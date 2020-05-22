Coronavirus latest: Johnson aide 'broke lockdown rules several times'

More than 5.3 million cases have been recorded globally and at least 342,000 people have died with COVID-19

Spain has pledged to allow tourism from July; La Liga has been given the green light to resume from June 8

Brazil has overtaken Russia in terms of cases, to become the second hardest-hit in the world, with almost 350,000 reported infections UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior advisor faces fresh pressure to resign over reports he broke travel curbs during the country's lockdown

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

05:35 The New York Times has devoted its entire front page to a long list of names of people in the United States who have died in the pandemic.

The names and brief descriptions were culled from obituaries from around the country and fill six columns under the headline: "US Deaths Near 100,000, an Incalculable Loss," with a subheadline reading: "They Were Not Simply Names on a List. They Were Us."

The list replaces the usual front-page articles, photos and graphics in the Sunday edition of the paper.

A tally kept by Johns Hopkins University says more than 96,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the US.

05:24 The Ankara government has urged Germany to ensure Turkey is listed as a safe destination when Berlin lifts its worldwide travel warning in time for the summer vacation season. After Italy and Spain, the country is the most popular holiday destination for Germans.

Turkey is ready to receive tourists from abroad as of mid-June, the Turkish ambassador in Berlin, Ali Kemal Aydin, told the German Press Agency. "All necessary precautions will be taken by the responsible authorities. We are convinced that the [German] Federal Government is taking all this into consideration and will "decide" accordingly.

On March 17th, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had issued a formal warning against holiday travel abroad until at least June 14.

05:00 Germany's biggest airline Lufthansa plans to resume flights in June as countries worldwide start to relax travel restrictions, Bild am Sonntag reported.

According to the German newspaper, flights to around 20 destinations are scheduled to take place in the second half of June from Frankfurt alone including Rhodes, Dubrovnik, Faro, Venice, Ibiza, Malaga and Heraklion in Crete. Mallorca, a top tourist destination for Germany, will also have more regular flights from mid-June onwards.

According to Bild, the flight plan also looks to resume a total of 80 additional flights that had previously been grounded due to the pandemic.

From 1 June, 160 of a total fleet of 760 aircraft are expected to resume services with Lufthansa, and its subsidiaries Swiss Airlines and Eurowings.

Lufthansa is reported to be in advanced negotiations for the German government to take a 20% stake in the airline. The aviation sector has suffered a huge financial blow due to the travel bans and border closures imposed globally that have led to entire fleets of aircraft to be grounded for more than two months.

04:52 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief adviser is under fresh pressure to quit after new reports in Sunday newspapers that he apparently broke the country's travel restrictions more than once.

The Guardian and the Mirror initially reported on Friday that Dominic Cummings had traveled some 430 kilometers (248 miles) from London to his parents' home in County Durham at the end of March while he had coronavirus symptoms.

He was reportedly seen in Durham again on April 19, after he had already recovered and returned to work in London, the two newspapers reported in their Sunday editions.

An eyewitness cited by both papers also said he saw Cummings at a well-known tourist spot some 50 kilometers from Durham, in northeast England on April 12.

As of Saturday, the prime minister was standing by his adviser, who is credited with delivering Johnson's premiership and Brexit policy.

03:56 The Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires has extended its lockdown until June 7 and even tightened some restrictions on movement, after a gradual rise in the city's confirmed number of cases recently.

Officials will stiffen traffic controls between the city and the province of Buenos Aires, the area with the second-highest concentration of infections, President Alberto Fernandez announced.

Commercial activity in some of Buenos Aires' more densely populated areas, as well as access to public transport, will be rolled back after some firms had previously been allowed to reopen for business.

The lockdown, which was supposed to end on Sunday, was initially implemented on March 20. Officials have eased restrictions in other parts of the country.

Argentina has a commercial flight ban in place until September 1, one of the world's strictest travel measures during the crisis.

Meanwhile, Argentina reported 704 new infections, one of the highest single-day surges since the outbreak emerged in the South American country. It has recorded a total of 11,353 cases, the majority of which coming in Buenos Aires, where the city's low-income neighborhoods have been particularly hard hit, according to government data. The death toll now stands at 445.

03:04 The number of confirmed cases in Germany rose by 431 over the last 24 hours, meaning the country has a total of 178,281 recorded infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

The death toll in Germany increased by 31 to 8,247, the RKI data showed.

Here are the German figures for recent days:

Friday, May 22: 638 cases; 42 deaths

Thursday, May 21: 460 new cases; 27 new deaths

Wednesday, May 20: 797 new cases; 83 new deaths

Tuesday, May 19: 513 new cases; 72 new deaths

Monday, May 18: 342 new cases; 21 new deaths

Sunday, May 17: 583 new cases; 33 new deaths

Saturday, May 16: 620 new cases; 57 new deaths

Friday, May 15: 913 new cases; 101 new deaths

Thursday, May 14: 933 new cases; 89 new deaths

Wednesday, May 13: 798 new cases; 101 new deaths

Tuesday, May 12: 933 new cases; 116 new deaths

02:25 Six million Australians have downloaded an application that allows health authorities to trace COVID-19 cases, officials revealed.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said the COVIDSafe app is playing a significant role in the country's response to the outbreak and numerous countries have shown an interest in how it works with an eye on implementing it too.

If a user tests positive, they can find others who also have the app and have been in close proximity for 15 minutes or more in the previous three weeks.

The government is aiming for at least 40% of Australia's 26 million people to download the app.

02:12 French churches were readying themselves for their first Sunday masses in over two months after the government caved into a decision that religious services should be resumed, under the proviso that certain precautions are implemented.

Almost two weeks into the easing of the lockdown, the French government finally relented and gave permission for churches, mosques and synagogues to reopen after initially not being a part of the country's relaxation of the shutdown.

Last Monday, France's Council of State, which instructs the government on legal issues, requested the lifting of its ban on all religious services. The ruling said that a prohibition of freedom of worship provoked "damage that is serious and manifestly illegal," ordering the government to lift the ban within eight days.

Nevertheless, priests, pastors, rabbis and imams will still have to ensure certain safety measures are in place. People will have to wear face masks, disinfectant gel must be on hand and the seating will need to be arranged so that worshipers are kept a safe distance apart.

Read more: Coronavirus: What are the lockdown measures across Europe?

01:13 Mexican health authorities registered 3,329 new cases and 190 new deaths, a health official confirmed in its daily count.

The country has reported a total of 65,856 infections and 7,179 fatalities as a result of COVID-19.

01:12 The United States has registered an additional 1,127 fatalities from the novel coronavirus and its death toll now stands at 97,048.

The country has reported a total of 1,621,658 infections.

00:50 Spain will reopen to overseas tourists from July, after the government promised to ensure the safety of visitors and locals. The country is emerging from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns.

More than 80 million tourists head to Spain every year. In 2019, 11 million Germans headed for the Iberian nation, and the Mediterranean country is desperate to avoid those figures dropping significantly in 2020.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the €3 billion ($3.27 billion) scheme to help families most affected by the outbreak would come into effect in the coming weeks.

Sánchez said: "I am announcing that from July, Spain will reopen for foreign tourism in conditions of safety. Foreign tourists can also start planning their holidays in our country. Spain needs tourism, and tourism needs safety in both origin and destination. We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks, nor will they bring any risk to our country."

Sanchez said the central and local governments had been planning the return to tourism for some weeks. "We're sending everyone a message today: Spain will be waiting for you from July."

The PM also announced that football leagues would be allowed to restart from June 8 after almost three months of inactivity.

He added a 10-day period of national mourning for the 28,628 people who have died from the novel coronavirus would begin on Tuesday.

La Liga has been given the green light to resume from June 8

00:35 Brazil has reported 965 new coronavirus deaths in its daily update, bringing its death toll to 22,013, the health ministry confirmed.

The South American country now has 347,398 confirmed infections, the ministry said, after an increase of 16,508 over a 24-hour period, overtaking Russia to become the world's second hardest-hit after the United States.

The number of infections and fatalities is actually believed to be much higher than the official numbers disclosed by the government, as the testing capacity of Latin America's largest country still lags.

The World Health Organization recently described the continent of South America as the new epicenter for the novel coronavirus.

More than 22,000 people have died in Brazil from the novel coronavirus

00:30 A man has been attacked outside a Berlin grocery store, after the victim had complained about the would-be attacker not wearing a face mask, police said.

The 53-year-old victim had highlighted the issue to a cashier at the shop, which was overheard by the man and his companion.

Police said the man, who wasn't wearing a face mask, then approached the victim outside the shop in the Marzahn district of the German capital and, after a short discussion, began beating him.

The city-state of Berlin requires masks that cover both the mouth and nose to be worn in shops and supermarkets at all times as Germany tries to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: German coronavirus protests show low turnout

00:23 US President Donald Trump hit the golf course in a sign of life returning to normal in the world's hardest-hit country.

Trump, who wants churches, synagogues and mosques to immediately be allowed to hold services, was not wearing a mask while playing golf, and nor were his three accomplices.

Meanwhile, citizens excited about the Memorial Day weekend flocked to beaches and outdoor areas, hitting the highway at the start of the summer in the United States. The public holiday is held on the last Monday of May every year to honor those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The US death toll currently stands at 96,983, the highest of any country in the world, and it has registered more than 1.6 million cases, also a global high.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

