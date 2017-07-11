Coronavirus latest: New COVID-19 cases surge in US and Brazil

The United States recorded its worst single-day jump in cases since April, while Brazil logged over 42,000 new cases. Follow DW for the latest.
All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
00:05 The United States recorded over 34,700 new COVID-19 cases, making it the country's worst single-day jump in cases since April.
The US, currently the world's worst-hit country, saw new cases peak in late April with some 36,400 in one day.
Cases are spiking in the states of Florida, Arizona, California, and Texas. The situation is particularly fraught in Florida, which broke its own record for new daily cases on Wednesday, logging over 5,500 new infections.
Hospital administrators and health care experts warned that hospitals in certain areas could soon be overwhelmed by the surge in cases. In the Texan city of Houston, intensive care unit beds are almost full.
