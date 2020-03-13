Coronavirus latest: Madrid and South Tirol added to list of high-risk areas

The US has declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19

Spain, the EU country with the second-highest number of cases after Italy, will follow suit today

The infection has spread to countries in Africa and Latin America that, until now, had remained untouched

00:10 The chairman of Germany's conservative Christian Social Union Party (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian-Democrats, has called for the German armed forces, or "Bundeswehr", to be more involved in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"We should consider involving the Bundeswehr more," said CSU Chairman and Bavarian President Markus Söder. "Their nursing personnel, doctors, laboratory facilities, and their free capacities in hospitals need to help out."

00:03 Here's a recap of the global figures:

145,341 confirmed cases globally

5,416 global deaths

70,931 recovered

00:01 The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases has added the Spanish capital of Madrid and the Austrian state of South Tirol to its list of high-risk areas for contracting the novel coronavirus.

The list had already included Italy, Iran, the province of Hubei in China — where the outbreak originated — the province of North Gyeongsang in South Korea, and the region of Grand Est in France.

