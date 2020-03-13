Coronavirus latest: Madrid and South Tirol added to list of high-risk areas

The US has declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19

Spain, the EU country with the second-highest number of cases after Italy, will follow suit today

The infection has spread to countries in Africa and Latin America that, until now, had remained untouched

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:30 That White House has said that US President Donald Trump will host a video conference with all Group of 7 (G7) leaders early next week to discuss the development of the coronavirus outbreak.

00:20 Unions and student groups in Colombia say they plan to go ahead with a strike scheduled for March 25 to protest the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque despite the coronavirus outbreak. Public marches have, however, been cancelled.

"The strike on March 25 is going ahead. However, we are asking Colombians not to leave their houses as there will be no transport," said Diogenes Orjuela, head of the Central Union of Workers. "We will hoist Colombian flags decorated with black tape to condemn the killings and violence. The strike will last 24 hours and we are not going to break protocols because safety is paramount," Orjuela said.

Colombia's government has declared a health emergency to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

00:15 2,450 passengers of a cruise ship have disembarked in California and are now being transported to quarantine sites.

00:10 The chairman of Germany's conservative Christian Social Union Party (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian-Democrats, has called for the German armed forces, or Bundeswehr, to be more involved in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"We should consider involving the Bundeswehr more," said CSU Chairman and Bavarian President Markus Söder. "Their nursing personnel, doctors, laboratory facilities, and their free capacities in hospitals...In view of this crisis, it's essential."

A Bundeswehr spokesman told the Rheinische Post that the organization is currently assisting on an administrative level, for example by providing laboratory capacity and medical protective equipment.

00:03 Here's a recap of the global figures:

145,341 confirmed cases globally

5,416 global deaths

70,931 recovered

00:01 The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases has added the Spanish capital of Madrid and the Austrian state of South Tirol to its list of high-risk areas for contracting the novel coronavirus.

The list had already included Italy, Iran, the province of Hubei in China — where the outbreak originated — the province of North Gyeongsang in South Korea, and the region of Grand Est in France.

