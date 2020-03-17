Coronavirus latest: India's Modi urges entire country to self-impose curfew

The European Central Bank (ECB) is launching a €750 billion ($820 billion) emergency bond-buying scheme

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country is facing its biggest challenge since World War II

Global cases of COVID-19 have gone past the 200,000 mark

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said Italy's lockdown must be extended

Deaths in Spain surge 30%

Food suppliers have warned of potential shortages due to border closures

Read more: Merkel says coronavirus is Germany's greatest challenge since World War Two

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

15:30 Russian President Vladimir Putin praised China's response to the coronavirus outbreak in a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday. The two leaders agreed to boost medical cooperation between the countries, according to the Kremlin.

15:15 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said social distancing was key to tackling the outbreak and called on the elderly to stay at home. He then went farther, saying all those in non-essential services should stay in.

"I urge each citizen to abide by a 'citizen-curfew' — a curfew by the citizens, for the citizens," The Hindu Times quoted him as saying. "Starting March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, everyone should stay at home, except for people in the essential services." He said the measure would be to test the country's ability to isolate its nearly 1.4 billion citizens.

14:46 The European Parliament is set to allow lawmakers to vote on bills per email, according to sources cited by the German news agency dpa.

EU deputies were set to convene in Brussels next week. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, lawmakers who are not in the Belgian capital would be asked to stay at home and vote remotely.

14:30 Truck manufacturers MAN and Scania are temporarily laying off some 29,000 workers and suspending production in plants across Europe due to the coronavirus.

14:18 Chinese police acted "inappropriately" towards Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang, who raised the alarm on the new outbreak, according to investigators from the central government. Li was reprimanded by the authorities in December for posting information about the epidemic on social media, before the government officially acknowledged the issue. The 34-year-old doctor was made to sign a pledge not to commit any more "law-breaking actions."

Li died of the new coronavirus in February, with his death prompting anti-government outrage on social media.

The investigators "suggest" that Wuhan authorities "supervise and rectify the matter" as well as posthumously revoke the disciplinary statement issued to Li, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

14:10 Moscow officials said 98 coronavirus cases have so far been detected in the Russian capital. This is nearly half of 199 cases registered nationwide, according to the latest data provided by Russian authorities.

Read more: Russia denies EU allegations over coronavirus disinformation campaign

13:53 German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he does not expect a return to normal life any time soon. "It’s more likely to take several months than several weeks," the health minister said. Even once restrictions are lifted, certain groups will still require extra protection measures, he added.

It will only be clear in 10 to 14 days what effect recent restrictions to public life, like the closure of schools and kindergartens, have had on curbing the spread of the coronaviurs, he said.

The government plans to reassess the coronavirus outbreak situation after Easter, Spahn said.

Read more: Germany shuts down borders, halts public life

13:47 All football games in England will stay suspended until at least April 30, according to a joint statement by The Football Association (FA), Premier League and English Football League (EFL).

"The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority," they said.

The announcement comes after last week's decision to halt football games until at least April 2.

13:43 Bavarian officials report six more coronavirus deaths in the southern German state on Thursday, up from seven day before.

13:37 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle as a "sensible precaution" amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to palace officials. The 93-year-old monarch and her 98-year-old husband regularly spend time in the medieval castle for several weeks around Easter holidays.

13:14 India is banning all international incoming flights from landing in the country for one week starting Sunday to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22," the government said in a statement.

India has already revoked visas from the majority of people trying to enter the country and started refusing entry even to Indian passport holders coming from the EU, UK, and Turkey.

Read more: Indian coronavirus cases are low, but so is testing rate

13:00 The European Commission said it would create an emergency stockpile of medical equipment and supplies, such as ventilators, reusable masks, vaccines and laboratory supplies, to help EU members facing shortages.

The stockpile will be funded almost entirely with EU money, with a small fraction being covered with national resources of EU states.

"It should now be clear to everyone that we are all in this together," EU crisis commissioner Janez Lenarcic said.

12:30 Iran's Health Ministry confirmed that 1,284 people have died of COVID-19, with the total number of infections rising to 18,407.

"Based on our information, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus and some 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran," Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur tweeted.

Hospital and funeral workers have been overwhelmed by the number of bodies they have to handle, Iranian state TV reported.

Read more: Iran faces catastrophic death toll from coronavirus

11:57 Associations representing EU farmers, food traders, and the European food and drink industry have asked the European Commission for cooperation and support as border closures disrupt the industry’s ability to provide Europe with food.

"Given that the agri-food supply chain is highly integrated and operating across borders, any blocks of supply and workers will inevitably disrupt business. Our ability to provide food for all will depend on the preservation of the EU Single Market," a joint statement signed by the trade associations said.

The statement calls for measures including financial support for farmers, food workers and companies, a contingency plan should the virus response result in a shortage of seasonal workers, and the preservation of the EU Single Market.

Read more: Traffic chaos at German-Polish border a threat to local supply chains?

11:41 The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has jumped to 17,147. There were 3,500 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Deaths surged 30%, with a total of 767 having died from the disease in the country, according to health ministry figures.

Madrid remains the epicenter of Spain's epidemic, with 6,777 coronavirus cases and 498 deaths registered. Catalonia is the second hardest-hit area with 2,702 infections and 55 deaths.

Spanish defense chief Miguel Angel Villarroya has asked the public to have "discipline and a spirit of sacrifice" to confront the situation.

11:30 The UK and Germany will make their respective army reserves available to assist with the coronavirus outbreak.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the "invaluable skills" of the reservists were needed, adding the Bundeswehr was helping "to provide health care and, if necessary, to guarantee infrastructure and supplies, as well as to maintain security and order."

The UK Ministry of Defense said that an additional 10,000 military personnel will be readied and reserves will be on standby for a new "COVID Support Force."

11:05 The EU's chief Brexit negotiatior Michel Barnier has tested positive for coronavirus.

''I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team. For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together,'' Barnier wrote on Twitter.

11:00 The German government will help freelancers and self-employed solo entrepreneurs suffering under the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, according to multiple reports.

A total of €40 billion ($43 billion) will reportedly be made available for these workers. The government plans to make the funds available quickly in the form of direct subsidies and loans.

Currently, there are up to 5 million self-employed solo entrepreneurs in Germany, who had not been included in the government's planned worker relief programs.

10:40 Switzerland and Norway have said they will act to counter the economic problems posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will intervene more strongly in the foreign currency market to slow the appreciation of the Swiss franc. As jittery investors seek to buy up the low-risk currency, the franc is in danger of appreciating to a point where Swiss exports of goods and services could become uncompetitive.

Switzerland should nonetheless expect a "marked decline" in economic activity in the first half of the year, the SNB said.

Meanwhile, in Norway, the government has said it will reduce payroll taxes and make more money available to municipalities in the fight against the coronavirus. This follows an earlier fiscal package announced on Monday that provides emergency funding and increased unemployment benefits for people in Norway.

10:20 Dozens of subway stations in London have been closed, as authorities try to curb the spread of coronavirus in the British capital, which is considered the epicenter of the outbreak in the UK. Transport for London (TfL) said it was reducing services but keeping the Underground open to enable "critical workers to make essential journeys".

"People should not be traveling, by any means, unless they really, really have to," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

09:55 Three prominent research institutes are predicting hard times ahead for the German economy.

An index from the Ifo institute, which tracks business confidence in Germany, has plummeted to its lowest level since 2009, according to a preliminary survey. The index fell from 96.0 in February to 87.7 in March.

"The German economy is speeding into recession," said Ifo Institute President Clemens Fuest.

At the same time, Germany’s DIW Institute predicted that the coronavirus will massively impact the German economy over the next two quarters. Europe’s largest economy is expected to shrink 0.1% in 2020, the institute said.

And the Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) in northern Germany has revised down its economic forecast for the country: Germany can expect its gross domestic product to shrink between 4.5% and 9% in 2020 due to disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak, the institute has said.

Read more: Coronavirus: Asian stock markets struggle

09:45 Egypt's government announced that cafes, malls, sporting clubs and nightclubs will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time (19:00 – 05:00 UTC) to stop the spread of coronavirus. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open. Egypt has registered 210 COVID-19 infections, including six deaths.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Turkish Super Lig The most prominent European top-flight football competition that has continued holding matches is the Super Lig in Turkey, albeit behind closed doors. Former German international Lukas Podolski, who started for Antalyaspor on Monday, criticized the decision, telling German tabloid Bild: "Football without fans is nothing."

The sports playing on despite coronavirus NRL, Australia The National Rugby League, Australian rugby league’s top division and world’s richest competition in the 13-man rugby code, has gone ahead with matches behind closed doors after playing its first round of games with fans. The league has requested government assistance after warning of a "catastrophic hit" to its finances.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Australian Rules Football The Australian Football League (AFL), one of the country’s most watched competitions, has already shortened its season from 22 matches to 17, with each of the league’s 18 teams playing each other once. On Wednesday, the league will decide whether to start the season as scheduled on Thursday without fans or postpone the start of the campaign.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Snooker World Championship, England There has been no official word as to whether the Snooker World Championship in Sheffield, England, scheduled for April 18 to May 4, will be called off. The WPBSA, the sport’s governing body, said last week that amateur qualifiers on April 8 to 15 are due to go ahead. However, the Coral Tour Championship, due to commence this Thursday, has been postponed.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Tokyo Olympics The fate of one of the biggest sporting events on the 2020 calendar is still up in the air. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still committed to holding the Games — though a member of Tokyo organizing committee tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. On Thursday, an Olympic torch passing in Athens is scheduled to go ahead without spectators.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus A League, Australia Australia’s football association has said the final six weeks of the A-League will go ahead without fans. The season could be compressed into three or four weeks if necessary. This weekend’s final in the W-League, Australia’s top women’s division, will be played behind closed doors. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



09:35 Germany has recorded 10,999 new COVID-19 cases, according to official data. The number of new infections rose by 2,801 in a single day. Twenty people have so far died from the virus.

North Rhine-Westphalia, the country's most populous state, remains the worst-hit area, with 3,033 COVID-19 cases, up 661 from a day ago.

Watch video 02:43 Coronavirus: Berlin bolsters medical response capacity

09:20 Sri Lanka has postponed its parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for April 25, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country's election commission confirmed.

The South Asian nation has banned incoming flights for two weeks and imposed a curfew to fight the spread of the disease. Some 50 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sri Lanka.

09:10 The Netherlands has imposed a ban on non-EU citizens for 30 days, the government said. The changes will come into effect Thursday, starting at 6 p.m local time (17:00 UTC).

08:59 Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder said he is considering a state-wide curfew. "If large numbers of people do not voluntarily restrict themselves, then in the end, the only instrument left to react to this will be the Bavaria-wide curfew. This must be clear to everyone," Söder said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Bavaria has risen by 400 to 2282 within one day, according to Söder. Ten people have died from the virus so far.

08:39 Thailand recorded 60 new coronavirus cases in the biggest daily jump in the number of cases so far to take its total to 272, a health official has revealed.

08:23 Malaysia has reported 110 new cases, with the total number of infections increasing to 900. Most of the new infections were linked to a religious gathering at a mosque attended by 16,000 people, the health ministry said.

08:04 Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said that his country's lockdown must be extended beyond the current deadline of April 3.

"The measures we have taken... must be extended beyond their original deadline," Conte told Thursday's edition of the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Watch video 02:10 How to work from home successfully

07:58 Russia has reported its first coronavirus-related death. Russia has reported some 147 cases of COVID-19, according to official figures. President Vladimir Putin has said the coronavirus situation is "generally under control" in the country, and the government has promised to step up testing.

07:45 On Wednesday more than 10,000 German citizens returned to their homeland from Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has confirmed.

A further 20,000 tourists from Egypt are set to come back to Germany by charter planes in the coming days.

07:42 A planned state visit to the UK by the emperor and empress of Japan in June has been postponed, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

07:22 France stepped up efforts this week to combat the spread of the virus, threatening penalties for those contravening strict new measures regarding social activities and have made good on that promise.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has said that 70,000 controls have taken place and that more than 4,000 fines have been handed out since the country went into lockdown.

Read more: French President Macron says 'we are at war' as he orders lockdown

07:09 While Europe and the US continue their struggles against the pandemic, authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, have said that the city and its surrounding province have had no new cases to report.

Wuhan, in Hubei province, was where the outbreak first took hold and thousands once lay sick or dying in hurriedly constructed hospitals. But Chinese authorities said Thursday's toll of 34 new cases had all been imported from abroad.

"Today we have seen the dawn after so many days of hard effort," said Jiao Yahui, a senior inspector at the National Health Commission.

07:01 Germany's Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz, has revealed he's tested negative for coronavirus. He took the test as he has been suffering from a cold recently but announced the good news on Twitter.

06:39 German airline Lufthansa has said that the airline industry may not survive without state aid if the coronavirus pandemic continues for a lengthy period of time.

06:30 Amazon.com Inc has confirmed one of its associates had tested positive for COVID-19 at its Queens, New York delivery hub, and it will temporarily shut down the station while it is sanitized.

The multinational technology firm said it will send associates home with full pay.

05:57 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will pardon 10,000 more prisoners in a bid to combat COVID-19, state TV has reported.

The report quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying that the 10,000 inmates will be granted amnesty under a decree ordered by top leader Khamenei on the occasion of the Iranian new year, called Nowruz.

Iran has already given temporary leave to 85,000 prisoners across the country as a way of preventing the spread of the deadly virus. Among those given temporary amnesty was Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an Iranian-British dual national imprisoned for trying to topple the government while traveling with her toddler daughter. She was initially detained on April 3 2016.

05:48 Pakistan President Imran Khan has expressed concern over whether his country has enough hospitals and medical workers to handle the pandemic. He said: "In case we get swamped by it, our health facilities will not be able to cope."

05:38 Australia is closing its borders from 9 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Friday to all visitors, except for citizens and permanent residents and their close family members, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said.

Morrison said the measures are being introduced because an "overwhelming proportion of cases" of coronavirus in Australia have come from abroad.

05:24 Mexico has reported its first death from COVID-19, the country's health ministry said in a statement, saying the deceased was a diabetic and first showed signs of having the deadly virus last week.

05:20 Further measures are emerging in New Zealand (following on from the 00:58 update) where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the country is closing its borders to everyone except citizens and permanent residents.

04:18 The South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, is making $39 million available for small businesses and other fiscal stimulus. The loans will be for small businesses with less than 100 million won ($78,000, €71,600) in annual revenue.

03:45 The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday night rolled out its third emergency credit program in two days, announcing it would make loans to banks that offer as collateral assets purchased from money market mutual funds.

Read more: First German town imposes lockdown

03:11 Burkina Faso has reported its first death from the virus. The death of 62-year-old Vice President Rose-Marie Compaore is the first known fatality in sub-Saharan Africa.

02:45 Citizens of Sau Paulo and Rio de Janeiro banged pots and pans to protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Brazil this week reported its first fatality from COVID-19 and confirmed coronavirus cases more than doubled over the past three days to 291 on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry. Several prominent members of government have tested positive for the virus.

Watch video 02:11 Share Fighting the coronavirus Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Zft0 Countries around the world fight coronavirus pandemic

02:30 The Tokyo 2020 Olympics head organizer Yoshiro Mori attended a meeting on March 10 that included the deputy head of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) who tested positive for coronavirus. There are increasing concerns that the Olympics will not be able to go ahead because it could put athletes at risk.

02:20 The number of new coronavirus infections in South Korea rose by 152 since the previous day, reported its Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

02:03 An international gathering of Muslims on Indonesia's Sulawei island has been canceled over concerns the event could spread the coronavirus. Thousands of Muslims who part of the Tablighi Jamaat missionary movement had already arrived ahead of the four-day event before it was called off.

01:57 The Philippines stock index slumped 12% as soon as trading resumed after a two-day pause amid coronavirus quarantine measures. The decline triggered the circuit breaker, a 15-minute trading suspension when the broader index drops at least 10% in one day.

Read more: Coronavirus confusion about safety of ibuprofen

01:50 Italy reported 476 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours — the highest single-day coronavirus death toll of any country.

01:44 Argentina is building 10 new hospitals to cope with an expected increase in coronavirus cases. Eight of the 10 clinics will be built in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Chaco, Cordoba and Santa Fe.

01:30 China's health ministry says the virus epicenter of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province reported no new cases over the past 24 hours. The country detected a total of 34 new cases from people traveling to the country from abroad. A total of 8 deaths were reported, all in Wuhan

Watch video 12:40 Share Merkel on coronavirus crisis Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Zfg1 Merkel: Germany facing worst crisis since WWII

00:58 New Zealand advised its citizens not to travel overseas, raising its travel advice to the highest alert level.

"This is the first time the New Zealand government has advised New Zealanders against traveling anywhere overseas. That reflects the seriousness of the situation we are facing with COVID-19," said Foreign Minister Winston Peters in a statement.

00:50 The northern Hokkaido prefecture in Japan is ending its emergency special measures on Thursday that were enacted to counter the spread of coronavirus. The prefecture will begin a new phase from March 20 to wind down its response to the virus. Hokkaido reported a total of 154 infections on Wednesday out of a total of 907 infections reported for the whole of Japan.

00:45 Twitter has become the latest social media platform to take action against false coronavirus information. It will stop users from spreading misinformation about the novel coronavirus, said the company in a blog post on Wednesday.

00:35 French President Emmanual Macron said on Twitter that he fully supports the ECB's bond-buying scheme to support the euro.

He called for greater solidarity in the eurozone, saying: "Our people and our economies need it."

00:25 US President signed the coronavirus relief bill into law on Wednesday. The package, worth around $100 billion (€91 billion), allows for free testing and paid sick leave for many workers across the US.

00:10 The European Central Bank (ECB) has launched a €750 billion ($820 billion) "Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program" to buy up government and corporate bonds. This should enable countries to reduce borrowing and boost economic stimulus.

It has been launched to help support the euro as restrictive measures brought in to combat the COVID-19 outbreak have caused economic activity across Europe to slow dramatically.

Greece will be able to join in the program — it has been previously excluded from the ECB's previous bond-buying schemes owing to a low credit rating of its banks.

The decision came after the bank's 25-member governing council held emergency talks by phone late on Wednesday. The scheme will be temporary, but will last at least until the end of 2020.

President of the ECB Christine Lagarde tweeted after the announcement: "Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within our mandate."

00:02 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus developments here: Germany shuts down borders, halts public life

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism North German islands closed for tourists Whether Spiekeroog, Sylt or Rügen: Vacation on the northern German islands in the North and Baltic Sea is no longer possible as of March 16, 2020. Those who had already moved into their accommodation have been asked to return home. The health systems of the islands are not equipped to deal with large numbers of infected people. Regulations are to follow for mainland tourism.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Disneyland Paris closes Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have closed until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line have also suspended all new departure through the same period. The company said the decision was made "with great caution" to protect guests and employees. The company said the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which had already been closed, will also remain shut.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism India imposes entry ban India has declared all tourist visas invalid for 1 month because of the corona virus. Only travelers who are already in the country are allowed to stay, the Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The entry ban is to last until April 15 for the time being.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism China closes access to Mount Everest Climbing Mount Everest via the north side has been forbidden by Chinese authorities. The necessary permits for expeditions to the world's highest mountain were withdrawn on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Reichstag dome closed for visitors The dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin have been closed to visitors since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The walkable dome and the roof terrace are visited by more than 2 million people every year, according to the Bundestag.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cruises a risk factor Repeatedly cruise ships have to be quarantined or prevented from docking. After cancellations in Thailand and Malaysia, the Costa Fortuna (photo) with 2,000 passengers, including 64 Italians, has been allowed to enter the port of Singapore. In Oakland, California, 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are quarantined because 19 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Asia fears dramatic setbacks Sights in Asia are particularly affected by travel restrictions for Chinese tourists. Hotspots such as the Senso-ji temple (picture) in Tokyo and the temple complexes of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are reporting a sharp drop in visitors. On March 9, the Ministry of Tourism in Thailand reported a 44% drop for February. Tourism accounts for 11% of the gross domestic product. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



kmm, jsi, jcg, kp, dj/kl (Reuters, dpa, AFP,AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.