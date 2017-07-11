Coronavirus latest: New COVID-19 cases surge in US and Brazil

Health experts in the United States warn hospitals could soon be overwhelmed as cases surge in Florida, Texas and other states

Brazil logs over 42,700 new daily infections and over 1,100 new virus deaths

In Germany, residents in outbreak hotspots face travel restrictions to several other states as well as Austria

More than 9.3 million confirmed cases globally, with over 481,000 deaths recorded

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:05 The United States recorded over 34,700 new COVID-19 cases, making it the country's worst single-day jump in cases since April.

The US, currently the world's worst-hit country, saw new cases peak in late April with some 36,400 in one day.

Cases are spiking in the states of Florida, Arizona, California, and Texas. The situation is particularly fraught in Florida, which broke its own record for new daily cases on Wednesday, logging over 5,500 new infections.

Hospital administrators and health care experts warned that hospitals in certain areas could soon be overwhelmed by the surge in cases. In the Texan city of Houston, intensive care unit beds are almost full.

00:00 Catch up on Wednesday's coronavirus news here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

rs,see/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)