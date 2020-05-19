Coronavirus latest: Nearly 5 million cases worldwide

The World Health Organization says the globe will soon hit five million infections

Only 1% of Danes have contracted COVID-19, putting the country at risk of a new outbreak

Germany's foreign minister believes anti-lockdown protesters are vulnerable to radicalization

01:15 Bolivia's health minister has been arrested and fired over suspicions of corruption related to the purchase of ventilators to use in the fight against the coronavirus. Former Health Minister Marcelo Navajas was detained on Wednesday in La Paz after interim President Jeanine Anez ordered an investigation into the questionable purchase, the police confirmed.

Bolivia recently bought 179 ventilators costing $27,683 (€25,244) each from a manufacturer in Spain, with a total cost of nearly $5 million. The purchase was funded by the Inter-American Development Bank. It was later revealed that the manufacturer had also offered ventilators for around half that price, between €9,500 and €11,000 per unit.

Another Spanish company acted as an intermediary. On Twitter, Anez said that Bolivia had already paid over $2 million for the ventilators but "will not pay one more cent" and that she was committed to "recovering the money of Bolivians."

The scandal was uncovered last week when intensive care doctors said the new ventilators did not fit their needs. Bolivia has 4,481 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and recorded 189 deaths.

01:03 Over 100 employees at a slaughterhouse in western France have tested positive for COVID-19, regional health authorities have confirmed. The case marks the latest known outbreak at a meat processing plant, following similar developments in Germany, Spain, Australia, Brazil, and the US.

A total of 109 people have tested positive for the virus at the slaughterhouse in Cotes d'Armor, the ARS health authority said in a statement. 818 people at the plant have been tested. Slaughterhouses and meat processing plants have emerged as hotspots for coronavirus outbreaks, where employees tend to work close together in refrigerator-like conditions.

00:40 Protesters in the US state of Michigan gathered outside the state's capitol building to give each other haircuts, as local public health orders kept barber shops closed in the state.

Dubbed "Operation Haircut," this was the latest in a series of protests being carried out against the state's coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders. According to local police estimates, about 300 people attended the protest.

While the haircuts were free of cost, massages were also offered for a small amount of money. Many attendees were not wearing masks or practicing physical distancing, even as Michigan remains one of the hardest-hit states in the US.

00:29 The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern about the rising number of cases in poor countries, as many rich nations begin easing lockdowns and slowly return to business as usual.

The UN health body said 106,000 new infections had been registered over the last 24 hours, the most in a single day worldwide since the virus first became public knowledge almost five months ago.

"We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. "We are very concerned about rising cases in low and middle income countries."

Dr. Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies program, said: "We will soon reach the tragic milestone of 5 million cases."

00:10 Only 1% of Danes have contracted the coronavirus, a new study of virus antibodies has shown, raising concerns that Denmark is vulnerable to a new wave of the deadly infection. The report was released Wednesday by the Danish health agency SSI, a branch of the Health Ministry and the agency responsible for the surveillance of infectious diseases.

Of 2,600 randomly selected Danes, 1,071 had agreed to be tested for coronavirus antibodies. Only 12 test subjects tested positive, correlating to 1.1% of all subjects. SSI said the results were preliminary and that it was difficult to say at this point whether the results were representative of the Danish population as a whole.

Responding to the study, experts said the results were a cause for concern. "At the collective level we have no resilience, and that means there is a potential for epidemic spread again," Jens Lundgren, professor of infectious diseases at one of Denmark's largest hospitals Rigshospitalet, said in an interview with broadcaster DR.

As of Wednesday, Denmark had 11,117 confirmed coronavirus infections, resulting in 554 deaths thus far.

This week, Denmark moved ahead with further easing of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus. Danish middle schools reopened on Monday, over a month after classes for pre-schools and the youngest primary school children resumed. Museums, movie theaters, and zoos are due to reopen soon.

00:05 Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has warned that demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions could be co-opted by radical extremists and anti-semites.

"People living in a democracy should always be able to discuss things respectfully with each other and should take every fact-based protests seriously. However, the freedoms ensured by the German constitution, which these demonstrators invoke, are limited by the freedom of our fellow human beings," Maas said in an interview with German news channel Welt published Thursday.

"When radical extremists and anti-semites use demonstrations to agitate and divide, then everyone should keep much more than 1.5 meters distance away," he said.

Maas also called for people to not let themselves become instrumentalized by right-wing radicals.

"Any person who doesn't wear a mask or keep a minimum distance from others, and who screams conspiracy theories into the world without any concern for others, he or she is confusing courage with blind rage and freedom with empty egoism," the foreign minister said.

