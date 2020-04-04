Coronavirus latest: New York sees record spike in deaths

- New York state records a record day for fatalities, at 603

- The UK death toll has risen by 708 in 24 hours, its highest daily rise so far

- Despite Germany's relatively low death rate, almost 4,000 citizens are in intensive care

00:03 EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for more European solidarity through increased investment in the EU budget, saying "we need a Marshall Plan for Europe" to ensure economic stability during the coronavirus crisis.

In an editorial published by Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper, the EU chief wrote that "the many billions that need to be invested today, in order to avert a major catastrophe, will bind generations."

