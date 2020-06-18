Coronavirus latest: Mexico reports record new infections

Brazil approaches 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

1.5 million US workers filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week

US top infectious disease expert says further lockdown not needed

All times in GMT/UTC

02:06 The US reported 687 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 118,381. The country has seen a decline in the number of daily deaths, but experts fear the trend may reverse. For the eighth consecutive day, the US reported less than 1,000 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded a daily increase of 22,834 cases from its previous count. The US remains the worst affected country in the world, but the epicenter of the outbreak has moved from New York to the country's south and west.

00:48 The US has questioned China's credibility in reporting the latest cluster figures in Beijing and called for neutral observers to assess the extent of the outbreak. "I would hope that their numbers and reporting are more accurate than what we saw in the case of Wuhan and other places in the PRC, but that remains to be seen," David Stilwell, the top US diplomat for East Asia said.

"As far as numbers, it would be good to have folks on the ground to get confirmation," he said. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused China of concealing the actual scale of the outbreak in its initial weeks. Beijing insists it has been open and transparent in its approach.

00:37 Mexico's Health Ministry reported on Thursday a record 5,662 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 667 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 165,455 cases and 19,747 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

00:30 Layoffs caused by the pandemic in the US crossed 45.7 million after 1.5 million additional workers filed claims for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said. The new figures are a decrease of about 58,000 from the previous week, but higher than what analysts expected. The jobless rate in the world's largest economy has been steadily rising as businesses are hit hard by the massive public health crisis.

00:20 Anthony Fauci, the US' top infectious disease expert, said that further lockdowns will not be needed to control the spread of the coronavirus. "I don't think we're going to be talking about going back to lockdown," he told news agency AFP. "I think we're going to be talking about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having a surge of cases."

00:10 Brazil reported 22,765 new coronavirus cases and 1,238 more deaths over the past 24 hours. The new figures released by the country's Health Ministry show Brazil fast approaching 1 million confirmed infections, and 50,000 fatalities.

The Latin American country has the worst outbreak outside of the United States, with a total of 978,142 cases and 47,748 deaths.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

adi/sri (AFP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)