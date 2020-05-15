Coronavirus latest: Lower income is potential COVID-19 risk factor, study finds

Over 307,000 people worldwide have died due to COVID-19, while over 4.5 million cases have been registered

German cities are preparing for another wave of protests against COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, with turnouts expected in Munich, Berlin and Stuttgart

Brazil logged it's highest daily jump in coronavirus cases, with over 15,300 new cases registered in 24-hours

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:51 NFL teams in the US will be allowed to reopen their facilities as early as Tuesday if state and local governments allow it. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the move in a memo to teams sent on Friday, stressing that clubs must comply with local health regulations as well as safety protocols outlined by the league.

No players or coaches will be allowed to enter the facilities during the first reopening phase, except for players currently undergoing rehab or medical treatment.

"Clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria,'' Goodell added.

The NFL's 32 teams are due to start their season as planned in September, although contingency plans are being prepared in case the season needs to be shortened or if games need to be played in empty stadiums.

00:02 Researchers at the University of Oxford found that income levels are a key factor in coronavirus cases, with lower-earners four times more likely to contract the COVID-19.

"We found an association between increasing deprivation and increased odds of a positive test, independent of household size, urban location, and smoking," said the authors of the study, which was published on Saturday.

The study looked at over 3,600 COVID-19 test results from across the UK and found that deprivation, chronic liver disease and age all increased the likelihood of testing positive for the virus.

Out of the sample, 29.5% of people living in deprived areas tested positive compared to just 7.7% in richer areas. In terms of age, people aged 40 – 64 were found to be at the highest risk with 18.5% of that age group testing positive compared to 4.6% in people under 17-years-old.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

