 Coronavirus latest: More than 100,000 cases in Germany | News | DW | 06.04.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: More than 100,000 cases in Germany

Germany now has more than 100,000 coronavirus infections. UK PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalized, 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19. Follow DW for more.

A health worker inside a coronavirus treatment center at Signal-Iduna-Park (picture-alliance/dpa/Borussia Dortmund/BVB/A. Simoes)

- Cases of COVID-19 in Germany have surpassed 100,000, with more than 1,500 deaths

- Johnson's office says the PM was hospitalized for "tests" on the advice of his doctor 

- US President Donald Trump says US virus death toll will reach a ''a horrific point''

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:00 President Donald Trump said he was hopeful that the US could be seeing a ''leveling off'' of the coronavirus crisis in some of the country's hot spots for the viral outbreak.  

"We see light at the end of the tunnel. Things are happening," the president said during his daily White House briefing on the subject. But he warned that still, the US would reach ''a horrific point'' in terms of deaths. 

Trump added that some 1.67 million Americans had been tested so far and he again pushed the notion that hydroxychloroquine would be effective against the virus.  

Despite the fact that no conclusive evidence exists to support the claim, Trump said that there were ''some very strong signs'' that the drug helped and announced that the government had purchased ''a tremendous amount'' of it.  

Watch video 01:54

Coronavirus infections in the US spiraling

Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news: UK PM Boris Johnson hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jcg/dr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Advertisement