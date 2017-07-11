Coronavirus latest: India reports record daily cases

India posts record daily spike as cases near 700,000

Confirmed global cases near 11.4 million, over 500,000 deaths recorded

German health minister wants masks to remain mandatory

00:20 Brazil has reported 26,051 new infections, taking the country's total number of confirmed cases to over 1.6 million, according to data from the health ministry. The second worst-hit country also reported 602 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 64,867.

00:12 India has reported another record daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases with close to 25,000 infections reported on Sunday. With 613 new deaths, the cumulative death toll has risen to 19,268.

The government has decided not to reopen India's popular tourist attraction, the Taj Mahal, citing the risk of coronavirus infections spreading in Agra city.

On Sunday, local authorities issued a new advisory, ordering an extension of lockdown restrictions on monuments in and around the northern city. The monuments in Agra, including the Taj Mahal, have been closed to the public since March.

"In the interest of the public, it has been decided that opening monuments in Agra will not be advisable as of now," district authorities said in a notice.

With over 673,000 confirmed cases, India is close to overtaking Russia to become the third hardest-hit country in the world, behind the US and Brazil.

00:06 Germany's Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned that the virus is "still there" and getting rid of masks ahead of time is not an option.

"I understand the impatience and desire for normality. But the virus is still here," Spahn wrote on Twitter. "Where the necessary distance is not always assured in closed rooms, the everyday mask remains necessary."

Spahn seemed to be addressing concerns put forward by some states that masks should not be mandatory in shops as Germany's infection rate remains under control. The country has reported just under 200,000 infections and over 9,000 deaths from the virus.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

