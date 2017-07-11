 Coronavirus latest: New COVID-19 cases surge in US and Brazil | News | DW | 25.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus latest: New COVID-19 cases surge in US and Brazil

The United States recorded its worst single-day jump in cases since April, while Brazil logged over 42,000 new cases. Follow DW for the latest.

New York Police Department officers keep an eye on people as they control social distance on a warm day (Reuters/E. Munoz)

  • Health experts in the United States warn hospitals could soon be overwhelmed as cases surge in Florida, Texas and other states
  • Brazil logs over 42,700 new daily infections and over 1,100 new virus deaths 
  • In Germany, residents in outbreak hotspots face travel restrictions to several other states as well as Austria
  • More than 9.3 million confirmed cases globally, with over 481,000 deaths recorded

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:05 The United States recorded over 34,700 new COVID-19 cases, making it the country's worst single-day jump in cases since April.

The US, currently the world's worst-hit country, saw new cases peak in late April with some 36,400 in one day.

Cases are spiking in the states of Florida, Arizona, California, and Texas. The situation is particularly fraught in Florida, which broke its own record for new daily cases on Wednesday, logging over 5,500 new infections.

Hospital administrators and health care experts warned that hospitals in certain areas could soon be overwhelmed by the surge in cases. In the Texan city of Houston, intensive care unit beds are almost full.

00:00 Catch up on Wednesday's coronavirus news here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

rs,see/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

European police used racial discrimination when enforcing coronavirus lockdowns: Amnesty International

Amnesty International has said police in Europe demonstrated racial discrimination when implementing lockdowns. (24.06.2020)  

Lufthansa edging closer to bailout as top shareholder backs deal

The German airline's top shareholder has said he will back the deal, quashing fears he would scupper the government's proposed rescue package. The €9 billion deal is set to be voted on by investors on Thursday. (24.06.2020)  

Coronavirus: Gütersloh mayor Henning Schulz slams Tönnies meat producer after massive outbreak forces lockdown

The mayor of a town plunged back into coronavirus lockdown has said residents are angry and exhausted. He slammed the operator of a local slaughterhouse for the working conditions that led to the outbreak. (24.06.2020)  

Advertisement