Coronavirus latest: New York sees record spike in deaths

The US state of New York has recorded 630 new coronavirus deaths, its biggest day-to-day jump since the outbreak began. The EU Commission chief wants a "Marshall Plan for Europe." Follow DW for the latest.

Ambulances outside NYU Langone hospital (Reuters/B. McDermid)

- New York state records a record day for fatalities, at 630

- The UK death toll has risen by 708 in 24 hours, its highest daily rise so far

- Despite Germany's relatively low death rate, almost 4,000 citizens are in intensive care

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:16 China's National Health Commission reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, of which 25 were people who had recently arrived from outside the country. 

To prevent new cases arriving from abroad, China has been clamping down on international travel, banning entry to most foreigners and limiting foreign airlines to one flight per week.

Read moreCoronavirus: In Germany, medical students step up to fight COVID-19

00:03 EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for more European solidarity through increased investment in the EU budget, saying "we need a Marshall Plan for Europe" to ensure economic stability during the coronavirus crisis. 

In an editorial published by Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper, the EU chief wrote that "the many billions that need to be invested today, in order to avert a major catastrophe, will bind generations."

00:00 Catch up on Saturday's news here: New York sees worst 24 hours yet

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.
Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

wmr/dr (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

