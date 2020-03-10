Coronavirus latest: Japan reports biggest one-day infection spike

Instances of coronavirus have been confirmed in every EU member state

341 new cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2) were reported in Germany on Tuesday

Austria and Slovenia have closed their borders with Italy to prevent the spread of the disease from the worst-hit country in Europe

Read more:What you need to know about the coronavirus

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:52 The health ministry in Panama has reported the country's first death linked to coronavirus, one day after reporting the first confirmed case of the virus in the country.

00:16 Japan on Tuesday reported its biggest one-day rise in new infections, with 59 new cases confirmed. The country now has 1,278 diagnoses of COVID-19. Nearly 700 of them were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined for two weeks last month.

00:12 Australia will extend a travel ban for Italy starting Wednesday evening Australian time.

00:10 Here's a recap of the global figures:

118,903 global cases (80,761 within mainland China)

4,269 global deaths (3,136 within mainland China)

65,110 recovered

00:05 The US government plans to meet with the heads of global technology companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft to discuss the coronavirus epidemic, the Washington Post reports.

00:01 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised A$2.4 billion (US$1.6 billion, €1.4 billion) to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Watch video 02:00 Share Coronavirus: Billions in aid for the economy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZBPs Coronavirus: Billions in aid for the economy

kp/rc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.