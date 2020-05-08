Coronavirus latest: More than 4 million global cases

Total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide have crossed 4 million

The United States is the worst-hit with more than 1.3 million cases and more than 78,000 deaths

The infection rate in Germany rose again on Saturday after loosening restrictions

Brazil has surpassed 10,000 deaths

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

03:15 South Korea on Sunday reported 34 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily tally in a month. The latest spike in figures comes from a small outbreak centered around night clubs in the Itaewon entertainment district in Seoul.

On Friday, medical workers scrambled to trace contacts after a 29-year-old man who visited three nightclubs in the district last week later tested positive for the virus. Among the new cases, 26 were local transmissions and 8 were imported infections.

For the past 10 days, South Korea had been reporting zero to very few domestic cases. The country has recorded a total of 10,874 confirmed cases with 256 deaths.

02:45 China reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The latest figure is the highest since April 28 but it has risen by only one case from the previous day.

Two of the new cases were imported infections. Among the locally transmitted cases, 11 were reported in Shulan in the northeastern province of Jilin. The coronavirus risk level of Shulan city has been raised from medium to high. Health authorities also found 20 new asymptomatic cases, the highest since May 1.

China now has 82,901 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,633 deaths.

02:40 Three top officials overseeing the United States coronavirus response are in self-quarantine after exposure to the virus. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Stephen Hahn, the US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, all came in contact with somebody who had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Politico, Hahn had come in contact with Katie Miller, the press secretary of US Vice President Mike Pence, who had tested positive on Friday.

01:45 The latest figures from Brazil show that more than 10,000 people have died from the virus. There are now a total of 155,939 confirmed cases in the country. However, citing low testing, scientists fear that the actual rate could be 15% to 20%t higher.

01:30 The total number of coronavirus cases reported worldwide have surpassed the four million mark with more than 277,000 deaths. The United States is the worst-hit country with 1.3 million confirmed cases and 78,618 deaths. Europe is the hardest-hit continent. It accounts for a total of 1.7 million cases and 155,000 deaths.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

