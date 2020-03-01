Coronavirus latest: More than 3000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide

There are more than 88,000 confirmed cases globally, with over 3,000 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Germany rose to 129

Italy has been unable to contain the virus' spread, registering a 50% increase in 24 hours

03:30 Kazakhstan said it would bar Iranian nationals from entering, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Central Asian nation will also decrease its air traffic with Azerbaijan and temporarily stop issuing work permits to citizens from countries struck by the virus.

03:00 Authorities in the state of Washington confirmed the second US death from coronavirus. The victim was a man in his 70s, who resided in the nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus.

02:15 South Korea registered almost 500 new coronavirus cases, driving up the total to 4,212. It is the largest number of COVID-19 cases outside of China.

The figures are expected to rise, as authorities are still screening more than 260,000 people linked with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

02:00 Amazon.com Inc said two employees in Milan, Italy, have contracted the coronavirus and are now under quarantine.

01:20 Officials in the Dominican Republic and France reported the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Caribbean. Dominican Public Health Minister Rafael Sanchez Cardenas said a 62-year-old Italian man had arrived in the country on February 22 without showing symptoms, but was now in isolation.

France confirmed three cases on the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe.

01:00 Israel's Health Ministry is urging citizens to not be fearful and turn out to vote in Monday's parliamentary elections. Officials are fighting back against the spread of "fake news" about suspected coronavirus cases.

Some 5,630 quarantined Israelis have received instructions from the health ministry on how to vote at 16 polling stations.

00:00 Mainland China confirmed 202 new cases of coronavirus infections, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland so far to 80,026. According to the latest figures, the virus is spreading at a slower pace in China.

Chinese officials also said the death toll had reached 2,912 as of March 1, an increase of 42 deaths from the previous day. All of the victims were in the central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak.

23:30 A nursing home near Seattle in the US state of Washington is locked down after a resident and worker were found to have the coronavirus. Two other cases in the area were confirmed on Sunday.

