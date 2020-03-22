 Coronavirus latest: Merkel in quarantine as Germany tightens restrictions | News | DW | 23.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus latest: Merkel in quarantine as Germany tightens restrictions

The German chancellor is isolating after meeting an infected doctor. The country has banned meetings of two or more people. Follow DW for the latest.

Watch video 02:06

Coronavirus: Germany bans groups of more than two people

  • Angela Merkel must go into quarantine after meeting with an infected doctor 
  • Germany has announced heavy restrictions on contact between people
  • President Donald Trump has ordered emergency medical stations to US coronavirus hotspots
  • A European clinical trial to assess four possible experimental treatments for the novel coronavirus has been launched in France.
  • The global death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 13,500 people with more than 313,000 known infected

Read more: Emergencies, disasters, curfews: Who decides what in Germany?

00:00 Here is the latest from Europe's three hardest-hit countries:

Italy: After shutting down all non-essential factories and companies in the country, Italy is looking at highly specific measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. In the hardest-hit region of Lombardy, the government has banned any exercise that cannot be carried out on personal property and set a radius for how far people can take their dogs for a walk: 200 meters. Fines for violations have been raised to €5,000 ($5,345). Two-thirds of the coronavirus-related deaths in the country have been reported from this region.

Latest figures: 59,138 infected, 5,476 deaths

Spain: Spain sought to extend its state of emergency until April 11, close to a month after it was imposed on March 14. Stating that the country is "at war," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hinted at a larger role for the military in response to the spreading pandemic. He also added that the EU "can do and must do more" to help member nations deal with the economic impact of coronavirus

Latest figures: 28,603 infected, 1,756 deaths

France: A 67-year-old emergency room medic became the first medical professional to die of coronavirus in the country. In light of the spike in COVID-19 fatalities, the French government is imposing tougher penalties on people who defy the nationwide confinement order. Penalties may range from €135 to €3,700 ($3,960). A prison term of six months has also been approved for repeat offenses.

Latest figures: 14,485 infected, 562 deaths

Watch video 01:48

Italy steps up measures to control coronavirus outbreak

Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus developments here: Angela Merkel to quarantine after meeting infected doctor

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Audios and videos on the topic

Coronavirus: Germany bans groups of more than two people  

Related content

Deutschland PK Coronavirus Angela Merkel Kontaktverbot

Coronavirus latest: Angela Merkel to quarantine after meeting infected doctor 22.03.2020

German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting. Authorities say such a ban makes more sense than locking people in their homes. Follow DW for the latest.

Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 im Elektronenmikroskop

Where did coronavirus come from? How long does it last on surfaces? Your questions answered 22.03.2020

It's been a hot topic for months, yet SARS-CoV-2 still raises a lot of questions. Scientists are trying to answer as many of them as quickly as possible — here's what they've found so far.

Deutschland PK Coronavirus Angela Merkel Kontaktverbot

Coronavirus: Germany bans groups of more than two people 22.03.2020

The German government has decided to ban gatherings of more than two people outside of workplaces to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The nationwide ban is to be enforced for at least two weeks. Exceptions will include families and people living in the same household.

Advertisement