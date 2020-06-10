Coronavirus latest: India's caseload now ranks fourth in the world

- The UN warns the coronavirus crisis could force millions of children into work

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,800 points (nearly 7%) on Thursday, its worst day in three months, dampening hope of a quick economic recovery in the face of the coronavirus pandemic

- The number of cases in India has surpassed those in the UK, making it the fourth-hardest-hit country in the world

- Brazil has reported more than 40,000 COVID-19 deaths, with nearly 800,000 infections

- Across the world, there are more than 7.5 million coronavirus cases and 420,000 deaths

All times in GMT/UTC

08:09 Russia has reported 8,987 new coronavirus cases, bringing its nationwide tally to 511,423. The death toll stands at 6,715 after 183 fatalities over the last 24 hours.

The country is celebrating Russia Day today, marking three years since then-Soviet Russia declared sovereignty. Celebrations are expected to be low-ley compared to previous years, and authorities are urging people to avoid large crowds.

Russia partially reopened its border this week, while a number of restrictions were lifted in a bid to help the struggling economy. It has the third-highest number of infections in the world behind the US and Brazil.

07:33 British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair have launched legal action against the UK government over its 14-day quarantine rule for incoming travelers.

A statement from British Airways' parent company IAG said the airlines were seeking for their judicial review to be heard as soon as possible.

The three airlines described the 14-day quarantine policy as "flawed," adding that it would "have a devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy and destroy thousands of jobs."

The companies are urging the government to instead revert to its previous policy introduced on March 10, which applied only to passengers from "high risk" countries.

06:59 Britain's GDP fell by a record 20.4% in April as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, according to official data.

"Virtually all areas of the economy were hit, with pubs, education, health and car sales all giving the biggest contributions to this historic fall," Jonathan Athow of the Office for National Statistics said.

April was the country's first full month of lockdown, and followed a 5.8% contraction in March. The statistics office said social distancing restrictions and business shutdowns had led to a steep drop in consumer demand, as well as major disruptions to supply chains.

The GDP plunge is "almost 10 times larger than the steepest pre-COVID-19 fall," Athow said.

The UK is gradually easing its lockdown, which was imposed on March 23. Nonessential shops, including department stores and electronic retailers, are due to open their doors from Monday.

06:43 Spain's national football league, La Liga, has resumed, three months after the coronavirus pandemic halted the soccer season.

The first game between southern rivals Sevilla and Real Betis (2-0) took place behind closed doors on Thursday with a number of special measures in place to reduce the risk of infection. Ball boys were tasked with disinfecting the ball each time it left the field, while players were told to keep a "safe distance" when talking to the referee and to "minimize physical contact" during goal celebrations.

Although the Seville's Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium was empty, virtual crowds and pre-recorded chants from fans were added to the television broadcast to create the feel of a normal match. The stadium's screens also played videos of Sevilla fans singing the club's anthem, a longstanding pre-game tradition. Before kickoff, players and officials observed a moment of silence for the victims of the pandemic.

Play has already restarted in football leagues in Germany and Portugal, with the Premier League and the Italian league expected to follow next week.

06:20 Ankara has criticized Germany's decision to keep its travel warning for Turkey in place until the end of August.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told news magazine Der Spiegel that the restriction should be lifted "at the earliest possible date," adding that special measures were in place to protect tourists.

"The scientific reasons behind the decision are difficult for us to understand," he said.

Germany's government this week announced plans to extend its travel warning for tourists to 160 countries outside the European Union, including Turkey, until August 31. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the government was in discussions with Turkey and other individual countries on that list about the possibility of lifting the warning sooner — something he said would depend on the state of local health systems, the number of infections, and security measures in place.

Turkey is a popular travel destination for Germans. Some 5 million visited the country last year, many of them during the summer holidays.

The 10 most popular holiday destinations for Germans Spain Spain, of all countries, the Germans most popular destination, will not open its borders to foreign tourists until July 1. It is possible that Germans will be able to enter as early as June 21. Mallorca (photo), the Canary Islands, the Costa del Sol or the Costa Blanca — the Spanish islands and the beaches of the mainland match the preferences of the Germans. They want sun, beach and bathing fun.

The 10 most popular holiday destinations for Germans Italy Italy ranks second on the popularity scale. A dash across the Brenner Pass takes you to Lake Garda (photo) or the mountains of South Tyrol, to the pulsating metropolises of Milan, Venice or Rome. Culture and breathtaking landscapes, good food and hospitality: Germans have taken Italy into their hearts. As of June 3, entry for EU citizens will be possible again.

The 10 most popular holiday destinations for Germans Turkey It's not yet clear whether travel warning will be lifted for non-EU countries. Nevertheless, as one of the most popular destinations for Germans, Turkey is also preparing for the return of tourists, whether they come for a beach holiday in Antalya (photo) or to soak up culture in Istanbul. Turkey has June 15 firmly in its sights and is preparing airports, beaches and hotels accordingly.

The 10 most popular holiday destinations for Germans Austria Austria is the ideal destination for family vacationers and hikers, offering holiday options between peaks and mountain lakes, plus a perfect infrastructure. Relaxation is guaranteed. Hiking holidays are highly likely to become more attractive this summer. Austria is ready for everything. Restaurants and hotels are already open, and tourists from abroad can enter the country again from June 15.

The 10 most popular holiday destinations for Germans Greece The island archipelago of the Aegean Sea with Crete, Rhodes, Santorini or Mykonos lures with beautiful beaches and guaranteed sunshine. There are also many ancient sites to discover, the most famous of which is the Acropolis in Athens. German tourists appreciate the enormous diversity of the country. From July 1, tourists are expected to be welcomed back in Greece.

The 10 most popular holiday destinations for Germans France Germany's western neighbor ranks 5th, with its popular beaches on both the Atlantic coast and the Mediterranean ⁠— from Normandy to the Côte d'Azur. With its lavender fields, beaches and picturesque cities, the Provence is particularly appealing to German holidaymakers. The whole country is looking forward to the June 15, when the borders are expected to open again for tourists.

The 10 most popular holiday destinations for Germans Croatia The coastline of the Adriatic Sea with its idyllic bays can be reached by car for Germans, which could be a great advantage this summer. The offers range from classic beach holidays to hiking, diving or sailing trips and cultural tourism. German holidaymakers and members of some other EU countries have been able to travel to Croatia again since May 26.

The 10 most popular holiday destinations for Germans Poland Germany's eastern neighbor offers unspoiled nature and bathing fun at the Baltic Sea. The Polish Baltic Sea coast is 788 kilometers (490 miles) long. Beach and spa hotels are eagerly looking forward to the return of German tourists — like here in Sopot. Polish authorities are working on a hygiene certificate for hotels. They too are hoping to reopen to international tourism on June 15.

The 10 most popular holiday destinations for Germans The Netherlands The Netherlands are considered a family-friendly destination. The holiday parks are extremely popular with German holidaymakers (photo). Camping holidays in the Netherlands also have a bit of a tradition. German citizens have never been banned from entering the country, if they comply with the regulations and accept restrictions. But holiday parks and campsites will not open until July 1.

The 10 most popular holiday destinations for Germans Egypt The situation for tourists in Egypt is unclear. The country's borders are still closed to foreign tourists. Package tourists in particular spend their holidays in the country on the African continent. It is an inexpensive holiday destination with a guarantee of sunshine. But it is uncertain when the situation will return to normal in holiday resorts like Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. Author: Anne Termèche



05:53 Thailand is planning to lift its nationwide curfew on June 15, according to an official cited by Reuters.

The Southeast Asian country reported four new coronavirus infections on Friday, all of them Thai nationals who were placed in quarantine after returning from abroad. The total number of cases stands at 3,129, including 59 deaths.

05:11 European markets will be closely watched this morning after stocks slid by more than 4% in Frankfurt, Paris and London on Thursday.

The drop in shares was followed by all three major US stock indexes posting their worst day since mid-March.

On Thursday, Germany's DAX was down 4.5%, Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 4.0%, France's CAC 40 slid 4.7%.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 6.9%, the S&P 500 fell 5.9% and the Nasdaq tanked 5.3% from a record high. Asian shares also plunged sharply amid concerns that a surge in new coronavirus infections could cripple economies emerging from lockdowns.

In morning trade on Friday, Hong Kong was down more than 1.3%, Tokyo fell by 1.5%, and Sydney slipped 1.7%. Seoul, Singapore and Jakarta all dropped more than 2%.

04:56 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says up to 10,000 people will be allowed at small stadiums to watch sport as part of plans to relax social distancing measures in July.

"It would have to be a large, open area. There would need to be seats at the appropriate distance," he told reporters, adding that the changes could also apply to festivals or concerts.

Morrison also said the government was working on plans to allow international students into the country from July. The largest share of Australia's foreign students come from China, and the sector is the country's most lucrative industry behind mining.

The number of cases has dropped significantly in Australia since the start of the pandemic, with only 38 new infections recorded there over the past week. Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters in Canberra that more than half of those people were travelers returning from overseas who had already been quarantined in hotels. Overall, Australia has recorded more than 7,000 cases and 102 deaths.

04:27 India now has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. It overtook the UK on Friday after recording 10,956 new infections — the country's biggest single-day spike.

India's Health Ministry said the total number of cases stood at 297,535, including 8,498 deaths.

Although the two-month lockdown has eased, with shops and religious places being allowed to reopen, measures are still being enforced in high-risk areas. Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai are the worst-hit cities.

03:05 South Korea, which has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, says it will indefinitely extend intensive prevention and sanitation guidelines.

New cases have been rising by double digits daily, as new clusters have been found in the capital, Seoul. Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said that the new guidelines will be put in place until the daily numbers came down to single digits.

The country reported 56 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 12,003, with 277 deaths.

02:50 Germany has reported 258 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total number of infections to 185,647, according to the latest figures released Friday by the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. It also reported eight new fatalities. The death toll stands at 8,763.

02:40 Global poverty could rise to above 1 billion people due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study by King’s College London and the Australian National University. It found the COVID-19 crisis is reducing the income of the world's poorest by $500 million a day.

Poverty could increase dramatically in middle-income developing countries, where people live just above the poverty line, said the study. Countries like Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Philippines are most vulnerable.

''Without action, this crisis could set back progress on reducing global poverty by 20 or even 30 years,'' said Andy Suner from King’s College, who is one of the co-authors of the study. The researchers called for urgent global leadership to address the issue.

Read more: Rising hunger threatens famines as coronavirus crashes economies, leaves crops to rot in fields

02:31 The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's health authority, warned of possible legionella risks due to hotels, sports facilities and swimming pools being closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legionella infections can lead to various diseases, including influenza and lung inflammation, the institute said in its "Epidemiological Bulletin." The pathogens are often transmitted through atomized water in showers, whirlpools, swimming pools and other appliances that use tap water.

Legionella is especially dangerous with people with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes and heart or lung trouble, the RKI said.

01:55 Cuba plans on welcoming tourists in the coming weeks as it tries to kickstart its vital tourism industry.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the Caribbean nation is reopening its economy, focusing on recovering tourism revenue it lost during the pandemic. Foreign tourists will be limited to a string of well-known coastal resorts to limit contact with the coastal population.

The first cases of the coronavirus Cuba reported in March were three Italian tourists visiting the island. The country has since reported 2,219 cases and 84 deaths.

Read more: Coronavirus quarantine plans raise serious questions for tourism in Ireland and Britain

01:20 Wall Street stocks fell sharply as cases in the US increased again, the aftershocks of which were seen in the far east as markets opened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced its worst day since mid-March, dropping 6.9%. The S&P 500 also experienced sank 5.9% when US markets closed Thursday.

Shortly thereafter, Australia's ASX index sank 2.89% when markets opened, while Japan's Nikkei index dropped 2.84% in early trading.

The dip in the markets came as the US recorded more than 21,000 new cases and 941 new coronavirus-related deaths. The US has recorded more than 2 million cases and nearly 114,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

00:45 Millions of children are at risk of being pushed into underage labor as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study from the United Nations.

"As the pandemic wreaks havoc on family incomes without support, many could resort to child labor," said Guy Ryder, director-general of the International Labour Organization, or ILO, a UN agency.

Child labor figures around the world have dropped significantly — from 246 million in 2000 to 152 million currently, according to the ILO. However, the COVID-19 crisis could force those numbers to rise for the first time in two decades.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

