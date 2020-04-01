 Coronavirus latest: Nearly 250,000 infections in US | News | DW | 03.04.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: Nearly 250,000 infections in US

Over 1 million people across the world have contracted COVID-19 and billions worldwide are confined to their homes because of the public health crisis. Follow DW for the latest.

Coronavirus latest: Nearly 250,000 infections in US

  • Global death toll exceeds 52,500 as the number of infections passes 1 million  
  • Communist Party boss in Wuhan says risk of the virus resurgence in the city still high
  • New York City tells residents to wear face masks
  • Over two weeks, about 10 million people file for unemployment benefits in the United States

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:51 The United States recorded 1,169 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University's case tracker. It is the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the pandemic began. The US now has 5,936 coronavirus deaths on record.

00:30 Residents of Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in China, should strengthen self-protection measures and avoid going out unless it is necessary, the city's Communist Party chief said.

Wang Zhonglin was quoted as saying in a statement published by the Wuhan city government that the risk of a rebound in the city's coronavirus epidemic remained high due to both internal and external risks and that it must continue to maintain prevention and control measures.

00:25 Walt Disney Co. plans to furlough non-essential US employees across the company from April 19 as the coronavirus outbreak continues to disrupt the media and theme park businesses. Disney committed to full pay and benefits for all employees through April 18 despite theme park closures, the halt of film and television production and the closing of movie theaters.

All impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the furlough period and will receive full healthcare benefits. The company did not say how many employees would be affected.

00:15 Here's a recap of the global figures:

1,013,157 confirmed cases

52,983 deaths.

210,263 recovered worldwide

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's news here: Coronavirus latest: Global coronavirus infections top 1 million

djv/sri (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

