Coronavirus latest: More than 100,000 cases in Germany

- Cases of COVID-19 in Germany have surpassed 100,000, with more than 1,500 deaths

- Johnson's office says the PM was hospitalized for "tests" on the advice of his doctor

- US President Donald Trump says US virus death toll will reach a ''a horrific point''

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:11 The total number of coronavirus cases in mainland China has risen by 39 to 81,708 as of Sunday. All except one were imported cases.

A total of 3,331 deaths have been reported in the country since the start of the outbreak, with one new death on Sunday in Hubei province, where the COVID-19 pandemic began. No new cases of infection were reported in Hubei, however.

Seventy-eight new asymptomatic cases were also reported by the National Health Commission.

00:00 President Donald Trump said he was hopeful that the US could be seeing a ''leveling off'' of the coronavirus crisis in some of the country's hot spots for the viral outbreak.

"We see light at the end of the tunnel. Things are happening," the president said during his daily White House briefing on the subject. But he warned that still, the US would reach ''a horrific point'' in terms of deaths.

Trump added that some 1.67 million Americans had been tested so far and he again pushed the notion that hydroxychloroquine would be effective against the virus.

Despite the fact that no conclusive evidence exists to support the claim, Trump said that there were ''some very strong signs'' that the drug helped and announced that the government had purchased ''a tremendous amount'' of it.

