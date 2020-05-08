 Coronavirus latest: More than 4 million global cases | News | DW | 10.05.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: More than 4 million global cases

More than four million people are confirmed to have been infected. The United States is the hardest-hit. Follow DW for the latest.

People in Personal Protective Equipment (P.P.E.) work to break down an area of The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park

  • Total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide have crossed 4 million
  • The United States is the worst-hit with more than 1.3 million cases and more than 78,000 deaths
  • The infection rate in Germany rose again on Saturday after loosening restrictions
  • Brazil has surpassed 10,000 deaths

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:45 The latest figures from Brazil show that more than 10,000 people have died from the virus. There are now a total of 155,939 confirmed cases in the country. However, citing low testing, scientists fear that the actual rate could be 15% to 20%t higher.

01:30 The total number of coronavirus cases reported worldwide have surpassed the four million mark with more than 277,000 deaths. The United States is the worst-hit country with 1.3 million confirmed cases and 78,618 deaths. Europe is the hardest-hit continent. It accounts for a total of 1.7 million cases and 155,000 deaths.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news:  Germany's infection rate rises again

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

dvv/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

Senagal Coronavirus EInkaufen Ramadan Frauen

COVID-19 restricts Africa's Ramadan routine 08.05.2020

Africa's measures to slow down COVID-19 have changed how the holy month of Ramadan is observed, restricting Muslims to their homes. Previously, followers of Islam prayed in mosques and broke the daily fast together.

Roy Horn of magic duo Siegfried and Roy dies of COVID-19 09.05.2020

Magician Roy Horn, who alongside Siegfried Fischbacher starred in a popular, long-running Las Vegas act built around rare tigers, died of complications of COVID-19. He was 75.

BdT Coronavirus - Potsdam - Virtuelle Clownsprechstunde

Socially distanced clowning around in coronavirus pandemic 09.05.2020

Hospitals and nursing homes have shut their doors to slow the spread of the coronavirus, forcing German health care clowns to find new ways to cheer up vulnerable audiences. They say it’s vital that the show goes on.

