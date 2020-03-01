 Coronavirus latest: Nearly 3000 COVID-19 deaths in China | News | DW | 02.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus latest: Nearly 3000 COVID-19 deaths in China

The coronavirus is spreading at a slower pace in China, but infections are soaring globally. The Caribbean region registered its first COVID-19 infections in the Dominican Republic and the islands of Guadeloupe.

A train in Tehran is sanitized to prevent the spread of coronavirus

  • There are more than 86,000 confirmed cases globally, with over 3,000 deaths
  • Coronavirus cases in Germany rose to 129
  • Italy has been unable to contain the virus' spread, registering a 50% increase in 24 hours 

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).

Read more:What you need to know about the coronavirus 

01:20 Officials in the Dominican Republic and France reported the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Caribbean. Dominican Public Health Minister Rafael Sanchez Cardenas said a 62-year-old Italian man had arrived in the country on February 22 without showing symptoms, but was now in isolation.

France confirmed three cases on the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe.

01:00 Israel's Health Ministry is urging citizens to not be fearful and turn out to vote in Monday's parliamentary elections. Officials are fighting back against the spread of "fake news" about suspected coronavirus cases.

Some 5,630 quarantined Israelis have received instructions from the health ministry on how to vote at 16 polling stations.

00:00 Mainland China confirmed 202 new cases of coronavirus infections, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland so far to 80,026. According to the latest figures, the virus is spreading at a slower pace in China.

Chinese officials also said the death toll had reached 2,912 as of March 1, an increase of 42 deaths from the previous day. All of the victims were in the central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak.

23:30 A nursing home near Seattle in the US state of Washington is locked down after a resident and worker were found to have the coronavirus. Two other cases in the area were confirmed on Sunday.

23:00 Read how things unfolded on Saturday here: Coronavirus latest: Germany's COVID-19 cases almost double

jcg/rc (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German supermarkets report coronavirus panic buying

Although ministers have repeatedly warned against coronavirus hysteria, some supermarkets have reported customers bulk buying supplies. The number of cases in Germany has almost doubled in a day to 129. (01.03.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Essen | Coronavirus | Infektionsstation Uniklinik

Coronavirus latest: Germany's COVID-19 cases almost double 01.03.2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has risen sharply; official data shows infections have reached 129, compared with 66 on Saturday. More than half are in North Rhine-Westphalia. Follow the latest from DW here.

Coronavirus in Südkorea Daegu Desinfektion

Coronavirus: Over 85,000 people infected globally 29.02.2020

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 59 countries. More than 2,900 people have died, with over 85,000 people globally contracting the virus, the WHO reports. Follow the latest from DW here.

Deutschland Düsseldorf | Uni-Klinik Infektionsstation | Thema Coronavirus

COVID-19 updates: Germany facing a 'coronavirus epidemic' 26.02.2020

The coronavirus epidemic has triggered several warnings from officials about an impending pandemic. Follow DW for the latest updates across the globe as public health authorities struggle to contain the virus.

Advertisement