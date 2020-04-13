Coronavirus latest: India's Modi extends lockdown as global cases approach 2 million

The number of infections worldwide nears the two million mark, with almost 120,000 reported deaths

India and France have announced they are extending lockdown restrictions

Germany considers easing lockdown restrictions as soon as next week. More than 125,000 cases are confirmed in the country.

President Trump has given a feisty press conference where he defended his record

Austria is one of the first European countries to lift its lockdown measures

08:05 The latest coronavirus figures in Germany show "some positive patterns," president of the Robert Koch Institute, Professor Lothar Wieler, said in the institute's daily press briefing. "The adopted restrictions are working. That is good news." He added, however, "There isn't yet a clear signal that the figures are decreasing."

Wieler said that fewer new cases were recorded over the weekend. He cautioned that this is likely related to a slower reporting process linked to the Easter holiday.

Germany has reported 2,969 total coronavirus fatalities. This represents a national coronavirus death rate of 2.4%. A continued increase in fatalities in Germany is due in part to an increase in outbreaks in nursing homes and in hospitals, where high-risk patients are located.

07:50 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced earlier that lockdown restrictions will be extended until 3 May. DW correspondent Manira Chaudhary in Delhi says: "Overall, people are in support of this decision. Local leaders with whom Prime Minister Modi was holding discussions over the past one week said they were in favor of the extension even before it was announced today and medical experts are also saying they are in favor of the lockdown being extended."

"But there is a faction of the opposition and critics who are saying that while coronavirus is a big problem, poverty is also a huge problem in the country," Chaudhary adds.

"In the coming few days, we can expect some more guidelines to be reviewed by the government. What we have to remember is that India is a country with a very, very high population density. We have people, living crammed in small areas and slums, where social distancing is not at all possible."

"When the forced lockdown was announced, we saw a modern mass exodus of migrant workers going back to the villages, possibly carrying the virus with them. So many experts are also saying that India has not seen its peak in the number of as yet, and in preparing for that the coming week again will be very important to see things turn around," Chaudhary said in Delhi.

07:42 Covid-19 could keep German soccer stadiums empty for over a year, the president of the Leopoldina science academy has said.

"It will certainly be many months, but it could also be up to a year and a half," President Gerald Haug said in a televised interview with German broadcaster ARD. German soccer has been suspended since mid-March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Officials hope to continue the season behind closed doors starting from May. Haug said it would "certainly be wise" not to allow fans to attend as long as there is no COVID-19 vaccine, which might not be ready until the end of the year.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of all German states will discuss on Wednesday how restrictions on the public should go forward amid the outbreak. German Football League members will meet Friday to decide how the leagues will proceed.

07:33 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said that the country is "over the peak" of its coronavirus outbreak. Four people died from COVID-19 the previous day in New Zealand, the country’s deadliest 24-hour period to date. "We are successfully over the peak but that is not the same thing as being out of the woods," Ardern said, adding that the country is in the "most challenging week" of its month-long lockdown.

New Zealand has reported nine coronavirus deaths and 1,366 total cases. Six of the deaths were linked to a nursing home in the city of Christchurch.

7:00 The election of a new party leader for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) is likely to be delayed until the next planned party conference in December due to the coronavirus, current party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has said.

"My impression is that the nearer we get to the summer break with a possible special party conference, the less the need for a conference that will take place just a few weeks before the normal one," said Kramp-Karrenbauer. "We hope of course the situation will develop in such a way that we can have the regular party conference in December in Stuttgart," she added.

A special congress to select a new leader had been planned for April. It has since been canceled. The new leader would be positioned to run as chancellor in Germany’s next federal election in 2021. Merkel has said she will not seek a fifth term as the country’s leader.



06:40 French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said he expects the French economy to contract 8% this year.

06:37 Austria on Tuesday became one of the first European countries to lift its lockdown measures, with a limited number of shops reopening. For DW's full story, click here.

06:35 The UK has had around 1.4 million new welfare benefit claims amid the coronavirus lockdown. "It's now up to about 1.4 million," British Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said. The figure includes Universal Credit and job seekers' allowance or employment support allowance. "We are capable of processing and managing those claims," he added.

06:08 Poland’s health minister has said the country will start unfreezing the economy on April 19. "From the 19th we will slowly start unfreezing the economy," Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said in a radio interview.

Government spokesman Piotr Muller said that restrictions on shops are likely to be raised first, adding that an official decision will be taken on Wednesday or Thursday.

05:48 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will release the latest edition of the World Economic Outlook on Tuesday. Previous global economic growth expectations of 3.3% for 2020 are expected to be revised down significantly. Large swathes of the global economy have been shut down to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

"We expect the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said.

5:12 The number of coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 2,082 on Monday to a total of 125,098, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute. This marks the fourth day in a row that the number of new cases in the country has declined. Prior to that, Germany had seen four straight days where the number of new cases had increased.

The death toll rose by 170 to 2,969 between Monday and Tuesday.

05:05 The unemployment rate in Australia is predicted to double to 10% in June because of the coronavirus crisis, new estimates from the country’s treasurer have forecast. This would be the first time Australian unemployment has reached double digits since April 1994. "The economic shock facing the global economy from the coronavirus is far more significant than what was seen during the global financial crisis over a decade ago," said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in a statement.

04:45 India’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been extended until May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

A 21-day lockdown imposed on March 25 was scheduled to end today.

"Till May 3, every Indian will have to stay in lockdown. I request all Indians that we stop the coronavirus from spreading to other areas," the prime minister said in a televised address. The government will provide extensive guidelines on Wednesday.

Indian data shows that the country now has over 10,300 cases of coronavirus, with 339 fatalities among them.

04:37 Germany’s federal justice minister has spoken out against suggestions to isolate specifically older and chronically sick people as a way to fight the coronavirus, saying it would infringe on their fundamental human rights.

"Every person is entitled to their rights, regardless of age," German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht told Germany’s RND news agency on Tuesday. "And it’s not at all the case that only certain groups are at risk. Young people can also become severely ill."

"Pitting generations against each other is certainly not the right approach," she said, adding that "locking up" certain demographic groups was not an option.

Some German politicians have called for people over the age of 65 and those with chronic illnesses to be excluded from daily life during the coronavirus crisis, while younger people, who are thought to be at a lower risk for developing complications, could slowly return to normal life.

03:58 South Korea has reported 27 new cases, maintaining its streak of fewer than 100 cases for close to two weeks. The downward trend is apparent in the country’s epicenter of Daegu as well as neighboring towns. South Korea has recorded a total of 10,564 infections and 222 deaths.

03:55 Japan has reported 390 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 7,645. While the country is currently under a state of emergency, grocery stores and similar establishments are still seeing large groups of people as they attempt to stock up on necessities.

03:29 Here is the latest from across Latin America

Brazil: A new study has found that Brazil may have 12 times more cases than are being officially reported. The discrepancies have been attributed to low testing and long waits for results. Latest figures: 23,723 infected, 1,355 deaths, 173 recovered.

Mexico: Mexico recorded 353 new cases of the virus, which brought the country’s total to 5,014 infections. However, the country’s Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has said that the number of infections may be much higher — even up to 26,500 cases. Latest figures: 5,014 infected, 332 deaths, 1,964 recovered.

Ecuador: The government of Ecuador has removed 771 bodies from the city of Guayaquil, the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak. The city has been dealing with a massive rise in death tolls that the public systems were ill-equipped to deal with, leading to multiple corpses being left in the streets. Authorities predict up to 3,500 COVID-19 deaths in the coming months. Latest figures: 7,529 infected, 355 deaths, 597 recovered.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Dhaka, Bangladesh A detained man crouches in front of policemen enforcing the lockdown. Dhaka, Bangladesh.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Kathmandu, Nepal A Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown imposed by the government. Kathmandu, Nepal, March 29.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Chennai, India Police force residents to do sit-ups as a punishment for breaking the lockdown. Chennai, India, April 1.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Bangkok, Thailand Thai police officers wearing protective masks stop a man on a motorcycle at a checkpoint. Bangkok, Thailand April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Ahmedabad, India Members of a rapid action force patrol a neighborhood urging people to remain indoors. Ahmedabad, India, April 1.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Mogadishu, Somalia Police attempt to disperse revelers swimming in the Indian Ocean near Lido Beach as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Mogadishu, Somalia, April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Brighton, England A police community support officer speaks with a beachgoer at Brighton Beach in the UK, April 4.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Jerusalem, Israel Israeli police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man in the Mea Shearim neighborhood during a partial lockdown. Jerusalem, Israel, March 30.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Guatemala City, Guatemala Members of Guatemala's National Civil Police escort men detained for breaking curfew. Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles Police Department officers verify permitted passenger travel at Union Station. Los Angeles, California, April 4.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Moscow, Russia During a snowfall in Moscow's Red Square, a police officer gives instructions to pedestrians after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown. Moscow, Russia, March 31.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Rio de Janeiro, Brazil A police officer orders a sunbather to leave a closed beach. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Near Cape Town, South Africa Soldiers and a police officer are seen among shacks in Khayelitsha township as authorities attempt to enforce a nationwide lockdown. Near Cape Town, South Africa, March 27.



Colombia: The country has reported 76 new infections and three deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 2,852. According to the health ministry, only 1,256 tests were conducted on Monday, lower than both Saturday (3,193) and Sunday (1,364). Latest figures: 2,852 infected, 112 deaths, 319 recovered.

Peru: In the five weeks since Peru’s first coronavirus infections were reported, the country has seen close to 10,000 cases and over 200 deaths. The progression of mortality, however, has fallen from 29% to 14%, with an exponential increase in testing over the past two weeks. Latest figures: 9,784 infected, 216 deaths, 2,642 recovered.

Chile: Health minister Jaime Manalich brought up the issues of mental health and domestic violence, as he discussed the need for "prudence and wisdom" while discussing quarantine measures. He also said that a blanket application of quarantines could lead to people disobeying the orders in hordes. Latest figures: 7,525 infected, 82 deaths, 2,367 recovered.

02:35 The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that work is well underway to find a vaccine. The organization tweeted a declaration, including a list of experts, and said: "Under WHO’s coordination, a group of experts from across the world is working towards the development of vaccines against COVID-19."

02:13 New Zealand has reported four coronavirus-related deaths, its highest daily death toll so far. With 17 new cases, the total number of infections has risen to 1,366.

"It is a sobering reminder of what is at stake here," the country’s Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said, as the death toll rose to nine. Six of the total number of deaths were from an aged-care facility in Christchurch.

New Zealand’s finance minister said that the country can keep its unemployment rates below 10%, even as the treasury department announced that the rate could reach 26% if tough lockdown measures were extended.

01:54 India’s Supreme Court has announced that private testing labs in the country will have to offer free coronavirus evaluations to those from economically weaker sections, amending an earlier decision that instructed private labs to test everyone free of cost.

The court fixed a Rs 4,500 ($60) cap on testing for people who can afford it. Government hospitals offer tests free of cost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the country at 10 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. GMT). A decision on extending India’s three-week lockdown, which ends on Tuesday, is expected during this address. Many states have already announced an extension of the lockdown till April 30.

Read more: COVID-19: Sex workers suffer during social distancing in India

01:47 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed its executive board has given the green light for $1 billion (€915 million) in emergency funding for Ghana and $442 million (€404 million) for Senegal to enable both countries to fight the pandemic.



01:30 US Vice President Mike Pence said the country is testing over 100,000 people every day, as the total number of cases in the US rose to 581,679.

He said the Trump administration will put together new guidelines for all states and territories, as well as guidance for communities of color that have been impacted by the virus disproportionately.

The vice president added that the country will have an antibody test for the virus "very soon," with at least four clinical trials underway for studying the use of hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatments.

Vice President Mike Pence backed Donald Trump amid a backlash against the president's handling of the crisis

01:22 The United States has reported 1,509 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, a small fall from 1,514 a day earlier. The total number of deaths in the country has risen to 23,529.

01:18 Joe Biden has praised locals for coming out last week to vote in a Wisconsin primary he ended up winning. The presidential hopeful also expressed thanks for those that helped administer the election, particularly in the circumstances, but said "it never should have come to that. No one should ever have to choose between their health and our democracy. Instead, we saw Republicans willing to risk people's lives for their own political purposes."

00:59 Dozens of doctors and nurses briefly blocked a street in Mexico City to demand more protective gear. Health workers from the October 1 Hospital displayed handwritten signs while chanting they needed more help.

00:44 China’s Hubei province, formerly the global epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has reported no new virus-related deaths in its daily update. China has so far reported a total of 3,341 deaths in the mainland.

The country has reported 86 new imported cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the mainland to 82,249.

00:34 A nursing home in Virginia has become one of the worst clusters in the United States, registering 42 deaths from the global pandemic. Out of the 163 residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center near Richmond, 127 have tested positive.

00:28 France's Avignon theater festival has been canceled. As one of Europe's biggest arts festivals, this is only the second time that the festival has been canceled since it was founded in 1947.

"The conditions for the 74th edition from July 3 to 23, 2020 are no longer met today," organizers said in a statement. "We all shared hope as long as it was allowed, but the situation forces us to use a different scenario."

Watch video 00:35 Macron: 'We must continue our efforts'

00:21 The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world is fast-approaching 2 million, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

00:10 US President Donald Trump has said that his administration was close to putting together a plan to reopen the country’s economy, as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US begins to plateau. At the same time, many state governors are taking steps to reopen their economies without inputs from the president. During his coronavirus press briefing, he said that he will work with the states but the final call on reopening economies will be taken by the president.

"They can't do anything without the approval of the President of the United States," Trump said. "The President of the United States calls the shots," he said before saying his "authority is total. The governors know that."

After some friction with top government health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that more lives could have been saved if the US had acted more swiftly, Trump used the press briefing to show that all was well. Fauci said that Trump paid heed to the advice given by top medical experts and announced mitigation efforts to control the outbreak, despite pushback.

Trump also said that the country has enough ventilators to deal with the pandemic, despite demands for more. "They have all the ventilators they need," the president said. "We got them a lot of ventilators."

Trump defended his record on dealing with the outbreak by playing a video to illustrate the effectiveness of his administration's response before taking questions from reporters.

Watch video 05:57 Share The Day: Does Donald Trump have narcissistic personality disorder? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ar0i The Day: Does Donald Trump have narcissistic personality disorder?

00:05 Welcome to DW's coverage of the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Catch up on all Monday's developments here.

