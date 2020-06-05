Coronavirus latest: India overtakes Italy after latest spike

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro threatens to leave the WHO

Brazilian daily says coronavirus is killing "a Brazilian per minute"

California said that it would allow professional matches, film and television production to begin by June 12

There have been over 6.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 400,000 deaths

07:57 India has again reported a record daily jump in coronavirus patients, with 9,887 new cases confirmed in the previous 24 hours. The latest spike brings the nation's caseload to 236,657 patients. According to the tally provided by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, India has now overtaken Italy to become the sixth heavies-hit country by the number of confirmed infections.

Indian authorities also reported 294 new deaths for the total of 6,642.

The latest spike comes just days before the government was set to further ease lockdown measures. Malls, restaurants, and places of worship are set to reopen on Monday.

04:00 South Korea has registered 51 new cases of COVID-19, most of them occurring in the densely populated capital region of Seoul, as authorities recognize the difficulties in preventing transmissions among low-income workers who can't afford to stay home.

The figures announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the total number of cases to 11,719 and its death toll now stands at 273.

At least 34 of the newly registered infections were linked to door-to-door salespeople hired by Richway, a Seoul-based health product provider.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the emergence of the novel coronavirus among Richway workers was especially worrying as many of them are in their 60s and 70s.

03:30 Germany has registered an additional 407 coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total number of cases to 183,678, according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's public health institute.

A further 33 people have died from the novel virus meaning the death toll now stands at 8,646.

The number of new cases decreased from yesterday's figure of 502, while the number of deaths increased from 32 on Friday.

02:40 As nations in Latin America continue to cope with rising death tolls and rates of infection, here's a summary of developments in the region:

Panama has reported 400 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 15,463 infections, according to the country's Health Ministry. The country reported seven new deaths on Friday, taking the death toll to 370 deaths. On Thursday, the country's minister of health, Rosario Turner, said the capital city and the province of Panama Oeste would be under curfew from Saturday evening till Monday morning, as they had high incidences of the virus.

El Salvador is set to lose about $990 million in tax revenue by the end of 2020 owing to the pandemic. "The previous month there was no movement in the economy that generated value-added tax," said Finance Minister Nelson Fuentes.

Guatemala's Health Ministry said its death toll is 23 people till now from COVID-19. The country reported 34 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 832.

Mexico reported 4,346 new infections on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 110,000. The country reported 625 new deaths, taking the death toll to 13,000.

Honduras said it had received a donation of N95 masks, surgical gloves and caps, oxygen reservoir, and other supplies from Spain. The delivery for health personnel was received by the Spanish ambassador to Honduras, and executives of the National Cardiopulmonary Institute of Honduras.

The government of Venezuela said next weekend would be a working weekend, as part of a plan to make the coronavirus quarantine more flexible. Several sectors will reopen for seven days, then seven days of confinement, to allow businesses to resume slowly.

02:30 Beijing has reduced its emergency response to the second-lowest level with immediate effect.

That will mean the lifting of the majority of restrictions on citizens traveling from Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei, where the outbreak emerged late last year. People will no longer have to endure 14-day obligatory quarantines and other forms of monitoring, and those currently in such situations will be free once more.

Residential compounds in the Chinese capital will not be required to conduct temperature checks as part of the easing of restrictions. In addition, masks will not have to be worn for outdoor activities and kindergartens will reopen.

Beijing has reported no new examples of local transmissions of the novel coronavirus for almost two months.

01:21: Officials of the capital of Mexico said they were investigating doctors who reportedly issued false death certificates for people who died from COVID-19. Mexico City's mayor said Friday that the doctors also charged for these services. The scheme apparently involved 10 doctors and one government employee. No charges have been filed yet. The news comes at a time when Mexico is struggling to dispose of dead bodies and hospital waste.

00:25: The G20 countries announced on Saturday that they have contributed more than $21 billion (€18.6 billion) to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The G20 said that the contribution was expected to "bridge" the immediate health financing gap by investing in diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, and research and development.

00:04: The US state of California said it would allow film, television and music production to restart and allow professional sports matches to be played without fans in the stadiums by June 12. The most populous US state said that day camps, casinos, museums and zoos would also be allowed to open by that deadline.

00:00: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to pull out of the World Health Organization after the agency warned against lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of COVID-19. Bolsonaro's statement follows rising deaths from the virus in his country. Brazilian daily, Folha de S.Paulo said the virus was killing "a Brazilian per minute."

The Brazilian Health Ministry reported 1,005 more virus deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of infections to 30,830. Johns Hopkins University statistics had the number higher at 614,941 infections and 34,021 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Catch up on Friday's developments here: Coronavirus: 'Wear masks in public,' WHO advises

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

DW staff (sms)