Coronavirus latest: Japan reports biggest one-day infection spike

Japan has confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19, the country's largest daily figure since the outbreak began. Meanwhile, Australia extended its travel ban for Italy. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus updates.
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
00:52 The health ministry in Panama has reported the country's first death linked to coronavirus, one day after reporting the first confirmed case of the virus in the country.
00:16 Japan on Tuesday reported its biggest one-day rise in new infections, with 59 new cases confirmed. The country now has 1,278 diagnoses of COVID-19. Nearly 700 of them were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined for two weeks last month.
00:12 Australia will extend a travel ban for Italy starting Wednesday evening Australian time.
00:10 Here's a recap of the global figures:
00:05 The US government plans to meet with the heads of global technology companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft to discuss the coronavirus epidemic, the Washington Post reports.
00:01 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised A$2.4 billion (US$1.6 billion, €1.4 billion) to combat the spread of coronavirus.
