. The study also found that the drug has potentially damaging side effects, such as the increased risk for heart and liver problems.

"Among patients hospitalized with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, the use of hydroxychloroquine, alone or with azithromycin, did not improve clinical status at 15 days as compared with standard care," said the study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, has praised hydroxychloroquine. He has repeatedly pushed for its widespread use and is reportedly even taking it himself.

The authors of the study also acknowledged its limitations, adding that "the trial cannot definitively rule out either a substantial benefit of the trial drugs or substantial harm."

Brazil reported 59,961 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to nearly 2.3 million. It also reported 1,311 new deaths, taking the country’s death toll past 84,000.

01:24 Mexico reported a record number of new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry confirmed 8,438 new cases and 718 deaths, taking the total in the country to 370,712 infections and 41,908 fatalities.

The government has said the actual number of cases is likely much higher than the confirmed cases.

A survey showed that less than 8% of Mexican firms received aid from the government as the economic recession hit during the pandemic. While several companies said they did not know they could get help from the state, others polled said they applied for aid and did not receive any.

Mexico’s economy is forecast to shrink by up to 10% or more this year.

01:02 Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, has reintroduced restrictions as fresh clusters of the coronavirus emerged in Sydney. Group bookings in restaurants, cafes and clubs will be capped at 10, while venues can allow up to 300 people.

Only 100 people can attend funerals and places of worship, whereas weddings and corporate events will be limited to 150 people with strict social distancing rules in place.

Australia has so far reported just over 13,000 cases and 133 deaths. It has, however, seen a flare-up of infections in recent weeks, particularly in Melbourne.

00:10 US President Donald Trump canceled the Republican convention in Florida, where he was due to be formally announced as the party’s presidential nominee, citing a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Trump said it wasn’t the right time to do a "big, crowded convention."

"The timing for this event is not right, it’s just not right with what’s happened recently," he said.

Trump's announcement came hours after the number of confirmed cases in the United States rose past 4 million.

