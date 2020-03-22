Coronavirus latest: Merkel in quarantine as Germany tightens restrictions

Chancellor Angela Merkel must go into quarantine after meeting with an infected doctor

Germany has announced heavy restrictions on contact between people

President Donald Trump has ordered emergency medical stations to US coronavirus hotspots

A European clinical trial to assess four possible experimental treatments for the novel coronavirus has been launched in France

The global death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 13,500 people with more than 313,000 known infected

00:35 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says postponing the Tokyo Olympic Games "may become inevitable" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital are scheduled to begin on July 24. But sporting bodies around the world have called for the event to be pushed back, saying the COVID-19 outbreak has affected athlete training and Games preparation.

Abe told parliament that Japan was still committed to hosting a "complete" Games, and that canceling the event was not an option. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it will make a decision on whether or not to postpone it in the next four weeks.

00:00 Here is the latest from Europe's three hardest-hit countries:

Italy: After shutting down all non-essential factories and companies in the country, Italy is looking at highly specific measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. In the hardest-hit region of Lombardy, the government has banned any exercise that cannot be carried out on personal property and set a radius for how far people can take their dogs for a walk: 200 meters. Fines for violations have been raised to €5,000 ($5,345). Two-thirds of the coronavirus-related deaths in the country have been reported from this region.

Latest figures: 59,138 infected, 5,476 deaths

Spain: Spain sought to extend its state of emergency until April 11, close to a month after it was imposed on March 14. Stating that the country is "at war," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hinted at a larger role for the military in response to the spreading pandemic. He also added that the EU "can do and must do more" to help member nations deal with the economic impact of coronavirus

Latest figures: 28,603 infected, 1,756 deaths

France: A 67-year-old emergency room medic became the first medical professional to die of coronavirus in the country. In light of the spike in COVID-19 fatalities, the French government is imposing tougher penalties on people who defy the nationwide confinement order. Penalties may range from €135 to €3,700 ($145 to $3,960). A prison term of six months has also been approved for repeat offenses.

Latest figures: 14,485 infected, 562 deaths

