Coronavirus latest: India surpasses 1 million infections

Brazil passes 2 million cases, with 76,688 deaths

US reaches almost 70,000 cases a day

India reaches 1 million cases, behind the US and Brazil

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

05:08 As many as 87% of coronavirus infections in Wuhan between January and March may have gone undetected, a study published in the British scientific journal Nature has said.

The study by a group of Wuhan-based Chinese experts found that between 53% and 87% of cases prior to March 8 were undiagnosed. The number includes asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases.

As a result, the reproduction rate of the virus was pegged at only 0.28, meaning that on average an infected person passed the disease on to fewer than one new person, indicating that the outbreak would soon die out.

In reality, the reproduction rate during the early phases of the outbreak was 3.54, the paper said, much higher than that of SARS or MERS.

The findings highlighted "the risk posed by unascertained cases in changing intervention strategies," the author's wrote.

The Chinese government originally stipulated that asymptomatic cases, even when confirmed through laboratory testing, were not counted towards "confirmed cases" until the patient exhibited symptoms.

Ignoring such cases may have minimized the appearance of the threat posed by the illness, and affected how other countries attempted to prevent its spread.

04:17 India has reached 1 million cases of coronavirus, health ministry data shared Friday showed, as infections spread to smaller towns and rural areas following the lifting of lockdown measures.

An increase of 34,956 new infections in the past 24 hours pushed the national total to 1,003,832.

The ministry also reported a record 687 deaths, bringing total fatalities to 25,602.

India is third only to the US and Brazil in total cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Delhi's historical gurdwaras There are nearly 21 million Sikhs in India, making Sikhism the fourth-largest religion in the country. A pillar of Sikhism is "sewa" or service. Sikh temples, called "gurdwaras," offer free food to millions of people across the world.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Coronavirus restrictions in place Delhi's gurdwaras were closed to the public at the end of March when India went into lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even with no devotees, gurdwara staff continued daily prayers and provided services to Delhi's needy. Last month, religious places reopened across India. As the public returned, preventive measures like temperature checks, hand sanitizers, and masks were implemented.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Sikh community kitchens According to Sikh philosophy, the faithful should not go home empty-handed. A visit to the gurdwara offers three things — lessons from Sikh gurus, "parshad" pastry made from whole-wheat flour, and a meal from the community kitchen.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Thousands of meals prepared daily The kitchens open every day at 3a.m. to prepare meals for nearly 100,000 people. Men and women get together to cook dal (lentils), roti (Indian flatbread) and rice. Funding is provided by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and donations from Sikh devotees.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Over 20 locations served The food is then loaded onto trucks and pick-up vans to be delivered across Delhi and neighboring cities like Noida and Ghaziabad. Localities are chosen on the basis of need, usually after other forms of aid have not been delivered. Government officials and local NGOs also request thousands of meals.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Food for the needy For Sikhs, helping someone in need is considered the highest virtue. Even before the truck pulls in, people stand in long lines and wait for their daily meal. Many people are in need: young men and women, street children, people with disabilities, and the elderly. Some families with no source of income, especially because of COVID-19, also receive rations that could last them weeks.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger A well-organized process Two separate queues are formed — one for able-bodied men and another for women, the elderly and those with disabilities. The process of getting food is well organized, but in a country with over 1.3 billion people, physical distancing norms are hard to follow.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Long lines in the sun For many standing in the line, this is the only meal they will eat all day. Some even carry small packets to bring food for friends and family members who could not make it to the gurdwara's truck. For them, the langar has reached places even the government and aid organizations could not. Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)



03:38 The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 583, bringing the nationwide total to 200,843, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

The reported death toll has increased by 4 to 9,082, the RKI reported.

Yesterday the RKI confirmed seven deaths from COVID-19 and 534 cases.

02:18 The Australian state of Victoria has reported a record increase in daily infections for the second day in a row.

The second-most populous state in the country recorded 428 new cases, Premier Daniel Andrews said. The figure comes just a day after registering its previous daily high of 317 new infections. It also reported three new deaths from COVID-19.

"We are in the fight of our lives," Victoria state's Minister for Health Jenny Mikakos told reporters in Melbourne.

A recent outbreak has resulted in the state being isolated from the rest of the country in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

A lockdown measure in the state capital Melbourne means the city's 4.9 million residents have been ordered to stay home except for essential business.

Meanwhile, the country's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), has said it was banning dancing, singing and mingling at weddings as authorities battle to contain a new wave of infections.

The state has uncovered eight coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, mostly from community transmissions believed to have emanated from Victoria.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the new restrictions will be implemented from next week.

Funerals and places of worship will have a maximum of 100 people in attendance. Four square meters of space must be allocated per person.

Weddings in the state will be limited to 150 people, Berejiklian said, and guests must remain seated.

02:12 The United States has set yet another record for new cases with 68,428 infections recorded over a 24 hour period, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In the same period, there were 974 fatalities recorded nationwide from COVID-19, the Baltimore-based university's tally showed at 8.30 p.m. EST (0030 GMT Friday). The latest figures mean the death toll in the US currently stands at 138,201, while the total number of cases has reached 3,560,364.

Arizona, California, Florida and Texas have all experienced record surges recently and infections are rising in almost all states across the US.

Florida alone has reported well over 300,000 cases. To put that figure into context, if Florida were a country, it would be in the top 10 hardest-hit in the world.

00:47 Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 6,406 new infections and 668 additional deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 324,041, from which 37,574 people have died from the novel virus.

The government has reason to believe the actual number of infections, though, is significantly higher than the figure reported.

The spread of the coronavirus in Mexico has prompted authorities to implement local restrictions on mobility, commerce, and leisure, particularly in tourist hotspots, even as the government looks for ways to boost the country's beleaguered economy.

00:05 Non-essential travel across US land borders with Canada and Mexico will continue to be prohibited until at least August 21, as COVID-19 cases in the US continue to surge.

Border crossings will be allowed for commercial traffic, people returning to their home country, commuters and people traveling for family care, educational or humanitarian reasons.

Travel for tourism and shopping is prohibited, which has had an economic impact on border communities.

Restrictions on cross-border traffic began in March and have been repeatedly extended in 30-day blocks.

00:04 The leading expert on infectious diseases in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has urged younger people to take preventative measures to curb the spread of the virus, which has had a resurgence in numerous parts of the country.

"Please assume the societal responsibility of being part of the solution, not part of the problem," he said in a live interview with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

In April, Facebook removed "pseudoscience" as an option for advertisers. Social media outlets have received criticism for allowing misinformation about the pandemic to appear on their platforms.

Infections in the US have surged to over 60,000 a day from daily totals under 20,000 in May. The average age of those contracting the virus has fallen by about 15 years. Many of those infected show few symptoms, Fauci said.

As a result, he urged people to wear masks, avoid crowds and maintain social distancing.

"We should be looking at public health measures as a vehicle or a gateway to getting the economy back," Fauci added.

00:02 Coronavirus cases in Brazil have crossed the two-million mark, and are currently at 2,012,151. The number of deaths stood at 76,688 on Thursday. The country took only 27 days to reach 2 million from the 1 million mark.

Brazil is the second worst-affected nation after the US. Experts believe the actual number of infections to be much higher. President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been accused of downplaying the severity of the disease, has himself been infected with the virus.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

kp, jsi,tg/mm (dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP)