 Coronavirus latest: More than 30,000 infected in China | News | DW | 07.02.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: More than 30,000 infected in China

More than 30,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in China, with over 600 deaths. At least 60 people have tested positive and been quarantined on a cruise ship off Japan's coast.

Coronavirus in Hong Kong (Reuters/H. McKay)

— The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in mainland has risen to 636, with the majority in central Hubei province, where the illness was first detected.

— One of the doctors who raised the alarm on the coronavirus died of the disease early on Friday morning.

— A 36-hour-old baby became the youngest person to be diagnosed with the infection.

— The new virus has infected more than 31,161 people globally, with new cases in Germany, the UK and Italy.

Below are Friday's latest developments.

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

Read more: How will the coronavirus affect the world economy?

01:30 More than two dozen trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In Hong Kong a major international art show has been canceled. The city saw its first death this week and there are fears that the contagion will spread further.

01:20 A cruise ship off the coast of Japan has been quarantined, after 61 passengers were diagnosed with the virus. The Diamond Princess is moored in the Cruise Terminal in Yokohama. 

Passengers aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess (Reuters/K. Kyung-Hoon)

A woman holds a sign that reads "shortage of medicine" off the Diamond Princess

01:00 The number of total confirmed infections in China from the coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 31,161, the government said on Friday.

The number grew after 3,143 new infections were reported, the National Health Commission said in its daily update.

ed/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Watch video 02:23

Coronavirus: China's bustling capital shuts down

Germany plans new flight for citizens still in Wuhan

Around 20 German citizens are believed to be still stranded at the center of the coronavirus outbreak. Germany is in talks with the UK to evacuate the remaining people in a flight shuttling a group of British citizens. (06.02.2020)  

