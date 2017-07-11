Coronavirus latest: Brazil registers record daily rise in cases and deaths

Brazil registers record daily tally of new cases and deaths

00:24 Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, said masks will be required on the House floor after a Republican representative tested positive for COVID-19.

She said House members will be provided a mask if he or she forgets one and masks can be removed when addressing the chamber.

"The chair expects all members of staff to adhere to this requirement as a sign of respect for the health, safety and well-being of others in the chamber and surrounding areas," Pelosi said on the House floor.

Texas Republican Louie Gohmert tested positive just before he was set to travel to his home state with US President Donald Trump. He often shunned wearing a mask and frequently voted without one.

00:05 Here's a wrap of the news elsewhere in North and South America:

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has exceeded 150,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than half of the country's 50 states have recorded 1,000 deaths. The US has also recorded more than 4.4 million cases since the pandemic began.

Ecuador's capital Quito has seen a surge in coronavirus cases since the South American country eased lockdown measures last month. The city has recorded 12,474 cases and 605 deaths since the pandemic began, but half of the cases and 141 deaths have been recorded since June 30. Ecuador has a whole has registered 83,193 cases and 5,623 deaths.

Hospital officials in Guatemala say they have had to bury dozens of unidentified COVID-19 death victims. A hospital has been creating an archive with the hopes of eventually identifying the deceased when the pandemic passes. Workers at one of the country's largest hospitals have begun photographing people too ill to give their personal details when they enter the premises. Guatemala has recorded 47,605 cases and 1,800 deaths since the pandemic began.

Argentina has approved clinical trials of a COVID-19 treatment involving hyperimmune serum from horses. The serum is obtained by injecting a horse with a SARS-CoV-2 protein and extracting plasma with the neutralizing antibodies the horse creates. The clinical trial, which is being conducted by biotech firm Inmunova, will be carried out on 242 people diagnosed with the disease.

00:01 Brazil's Health Ministry has confirmed 69,074 new cases and 1,595 deaths, both new single-day records. The figures push the country's totals over 2.5 million cases and 90,000 fatalities.

President Jair Bolsonaro has resisted restrictions on economic activity. His government announced on Wednesday that it will lift a ban on foreign travelers entering the country.

"Brazil is experiencing the worst phase of the pandemic," said Alexandre Naime, who heads the department of infectious diseases at Sao Paulo University. "Paradoxically, public policy and personal behavior are going in the opposite direction, as if we are not going through a daily tragedy.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

