Coronavirus latest: Madrid and South Tirol added to list of high-risk areas

The Robert Koch Institute has added Madrid and South Tirol to its list of areas where the risk of contracting coronavirus is high, while the US has declared a state of emergency. Follow DW for the latest.
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
00:10 The chairman of Germany's conservative Christian Social Union Party (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian-Democrats, has called for the German armed forces, or "Bundeswehr", to be more involved in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
"We should consider involving the Bundeswehr more," said CSU Chairman and Bavarian President Markus Söder. "Their nursing personnel, doctors, laboratory facilities, and their free capacities in hospitals need to help out."
00:03 Here's a recap of the global figures:
00:01 The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases has added the Spanish capital of Madrid and the Austrian state of South Tirol to its list of high-risk areas for contracting the novel coronavirus.
The list had already included Italy, Iran, the province of Hubei in China — where the outbreak originated — the province of North Gyeongsang in South Korea, and the region of Grand Est in France.
kp/dr (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)
