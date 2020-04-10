Coronavirus latest: More than 2,000 people die in one day in the US

US becomes first country to record 2,000 deaths in 24 hours

Global confirmed cases stand almost 1.7 million with more than 100,000 deaths

The US remains the country with the highest number of cases with almost 500,000

00:59 The United States has become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day. A total of 2,108 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The country has now recorded 18,586 deaths, coming close to overtaking Italy as the country with the highest death toll. Latest figures for Italy show 18,849 deaths.

The US is also approaching half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 496,535 as of 8:30 p.m. (0030 UTC Saturday) – an increase of 35,098 in the past 24 hours.

00:52 The coronavirus can travel up to 4 meters (13 feet) in the air, according to a new study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases – a journal of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Current World Health Organization (WHO) coronavirus guidelines recommend keeping at least 1 meter (3 feet) away from anyone coughing or sneezing. In Germany, authorities advise keeping a 1.5-meter (4.9 feet) distance from others when in public.

Researchers examined air samples from hospital wards with COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus first surfaced. Researchers, led by a team at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing, tested surface and air samples from an intensive care unit and a general COVID-19 ward.

They found virus-laden aerosols – small droplets of the virus that become suspended and remain airborne –up to 4 meters away from patients. The team found the virus was most heavily concentrated on the floors of the wards. High levels were also found on frequently touched surfaces like computer mice, trashcans, bed rails and door knobs, as well as on the soles of shoes of medical staff.

00:15 A recap of yesterday's events:

During the afternoon, the death toll from the pandemic crossed 100,000.

The US remained the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases, reaching over 492,000 by the evening. At the daily White House briefing, President Donald Trump said the infection curve in the country was flattening.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro caused controversy by greeting followers on the streets of the capital, Brasilia — ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Germany announced that travelers entering the country from abroad must quarantine at home for two weeks. Thousands of people were affected on Friday at Frankfurt airport — Germany's largest transport hub.

Residents in 31 cities across Turkey began a 48-hour curfew from midnight local time on Friday. Its authorities reported 908 deaths from the virus and 42,282 infections.

Several countries announced extensions of lockdown measures brought in to stem the outbreak. In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he has made the "difficult" decision to extend the country's lockdown until May 3. Ireland and Portugal also plan to extend restrictions on public life until May.

The coronavirus death toll curve in Spain flattened further. Its government prepared to start easing one of the world's strictest lockdowns. The Head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, later warned that lifting coronavirus measures prematurely could lead to a "deadly resurgence."

00:00Welcome to DW's coverage of the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Catch up on all of Friday's developments here: Global death toll tops 100,000



In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

