Coronavirus latest: New Zealand's GDP records largest fall in 29 years

All times in GMT/UTC

01:38 Beijing confirmed 21 new cases of coronavirus, down from 31 a day earlier. The total number of infections in the city has risen to 158 over the past week. Officials reported 28 new cases nationwide, four of which were brought by Chinese travelers from outside the country.

Beijing's latest outbreak, the worst since February, has been traced to the city's largest wholesale market. Authorities in the Chinese capital have since moved to restrict travel in and out of the city and suspended classes.

01:15 Australia's Qantas Airways said it has canceled most international flights until late October. "We will still have some flights scheduled across the Tasman in the coming months with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand," the airline said in a statement. "Should travel between Australia and other countries open up and demand return, we can add more flights back into our schedule."

The airline's decision comes after the Australian government indicated it was unlikely to reopen its borders to international travelers until 2021. The government said it may relax rules for foreign students, and other long-term visitors in the coming months.

00:30 New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded its largest fall in 29 years, as the country reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand's economy shrank by 0.2% in the year ended March. Its GDP declined by 1.6% in first three months of this year, Stats New Zealand said.

Read more: Coronavirus: 5 things New Zealand got right

Watch video 00:56 Ardern declares NZ virus victory

00:20 Mexico added 4,930 new coronavirus cases and 770 new deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the country's total count to 159,793 infections and 19,080 fatalities, the Health Ministry said. The government has said the actual number of cases in Mexico are likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

00:10 The Eiffel Tower is set to open next week after three months of shutdown, the longest closure since World War II.

The opening on June 25, however, comes with certain restrictions on visitors. Elevators will be off-limits, as the confined space poses a risk of disease transmission. Also, visitors will not be allowed to go higher than the second level of the tower.

All visitors over the age of 11 will be required to wear masks, and there will be a one-way traffic system in place on the staircases.

Managers said they hope full operations will resume sometime in late summer.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

adi/sri (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)