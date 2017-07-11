Coronavirus latest: Mexico's death toll surpasses Spain's

Mexico has overtaken Spain in total coronavirus deaths

With rising infections and fatalities in the United States, Brazil, the Americas remain the epicenter of the pandemic

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

02:10 Australian police set up checkpoints in Melbourne to contain new coronavirus hot spots in the country's second-largest city.

Images published by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. on showed police stopping cars after 36 suburbs in Melbourne went into lockdown following a spike in new infections.

"Over 300,000 Australians ... are going into a difficult situation, which we've all been through," Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters, referring to the residents of the affected suburbs. "We know we can get through it but nevertheless it's a huge imposition on their lives."

Australia has fared better than many countries in the pandemic, with around 8,000 cases, 104 deaths and fewer than 400 active cases.

01:20 The United States reported over 52,000 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to a tally by John Hopkins University. The number is a new one-day record.

The tally showed 52,898 new infections in the US, bringing the total number of cases there to 2,682,270 since the outbreak began.

Another 706 COVID-19 fatalities increased the death toll to 128,028.

In recent days, the number of new daily infections in the US has been around 40,000.

00:09 The Americas are still the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with the United States and Brazil leading the globe in overall infections and fatalities from COVID-19. On Wednesday, Brazil hit the tragic milestone of 60,000 coronavirus deaths. In the US, governors of the states hit hardest by the virus have made moves to halt or reverse steps to ease restrictions originally put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

"The spread of this virus continues at a rate that is particularly concerning," said California Governor Gavin Newsom. The governor ordered his state to close all bars, ban indoor dining at restaurants, and restrict other indoor operations for over 70% of the state's population.

Within the US, the national epicenter has progressed the Northeast to California, Arizona and New Mexico in the West as well as Texas, Florida and Georgia.

00:03 Mexico reported 5,681 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours along with 741 more fatalities, bringing the country’s total cases to 231,770 and total deaths to 28,510.

The latest deaths put Mexico ahead of Spain, a former coronavirus hot spot, in terms of overall fatalities from the virus. On Wednesday, Spain reported a total of 28,363 deaths related to COVID-19.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

