Coronavirus latest: Japan lifts state of emergency across most states

Ahead of schedule, Japan will lift a state of emergency in most areas. Across the world, lockdown measures are gradually being removed. Follow DW for the latest.
09:47 Marco Cavaleri, who heads the the EU Medicines Agency's vaccine division, said the development of a coronavirus vaccine within a year amounts to the "best-case scenario."
"We can see the possibility if everything goes as planned that some of them (vaccines) could be ready for approval in a year from now, so beginning of 2021," said Cavaleri.
However, he warned that delays could sidetrack the endeavor and that the development of a vaccine could simply be unfeasible.
"We know not all vaccines that come into development may not make it to authorization and disappear," he said.
EU countries have pledge billions of euros towards development a vaccine, which is widely seen as the best possibility to end the devastating pandemic.
09:40 People from ethnic minorities in the UK face a significantly higher risk from COVID-19. For example, black people are four times more likely to die from the coronavirus than white people. Among health care workers, too, there's a significantly higher fatality rate for people of color.
DW's Charlotte Potts reports on the disproportionate COVID-19 fatality rate for people of color in the UK.
09:10 Japan will lift the state of emergency in 39 of the country's 47 prefectures. Emergency measures will remain in place in the rest, including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hokkaido, where the risk is still deemed high.
The plan was approved by experts on the country's coronavirus task force. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is addressing the nation on what this will mean.
Abe first declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas on April 7, and later expanded it to the whole country. It was initially scheduled to run until May 31.
There are more than 16,000 confirmed cases across the country, with about 680 deaths.
Abe warned that if the situation deteriorates, measures may be reimposed. He said he would aim to lift the remaining sanctions before the end of month, if possible. He also asked people to avoid traveling between prefectures in May.
08:30 Across Germany, lockdown restrictions are being gradually lifted. Some schools are carefully opening up, and a lot of shops and businesses are up and running again under social distancing rules. As a country that has done well in the crisis, could Germany be risking the progress made so far by reopening prematurely?
08:15 The outlook for global oil prices has marginally improved, according to the International Energy Agency. The easing of lockdown measures, coupled with a massive reduction in oil output have helped keep the market somewhat steady after a monumental drop in oil prices known as "Black April."
"Since then, the outlook has improved somewhat and prices, while still far below where they were before the start of the COVID-19 crisis, have rebounded from their April lows," it said in its latest monthly report.
It expects demand for oil to fall by 8.6 million barrels per day.
07:36 The pandemic will cost the global insurance industry about $203 billion (€188 billion), Lloyd's of London has predicted. Lloyd's alone is expecting to pay up to $4.3 billion on coronavirus claims. This puts the crisis on the same level as the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, it said in a statement.
"The estimated 2020 underwriting losses covered by the industry as a result of COVID-19 are approximately $107 billion, on par with some of the biggest major claims years for the industry," it said. "In addition, unlike other events, the industry will also experience falls in investment portfolios of an estimated $96 billion, bringing the total projected loss to the insurance industry to $203 billion."
Insurance group Zurich said a second wave could seriously jeopardise the global economy.
"If we do have a second wave and lockdowns, that's almost the worst outcome from an economic perspective," said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Company.
A second wave would "postpone business investment indefinitely" and see consumers retrench as hopes for a quick economic recovery are dashed. He said the next two weeks are pivotal in demonstrating how businesses and consumers respond to loosening lockdowns.
The Swiss insurance giant is predicting payouts of $750 million this year, due to the pandemic, having already paid out $280 million.
07:00 Just 4.4% of the French population have been infected by the coronavirus, according to a new study. A Pasteur Institute report found that 2.8 million people have been infected. The figure is much higher than the official count, but far too low for "herd immunity" to become a reality.
The worst hit regions — in the east and in the Paris region — infection rates stand between 9% and 10% on average.
"Around 65% of the population should be immune if we want to control the pandemic by the sole means of immunity," the study says.
"As of a consequence, our results show that, without a vaccine, the herd immunity alone will not be enough to avoid a second wave at the end of the lockdown. Efficient control measures must thus be upheld after May 11," researchers say.
France has been cautiously reopening the country. The country's 40,000 dentists are now able to open practises. The group has been identified as one of the most-at-risk medical professions.
Also today, the French government rebuked pharmaceutical giant Sanofi after it said it would prioritize the US market once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.
"For us, it would be unacceptable for there to be privileged access to such and such a country for financial reasons," deputy finance minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told Sud Radio.
05:55 The head of Dubai Airport has outlined a possible future for international air travel. Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told Reuters news agency that temperature screening and face masks will become common sights at airports across the world and that physical distancing could make flying more expensive.
"We are going to have to take whatever measures are necessary to protect the traveling public and our staff," he said. "We will not be able to operate at anything close to our original design capacity if we had to maintain social distancing," he said.
If airlines are forced to impose physical distancing, then they will have to increase airfares to account for empty seats. Such distancing will need to be enforced until there is a vaccine, he said.
05:27 The Robert Koch Institute has released the latest infection numbers for Germany. The number of confirmed cases rose by 933 to a total of 172,239. And 89 people died, bringing the total death toll to 7,723.
This is how it compares to previous days:
Wednesday May 13: 798 new cases; 101 new deaths
Tuesday May 12: 933 new cases; 116 new deaths
Monday May 11: 357 new cases; 22 new deaths
Sunday May 10: 667 new cases; 13 new deaths
Saturday May 9: 1,251 new cases; 147 new deaths
05:00 Germany will continue to tolerate protesters who fail to respect social distancing regulations, German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said.
Germany has seen an increasing number of anti-lockdown protests, mostly with legitimate business, freedom and ethical concerns. Some highly-vocal and visible protests have been led by conspiracy theorists.
"Demonstrations are part of democratic normality. And in view of the debate we are having, they are a matter of course," Spahn told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland. "The following applies to all large crowds: if you do not observe the rules of distance, you endanger yourself and others, because that is precisely where the virus is spreading."
"Should we therefore break up a peaceful demonstration? I have great doubts as to whether that would be proportionate. After all, a fundamental right is being exercised there. In the long term, we cannot control the virus by force. It will only succeed if citizens want to participate, if they want to protect each other, if they want to look after each other. The vast majority still want that. That is my firm belief."
However, he called for a distinction to be made between legitimate protesters and those who spread conspiracy theories.
04:45 German Health Minister Jens Spahn has defended the country's move away from so-called immunity certificates. In theory, the concept would allow those who have tested positive for the coronavirus antibodies to be exempted from restrictions on their activities and travel. However, Germany has temporarily shelved the idea as an ethics council deliberates on the issues surrounding them.
"I think it is right to remove the proposal from the current emergency legislation. There has been understandable criticism, which shows me that, as a society, we need more time to debate this issue. That is why I have also asked the Ethics Council for an opinion," he told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.
"The question of which restrictions are permissible for whom and when will become increasingly contentious for us.
"Other countries are already planning to make entry dependent on such proof of immunity in the future. This already exists for other contagious diseases, such as yellow fever. We will therefore have to continue to work on this issue. After all, the solution cannot be that our citizens can no longer travel to countries that are planning such arrangements."
04:02 The Japanese government's plan to end the state of emergency in 39 prefectures has been accepted by a panel of experts, the country’s economy minister said. The state of emergency will remain in eight other regions, including the capital Tokyo, and Osaka. Another review is scheduled for May 21. The decision to lift the measure comes after infections saw a sharp decline.
03:52 German soccer legend Franz Beckenbauer sees the upcoming behind-closed-doors matches as an ideal chance for players to flourish, particularly those wracked with nerves when playing in front of large audiences.
"I have seen a lot of players who shone on the training pitch and whose nerves fluttered on Saturdays in the full stadium," the 74-year-old told German newspaper Bild.
The Bundesliga is due to return this weekend after a two month hiatus due to the outbreak. No fans will be allowed in or near the stadiums due to restrictions on large public gatherings.
03:47 The United Nations has warned of a major global mental health crisis due to the outbreak, calling for urgent action to address the psychological impact of the pandemic.
The pandemic has placed mental stress on people fearing they or their loved ones will be infected or die from the virus, the UN said. It has also left a psychological impact on people who have lost their loved ones, according to the report.
The crisis has also impacted those who have lost or are at risk of losing their livelihood, as well as those who have suffered due to the drastic lockdown measures. Medical workers operating under stress, children kept out of school, women at risk of domestic abuse, and the elderly with pre-existing conditions are among the host of groups that face particular psychological challenges brought on by the crisis.
"Even when the pandemic is brought under control, grief, anxiety, and depression will continue to affect people and communities," UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres said in a video message.
03:26 Germany has registered an additional 933 cases over the last 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute, taking its total number of infections to 172,239. Its death toll went up by 89 over the same period, bringing the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 to 7,723.
The number of infections is up from yesterday's daily figure of 798, while the number of fatalities fell slightly over the last 24 hours, from yesterday's 101 reported deaths.
03:19 Australians must brace themselves for more "hard news," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after unemployment figures shot up to a five-year high, largely due to the pandemic.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics showed a record 594,300 job losses were lost in April, and the jobless rate stood at 6.2%, the highest since September 2015.
"This is a tough day for Australia, a very tough day," Morrison said at a press briefing. "Terribly shocking, although not unexpected."
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that while the job losses were "heartbreaking", he warned that the situation would get worse before it got better, even as the country begins to gradually ease certain restrictive measures.
03:15 German Health Minister Jens Spahn is asking all German states to support a bonus payment plan for nursing home staff.
In an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), Spahn said care workers deserve "financial recognition" for their hard work during the "difficult conditions" in inpatient and outpatient care brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The bonus plan will be decided on by the German Parliament, the Bundestag, on Thursday. It would provide care workers a bonus of up to €1,000 paid out of nursing care insurance. The insurance companies would then be reimbursed by the government.
02:46 New Zealand has unveiled a NZ$50 billion (€27.64 billion, $30 billion) plan in its annual budget to combat the economic damages caused by the pandemic. The government warned that despite the spending boost, there would still be thousands of job losses and business closures.
The fund will be used over a four-year period, and about NZ$30 billion have been already allocated this year.
"It's the most significant financial commitment by a government in New Zealand’s history," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.
New Zealand’s economy, which is dependent on trade and tourism, is set to contract 4.6% in 2020.
Despite the grim outlook, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is up for reelection in September, has garnered international praise for her handling of the crisis. So far, New Zealand has registered 21 deaths due to the virus.
02:15 Mexico has confirmed 1,862 new cases and 294 additional deaths over the past 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported, taking the total number of infections to 40,186, and the number of deaths up to 4,220.
The number of fatalities is a slight fall on the previous day's tally, when Mexico reported its highest daily death toll of 353.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced a plan to ease restrictions and revive certain sectors, including the automotive industry, starting May 18.
01:53 China's National Health Commission reported three new COVID-19 cases for May 13, down from seven cases the day prior. Officials said the cases were locally transmitted in the northeastern Liaoning and Jilin provinces. China's official case count is currently at 82,929.
In Wuhan, the city in China where the coronavirus pandemic originated, Chinese media reported that authorities are planning to test all of the city's 11 million residents in the next 10 days, following the discovery last weekend of an infection cluster of six people in a residential complex.
However, no official announcement has been made, and it remains unclear how Wuhan authorities plan to test more than 1 million people per day.
01:19 The president of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute, Germany's official medical regulatory body, said he is confident that at least three potential corornavirus vaccines will be tested in Germany before the end of the year.
"If all of these clinical trials turn out positive, then we'll talk about how to start approval by the end of this year or early next year," Klaus Cichutek told the newspaper Mannheimer Morgen, adding he is confident a vaccine will eventually be developed.
In the meantime, Cichutek said it is necessary to develop therapies to treat COVID-19, such as antibody treatment using blood plasma from recovered patients.
01:03 Small saliva droplets generated by loud speech can linger in the air in an enclosed space for more than 10 minutes, a study showed, highlighting its role in the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Scientists at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in the US conducted a study where a person loudly repeats the phrase "Stay healthy" inside a box for 25 seconds.
A laser light projected into the box illuminated thousands of minuscule saliva droplets, which could potentially carry virus particles. The droplets stayed in the air for 12 minutes, the study showed.
The researchers estimate that each minute of loud speech by an infected person can generate 1,000 virus-containing droplets that remain airborne for about eight minutes or more in a confined space.
Many countries recommend wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.
00:53 The United States has registered a further 1,813 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 84,059, according to the latest tally from the Johns Hopkins University.
The US has now confirmed a total of 1,389,935 cases, the Baltimore-based institution reported.
00:05 US President Donald Trump has said he considers warnings about a hasty reopening from the country's top infectious disease expert and key coronavirus task force member, Anthony Fauci, to be "not acceptable," especially when it comes to schools.
"We're opening our country, people want it open,the schools are going to be open," Trump said.
Previously, Fauci told the US Senate that cities and states could see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage if stay-at-home orders are lifted without having proper response capabilities in place. "My concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," said Fauci.
There is a growing rift between Trump and US disease experts who are warning that easing social distancing and reopening businesses without capacity to track new COVID-19 cases will lead to greater calamity in the months ahead.
Trump has placed a priority on restarting the US economy, which is currently saddled with record unemployment as businesses are shut during lockdowns. Trump said he was optimistic the growth would pick up again. "I think we are going to have a phenomenal next year."
Meanwhile, presidential hopeful Joe Biden has mocked Trump, and come out in support of Fauci. He tweeted: "I would trust the guy who's one of our nation's top public health experts, not the one who pondered injecting disinfectant into the body and looked directly at a solar eclipse."
00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: WHO warns of easing lockdowns too soon
In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.
Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.
