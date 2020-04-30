Coronavirus latest: More than 1 million recovered

- Donald Trump claims he has seen evidence linking COVD-19 to the Chinese state-backed Wuhan Institute of Virology, but declined to give any further information.

- The US intelligence community, meanwhile, says it has concluded the novel coronavirus was not manmade or genetically modified, but it was still examining where exactly the outbreak originated.

- In Germany, record numbers of people have taken up the country's short-time work wage subsidy scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic

- As Germany marks Labor Day on Friday, Social Democratic Party co-leader Norbert Walter-Borjans is calling for better pay and conditions for essential workers

03:47 For the first time since 1949, Germany's Trade Union Confederation (DGB) won't be taking to the streets to mark May Day, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the usual large labor rights demonstrations, the DGB has organized a three-hour live broadcast online and on social networks. The program, starting from 0900 UTC, will involve well-known German musicians and public figures.

"I urgently warn businesses against now misusing the crisis for additional job cuts," DGB head Reiner Hoffmann told German news agency dpa. "When things pick up again, they will be missing those skilled workers."

03:38 More than 1 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

US has seen the most recoveries, with 153,947, followed by Germany with 123,500.

More than 3 million people have been infected with coronavirus. The global death toll stands at roughly 230,000.

03:05 Members of the leftist scene in Berlin are planning to "flood the streets" for Labor Day (May 1) protests, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Online, organizers in the Kreuzberg neighborhood have indicated they'll publish locations for spontaneous evening demonstrations. "We want to flood the streets with our anti-racist, anti-patriarchal and anti-capitalist message," they said.

Berlin police say applications for more than 20 gatherings of a maximum of 20 participants each have been approved, and about 5,000 police officers will be deployed. Berlin authorities have warned they won't tolerate large gatherings of people. Left-wing adherents have also called for street protests in the cities of Hamburg, Frankfurt am Main, Munich and Stuttgart. In Hamburg, authorities have approved 38 applications for protests, and declined five. Leftist protests in Germany have in the past turned violent.

02:30 Here’s the latest coronavirus news from the Americas:

Hundreds of demonstrators in the US state of Michigan, some of them carrying guns, entered the capitol building to demand the Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, lift strict coronavirus lockdown orders.

In Brazil, the Health Ministry on Thursday reported a record 7,218 confirmed new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. The country's total number of infections is now 85,380. According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, Brazil's death toll has reached 6,006.

National parks in Chile would start reopening next week, the country's Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker said Thursday, to give people a "well-being alternative" after weeks of lockdowns.

In total, 21 national parks and wilderness areas were planned to reopen on Monday with the rest opened by the end of the month. The country's borders and tourist hotspots remain closed. The country is slowly easing quarantine measures and reopening its economy. Chile, population 19 million, has reported 16,023 confirmed coronavirus cases and 227 deaths.

In Mexico, health officials on Thursday reported 1,425 new coronavirus cases and 127 new deaths in the country, bringing the totals to 19,224 cases and 1,859 deaths.

Meanwhile, one Mexico's most famous protest singers, Oscar Chavez, has died at the age of 85 after apparently being infected with COVID-19. The country's culture secretary confirmed Chavez's death, but would not comment on local media reports saying it was due to coronavirus. Chavez's own personal Twitter account on Wednesday said he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. Chavez was best-known for his folk-style songs that took aim at Mexico's political elite and corruption.

02:21 Starting Friday, people in Austria will no longer need a specific reason to leave their homes. The change is part of the government's plan to ease lockdown measures in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

People will still be asked to remain at least a meter apart from one another in public spaces, and gatherings of more than 10 people remain banned.

Austrian authorities have urged the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines, in order to reduce the chance of another outbreak and the tightening of restrictions it would necessitate.

Schools are set to open on Monday. The first restaurants are to begin opening in mid-May, while hotels, swimming pools and other recreational facilities are to open May 29.

Austria was one of the first countries in Europe to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by closing down public life. The country currently has roughly 15,000 infections, with 580 deaths.

02:08 Health authorities in China reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, up from four infections the previous day.

Six of these were imported cases.

Five of the new domestic transmission cases were in Heilongjiang and one in Inner Mongolia.

China had not recorded any cases of domestic transmission a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the toll at 4,633.

The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak is now 82,874.

00:06 The co-leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party, Norbert Walter-Borjans, has called for better pay for people who cared for the sick, drove buses or kept supermarkets running during the coronavirus pandemic, as the country marks Labor Day on Friday.

"They have earned not only our recognition, but also significantly improved pay, fair and binding tariffs and secure jobs," he said of essential workers in comments to the Funke media group of newspapers.

