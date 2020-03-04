Coronavirus latest: Italy closes schools as death toll surpasses 100

The number of global cases currently stands at over 93,000, with more than 3,000 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that stocks of protective gear are "rapidly depleting."

The World Bank has announced a $12 billion (€10.7 billion) aid package to help countries affected by the outbreak.

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).

17:20 Italy has formally announced the closure of all its universities and schools until March 15 due to the outbreak.

17:12 Official figures in Italy show another rise. Twenty-eight people have died in the last 24 hours, meaning the death toll now stands at 107, the Civil Protection Agency said.

The total number of coronavirus cases increased more than 500 over the same period. More than 3,000 citizens have been infected.

17:04 The financial impact of the coronavirus is taking hold. A production slowdown in China, as a result of the new virus, is set to slash global exports by $50 billion (€45 billion) in the next few months, a report from the UN Conference on Trade, Investment and Development (UNCTAD) states.

The report said the EU, the US and Japan will be the regions to suffer the most from the export cuts.

16:46 Iran has canceled Friday prayers in all provincial capitals this week because of the outbreak, state television reported.

16:39 Here's what you need to know about being tested for COVID-19, and what testing may look like in the future: How does testing for the coronavirus work?

16:32 Tunisia is to suspend passenger ferry services to northern Italy as a way of preventing the spread of the disease, Health Minister Abdelatif el-Mekki said.

Tunisia confirmed its first case on Monday, a Tunisian national who had recently arrived from Italy by sea.

16:28 To keep abreast with how the virus is affecting the world of sport, click here.

16:21 The pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong has become infected, in a probable case of human-to-animal transmission, Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said.

The dog's owner is a 60-year-old female with the virus.

15:30 Israel has insisted upon a 14 day quarantine on visitors from France, Germany, Spain, Austria and Switzerland due to the coronavirus, after imposing similar restrictions on Italy and several Asian states.

"We are at the peak of a global epidemic," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "We are in a better situation than other countries because... we have taken strict, very strict measures, to slow the spread of the virus," he added.

The Israeli leader also urged citizens to avoid shaking hands and suggested instead they adopt the Indian greeting of "namaste" instead.

14:56 Cologne's mayor, Henriette Reker, has been speaking to the press and confirmed 12 cases of the virus in the German city, all of which are in quarantine at their own homes. She also warned that this is just the beginning. "Further cases will come, we have to work on that assumption. ... We are watching these developments very closely so as to react promptly."

With regards to public events, the main focus of concern is on those that attract large numbers, and those which attract visitors from across the globe. "With today's stand, we see no reason to cancel all major gatherings, events as a matter of course."

"I wish all who have been infected a rapid recovery, and assure them that they will receive good medical attention."

14:40 Two cases of the coronavirus are now being reported within the EU institutions. Some 32,000 people work for the EU and a second infection was uncovered at the Council following the earlier case at the Defence Agency being reported.

The majority of EU employees are based in Brussels and Luxembourg. Both of the coronavirus cases work in the Belgian city.

14:24 Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has given a journalist short shrift when the German coach was asked about the coronavirus. "I don't understand that. I really don't understand it," the former Dortmund trainer quipped.

"If I asked you, you are in exactly the same role as I am. So it's not important what famous people say. We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge, like me. People with knowledge will talk about it and tell people to do this, do that. Not football managers, I don't understand that. Politics, coronavirus, why me? I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave. My opinion on coronavirus is not important."

Klopp was asked the question at his post-match press conference after his Liverpool side lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup.

13:41 Italy's education minister says the government is still considering whether or not to close schools and universities.

"This decision will come in the coming hours, of course you will all be informed about it," Minister Lucia Azzolina told reporters, after news agencies reported a decision had been taken to shut schools and universities across the country for the next two weeks.

Read more: Germany's contingency plans for tackling a possible pandemic

12:58 Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the Umrah pilgrimage to the cities of Mecca and Medina to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. An Interior Ministry statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency said the precautionary measure applied to citizens as well as foreign residents. The decision comes a week after the Gulf state banned people from traveling to Saudi Arabia to complete the pilgrimage.

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus Handshake It's one of the most widespread greetings in the business world. But will the traditional handshake go out of style? Health experts recommend avoiding it to reduce the risk of contracting the coronarvirus. Germany's interior minister took that advice seriously and refused to shake Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand. They both laughed and Merkel threw her hand up in the air before taking a seat.

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus Double-cheek kiss France's government has advised its citizens to cut back on the traditional "bise" — greeting by kissing others on both cheeks. But French President Emmanuel Macron nevertheless gave the double-kiss greeting to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte during a summit in Naples this week, symbolically demonstrating that he didn't fear contact with the neighboring country affected by a coronavirus surge.

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus High five It's a gesture that was first popularized by baseball and basketball players in the US. About 50% fewer bacteria are transferred by high-fiving than by shaking hands — meaning that it's still not completely risk-free.

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus Fist bump Commonly used in sports, the greeting was also popularized by former US President Obama, shown here with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Beyond the coolness factor, the fist bump transmits significantly fewer germs than shaking hands — about 90% less according to one study.

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus Hugs Hugging is another way to spread germs, but research has also shown that the warm embrace of a loved one may strengthen the immune system — and in some cases, it can boost diplomatic ties. This hug between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 triggered various reactions on both sides of the border. They had previously opted for the more formal handshake.

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus Shoulder pat Australia's New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard recommends this gesture: "It's time that Aussies actually gave each other a pat on the back for the time being — no handshaking," he said. While it transmits less bacteria than the previously mentioned forms of greetings, the pat on the back can be perceived as condescending by some people.

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus Wave Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave here from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The original gesture derived from a 18th-century tradition of knights saluting each other after removing the guard of their helmets to reveal their identity and show that they were coming in peace. Waving can, however, be seen as offensive in some countries.

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus Fist and palm salute In China, where the COVID-19 outbreak began, one greeting recommendation is the traditional gong shou gesture, or the fist and palm salute, as demonstrated above by actress Miya Muqi at the Cannes screening of "Ash Is The Purest White" in 2018.

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus Thai wai A slight bow with palms pressed together in a prayer-like position: The Thai wai greeting is widespread in various southeast Asian countries — also known as the Indian namaste or the Burmese mingalar par.

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus Japanese bow Similarly safe, Japan's traditional sign of salutation and reverence still belongs to everyday life. Learning to bow elegantly is an important part of becoming a respectable adult. Here, employees of a department store in Tokyo practice their greeting ahead of the start of a New Year sale.

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus Footshake A recent viral video from China shows yet another alternative to the handshake: the "footshake," also dubbed the "Wuhan handshake." Rubbing dirty feet is still safer than touching hands...

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus Smile Probably the easiest way to greet someone without sharing germs and making a faux pas is to look the other person in the eyes, smile and say hello. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



12:42 Police in Indonesia say they have confiscated more than 500 boxes of face masks as part of a crackdown on the stockpiling of protective products. Confirmation of the country's first two coronavirus cases this week sparked panic-buying and sent prices for hand sanitizer and the sought-after masks soaring.

Officers said they found nearly 600,000 surgical masks during a raid at a warehouse west of Jakarta and were questioning the property's owners. Anyone convicted of hoarding masks could face up to five years in jail and steep fines, police said.

12:27 German Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned that the coronavirus outbreak has not yet reached its peak in Germany.

"The coronavirus outbreak in China has become a global pandemic," Sphan told German lawmakers. "The situation is changing very quickly."

The WHO has stopped short of labeling the outbreak a pandemic, a term that describes an epidemic that has spread across the world.

"What's clear is that we have not yet reached the peak of the outbreak," Spahn said.

12:18 Russian President Vladimir Putin says "provocative fake news" from abroad is to blame for any hysteria surrounding the coronavirus in Russia.

In comments carried by state news agency TASS, he said the virus is being contained, and "nothing critical is happening" in Russia.

He urged the government to make sure citizens were correctly informed about the situation, adding that reports in the media about the threat to Russia aimed to "sow panic among the population."

12:02 The Louvre in Paris has reopened to the public. The world's most-visited museum had been closed since the weekend after staff voiced fears about the possible risk of COVID-19 infection.

To assuage their concerns, the museum management introduced new anti-virus measures, including increasing the distribution of hand sanitizing gels.

11:54 German police stopped an inter-city express train in the western city of Frankfurt Wednesday morning over concerns one of the passengers may be carrying the coronavirus. The train had around 300 people on board and was heading to Stuttgart when it was intercepted by emergency services at around 11 a.m. local time and cordoned off. Checks later confirmed a false alarm, allowing the train and implicated passenger to continue the journey.

11:17 An EU spokeswoman has confirmed to Agence France-Presse the first case of coronavirus in the bloc's Brussels offices.

"We have confirmation of the case," spokeswoman Dana Spinant said. The infection was initially reported by the Euractiv news site, which said a male official working at the European Defence Agency had tested positive for the illness after recently returning from Italy.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus London Book Fair Due to take place March 10-12, the book fair was cancelled "with reluctance," said organizers, after several major publishers such as HarperCollins and Penguin Random House pulled out of the event to avoid exposing their staff to the virus. The London Book Fair usually draws more than 25,000 authors and book industry insiders.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Musikmesse Frankfurt Europe's biggest trade fair for the music industry also announced that it was postponing the event, which was set to celebrate its 40th anniversary on April 2-4. While it was deemed to be "the only responsible and right decision to take," the cancellation is bound to affect many small businesses in the music industry, said Christian Höppner, secretary general of the German Music Council.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Leipzig Book Fair Change of plans for book fans: The Leipzig Book Fair, scheduled to be held March 12-15, was cancelled due to the spread of the new coronavirus, a spokesperson for the fair announced on Tuesday. The second-largest book fair in Germany expected to draw 2,500 exhibitors from 51 countries.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus ITB Travel Trade Show Berlin Preparations for the world's largest travel fair were already in full swing when the organizers cancelled it at the last minute. Due to the ongoing virus threat, participants to the Berlin fair had to prove they had not been to one of the defined risk areas. With 170,000 visitors from all over the world, this proved to be an impossible task and the fair couldn't open on March 4 as planned.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus The Louvre For many tourists, a trip to Paris is incomplete without a visit to the Louvre museum. The historic art museum was closed for three days, after museum staff went on strike on the grounds that keeping it open would be a public health hazard. On Wednesday afternoon, they accepted to resume work after management set up a series of preventive measures.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Milan Design Week Each April, thousands of design professionals, artists and companies visit Milan to check out the latest in furniture and interior design. This year, however, organizers have announced it will be moved to June due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Milan is the capital of the Lombardy region, which has seen the lion's share of Italian coronivirus cases. Some airlines have even suspended their flights.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus La Scala opera house There is perhaps no venue more symbolic of Italy's rich operatic tradition than the La Scala opera house in Milan. Now, its seats will remain empty until March 8. Italy's Prime Minister called for the suspension of cultural events and the venue is sticking to the rules. At the time of writing, Italy has more cases of the new coronavirus than any country outside of Asia.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus K-Pop concerts The reigning K-Pop boy band BTS does big business with each concert, but in the wake of the virus in South Korea, the group cancelled four April dates at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, which seats 69,950 people. "It's impossible to predict the scale of the outbreak," said the group's management. On Tuesday, cases in South Korea reached 5,100 with the majority of infections in the city of Daegu.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus 'Mission Impossible' No, we aren't describing the task of containing the new coronavirus, but rather the new movie starring Tom Cruise which was supposed to have a three-week shoot in Venice. The film has been postponed, movie studio Paramount Pictures said Monday. Venice's cultural events have been hard hit by the outbreak. The final two days of lagoon city's annual Carnival festival were also cancelled.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Paris Fashion Week Paris fashion week, which ended March 3, also took a hit. While attendees avoided cheek kisses during the high-profile event, several designers, including five from China and one from France, did not put on their shows, and many popular events were called off. Chanel had already cancelled a show in China. Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan's largest fashion gathering, was also called off.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Concerts in Switzerland On February 28, the Swiss government imposed a ban on events of more than 1,000 people until March 15, making it the first European country to do so as a preemptive measure to fight against the spread of the illness. As a result, many concerts and events were called off, including concerts by Carlos Santana (pictured) and Alice Cooper at the 15,000-person Hellenstadion in Zürich.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus The Hamburg Ballet The Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier cancelled guest performances in Macau and Singapore due to the coronavirus outbreak. On the program were "The Lady of the Camellias," which tells the story of a famous Parisian courtesan and "Nijinsky." Whether the tour will take place at another point in time is still in the air. In spring 2021 the Hamburg Ballet plans to tour in Japan. Author: Sarah Hucal



11:13 Austria's health minister says there are now 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus in his country, according to comments reported by the Reuters news agency.

10:58 Iran has reported 15 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the toll in the Islamic Republic to 92. A Health Ministry spokesman said the number of confirmed infections had also increased by several hundred to 2,922.

10:56 Germany is banning the export of medical equipment such as masks, protective suits and gloves to make sure health workers have enough supplies to tackle domestic coronavirus cases. The Interior Ministry said exemptions would only be allowed under strict conditions, such as for "concerted international aid actions.''

The announcement comes after similar steps by other countries, including Russia and the Czech Republic.

10:40 The London Book Fair has been called off following the escalation of COVID-19 in Europe, the organizers said. The event was due to take place from March 10-12. The cancellation comes after other, similar upcoming events, including the Leipzig Book Fair, the Bologna Children's Book Fair and the Salon du Livre in Paris were also shelved.

10:31 In northern Germany, the organizers of the Hannover Messe, one of largest industry fairs in the world, say the event will be postponed from April to July 13-17. Around 6,000 exhibitors had been expected to take part.

The organizers said in a statement that they were "unable to implement the proposed measures" recommended by the Robert Koch Institute in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at major events.

Read more: Closed, canceled, downsized: Coronavirus hits Chinese culture

10:08 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says almost all of the provinces in his country have been affected by the coronavirus, according to a statement on the official presidency website. Iran is among the hardest-hit nations, with 2,336 cases — including 23 members of parliament — and at least 77 deaths.

"This disease is a widespread disease," Rouhani said. "It has reached almost all our provinces and in one sense it's a global disease."

He added that Iran would weather the outbreak with the minimum number of deaths and in the shortest possible period of time with the skills of its doctors and nurses.

09:59 Foreign diplomats in North Korea who had been quarantined for the past month have finally been able to leave their compounds. Although the secretive state hasn't reported any cases of coronavirus, it ordered anyone showing symptoms, as well as many foreigners, to stay indoors for four weeks.

Read more: Is North Korea hiding a coronavirus outbreak?

Russia's embassy said on Facebook that diplomats and their families were allowed out from Tuesday to visit a number of approved locations, including shops, after obtaining certificates from doctors to prove they had not been infected.

"I have never been happier standing on Kim Il Sung Square," Swedish Ambassador Joachim Bergstrom tweeted, along with a photo of himself standing in the plaza.

09:47 The European Central Bank says it is banning nonessential travel by employees and members of its executive board until April 20 as a precaution. The Frankfurt-based bank has also suspended visits to its headquarters and public visitor center, and canceled upcoming conferences that were due to be held at the bank.

09:41 Supply chains for drugs are vulnerable in Germany, and that was true even before COVID-19 broke out. So will the coronavirus spread exacerbate drug shortages? Read more here.

09:26 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has climbed to 240, up from 196, the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute shows. Fifteen of Germany's 16 states have recorded infections, with almost half the cases in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

09:18 Iraq has reported its first coronavirus death. According to the official Iraqi News Agency, the 70-year-old victim is a mosque cleric in Sulaimaniyah, a city in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdistan region. Iraq has confirmed 31 cases so far — 20 of them Iraqis who had recently visited Iran, as well as an Iranian student who has since been sent home.

09:07 Facebook says it will provide free advertisements to the WHO as part of efforts to tackle the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus online.

In a post on the social media platform on Wednesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook was working with health ministries and organizations like the WHO "to help them get out timely, accurate information on the coronavirus. We're giving the WHO as many free ads as they need for their coronavirus response along with other in-kind support."

He also said the social network was "focused on stopping hoaxes and harmful misinformation," and would remove "false claims and conspiracy theories."

08:53 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he won't be taking part in this year's Holi celebrations over coronavirus concerns. The annual festival of colors is set to begin on Monday.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Covid-19 Novel Coronavirus," Modi wrote on Twitter. "Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme."

Home Minister Amit Shah said he also planned to avoid the celebrations, and appealed on Twitter for "everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family."

08:28 India's health minister says the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has jumped to 28, up from five. That figure includes 16 Italian tourists who tested positive for the virus. They are being treated in isolation wards. An Indian man who was driving the tourists around was also infected and placed in quarantine.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said authorities had also implemented additional measures: "We will now screen all international passengers. We will not limit our screenings to 12 countries as we did earlier," he told a news conference.

Read more: How long is the coronavirus incubation period?

08:17 France will begin regulating the price of antibacterial gels after a reported surge in prices since the coronavirus outbreak began, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told French BFM Business radio. A pharmacists' union had called for the government to intervene, saying the cost hike was unacceptable. There are 204 cases of the coronavirus in France, and four deaths.

08:01 Kazakhstan's government says it has closed the country's Caspian Sea ports of Aktau and Kuryk to ships carrying passengers from Iran and Azerbaijan to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, according to the Reuters news agency.

07:55 So far, two countries in sub-Saharan Africa have officially been affected by the COVID-19 disease: Nigeria and Senegal. But the economic consequences of the outbreak are already being felt on the continent. Read more here.

07:41 Poland has reported its first case of coronavirus. The country's health minister, Lukasz Szumowski, said the infected man had recently been in Germany and was in a stable condition in the western Polish city of Zielona Gora.

The minister added that all the people the patient came into contact with are in quarantine. Some 68 people are being observed in hospital, while around 500 are in quarantine at home.

07:37 Major supermarkets in Australia are enforcing strict limits on toilet paper purchases after coronavirus fears sparked a rush of panic buying. The country's biggest grocer, Woolworths, said it was allowing each customer to buy no more than four toilet paper packs each "to ensure more customers have access to the products."

It said hand sanitizers would also be restricted to two bottles per person.

The hashtag #toiletpaper was trending on social media as Australians reacted to the buying frenzy and empty supermarket shelves.

07:23 The government of majority-Muslim Tajikistan has asked its citizens to avoid going to mosques for Friday prayers as a precaution against the coronavirus spread, Reuters news agency reports. The Central Asian country of 9 million people has not reported any infections so far. Authorities there have shut the border to citizens of neighboring China and Afghanistan, as well as South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Read more: Opinion: Are we facing a coronavirus epidemic or pandemic?

07:14 Japan's top government spokesman says the country will go ahead with plans to host the Summer Olympics in July. Speculation has been mounting about the possibility the event could be postponed to later in the year over coronavirus concerns.

"We would steadily proceed with our preparations while closely coordinating with the IOC (the International Olympic Committee) and the organizing committee," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

06:58 The outbreak is taking a heavy toll on tourism around the world. You can read more about the impact it's having here.

06:33 Officials in South Korea say the number of people infected with the coronavirus there has risen to 5,328. Most cases are in and around Daegu. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said 2,300 people were waiting to be admitted to hospitals and temporary medical facilities in the city. The government has announced a stimulus package of 11.7 trillion won ($9.8 billion) to ease the impact of the virus' spread.

06:13 In the US, the number of diagnoses has risen to 27, with nine deaths. All the cases are confined to Washington state.

06:10 The global death toll officially stands at 3,190. The virus has been confirmed in more than 80 countries. South Korea, the worst-hit country outside China, reported 516 new infections on Wednesday. In India, 16 Italians tested positive, according to state media.

06:00 Welcome to our rolling updates on another busy day regarding the global coronavirus outbreak. Here's an overview of some of the key developments so far on Wednesday:

Sixteen Italians have tested positive for the virus in India.

China reported another slowdown, with 119 new cases on Tuesday.

Japan now has over 1,000 confirmed cases, but the country is still preparing to host the Olympic Games in July.

Australia's major grocers have put strict limits on purchases of toilet paper after a rush of panic buying.

Read more: Catch up on Tuesday's developments here

