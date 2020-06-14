Coronavirus latest: India death toll nears 12,000 after record jump

Brazil marks record high number of daily infections

India's death toll nears 12,000 as Germany sends a warning to its nationals about staying in the country

Beijing reports 31 new cases in the past 24 hours amid fears of a second wave of infections

All times in GMT/UTC

07:15 Pakistan has reported its highest single-day number of fatalities with 136 deaths announced on Wednesday.

The country reported 5,839 new cases, making a total of 154,760, including 2,975 deaths.

Meanwhile, top health official Zafar Mirza — who advises Prime Minister Imran Khan – said Pakistan would consider the use of the steroid dexamethasone, which reduces the deaths of hospitalized patients who need oxygen by up to one-third.

"It is an old and cheap anti-inflammatory medicine and we have multiple producers in Pakistan," he said.

The government has acted to isolate flare-ups in cases across the country, to curb the rising trajectory of infections. Authorities are sealing off high-risk areas in the country's 20 biggest cities.

Pakistan's National Command and Control Center also said raids were being carried out to impose fines and shut markets, industries and shops where there had been breaches of social distancing regulations.

06:55 Britain's health minister has hailed the use of the steroid dexamethasone in the treatment of COVID-19 patients as the best news so far of the outbreak.

Results announced on Tuesday showed that the drug - used to reduce inflammation in other diseases such as arthritis - reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill patients admitted to hospital.

"It does increase your chances of survival quite significantly," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. "It is one of the best pieces of news we've had through this whole crisis."

Hancock stressed that dexamethasone was not a cure for the disease, but that it did increase the chances of survival significantly.

Speaking in regard to the risk of a second wave, Hancock said that this was "always a concern."

06:38 Cambodia's government has exploited the coronavirus outbreak to intensify its crackdown on opponents, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Since the turn of the year, 15 people have been detained, with a further 80 charged in what HRW described as politically motivated cases.

"The Cambodian government should stop using the world's attention on the COVID-19 pandemic as cover to crack down on the opposition," said Phil Robertson, HRW's deputy Asia director.

HRW has characterized as "political prisoners" a total of 32 inmates, including 23 members of the now-banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

HRW called for authorities in Cambodia to halt campaigns against the political opposition party and release prisoners held on "fabricated" charges.

05:50 India's official death toll has increased by more than 2,000, bring the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 to 11,903.

Mumbai revised its count up by 862 to 3,165 because of unspecified "discrepancies" while New Delhi saw a record hike of more than 400 deaths, taking its death toll to more than 1,800.

COVID-19 has badly hit a number of India's densely populated cities while Chennai reimposed its lockdown from Friday due to a surge in infections.

Read more: India could have 'several coronavirus peaks'

Elsewhere, lockdowns are slowly beginning to relax, prompting Germany to warn its nationals about staying in the country.

The German Foreign Ministry sent a message to its nationals currently in India saying it "recommends that you and your families seriously consider whether a temporary return to Germany or another country with an assured health care system makes sense."

The message added that restrictions in India were being eased but "unlike in Europe, case numbers are still rising strongly. This increases considerably the risk of infection."

The embassy said its medical experts felt that people with the novel coronavirus and other serious medical issues have "no or very little chance of being admitted to hospitals. This increases considerably the health risks of a stay in India."

Watch video 03:26 Share Migrants return to West Bengal Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dqec India: Coping with a double crisis in West Bengal

05:23 Norwegian Air will resume 76 routes which had been curtailed because of the pandemic, while bringing back into action 12 of its mothballed planes, the airline has announced.

"More than 300 pilots and 600 cabin crew from the company's bases in Norway will operate 20 aircraft, which means that approximately 200 pilots and 400 cabin crew will be brought back from lay-offs," a Norwegian Air statement said.

05:00 Australia's borders are unlikely to reopen to international visitors until 2021, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said.

However, the minister did suggest long-term visitors, such as students, will be exempt, allowing them to come to Australia, albeit with a requirement to quarantine upon arrival.

"We can simply work through the 14-day quarantine periods that have worked so well in terms of returning Australians to this country safely," Birmingham said in a speech to the National Press Club.

The return of students from across the globe will be a welcome boost for universities facing big financial losses due to the border restrictions. International education is Australia's fourth biggest foreign exchange earner, worth A$38 billion ($26.14 billion, €23.19 billion) a year.

Read more: How to get from Europe to Australia without flying

Watch video 04:30 Share Australia: First bushfires, then coronavirus Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dfbE Australia: First bushfires, then coronavirus

04:15 In a televised speech, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez confirmed that he has been infected with the coronavirus.

"As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during the weekend I started to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19," Hernandez said.

He said he has been experiencing mild symptoms, had started receiving treatment and is feeling better.

Hernandez's wife and two of his aides have also tested positive and are all being treated.

Honduras began gradually reopening its economy last week after nearly three months of lockdown measures, despite some doctors warning that the country's healthcare system could become overwhelmed. Some 260 people in Honduras have died from the infection.

03:09 Beijing has imposed city-wide movement restrictions to stop the spread of a new COVID-19 outbreak, state media reported. The "closed management" orders require that entry points to all residential communities be guarded 24 hours a day, with strict registration measures enforced and controls on movement of people.

Beijing's municipal government also raised its COVID-19 alert level on Wednesday, as the outbreak has spread to multiple districts in the city.

Communist Party secretary Cai Qi recommended that authorities "round up everyone who should be rounded up," a directive not seen in China since the virus first broke out in the central city of Wuhan.

All unnecessary travel out of the city has been stopped, and anyone who needs to leave must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test. On Wednesday, around 70% of all flights leaving and entering Beijing airport were cancelled, state media reported.

Watch video 01:45 Share New virus outbreak in China Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dsyd Beijing scrambles to contain new virus outbreak

02:57 Germany has recorded 345 new COVID-19 infections and 30 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the public health body Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 187,184 people in Germany have been infected with the coronavirus; of those 173,600 have recovered, and 8,830 have died.

02:05 Mexico reported a near-record increase in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths. The country’s Health Ministry confirmed 4,599 new cases, the second-highest daily increase. The death toll rose by 730, the third highest-daily increase.

While the country has reported a total of 154,863 infections, and 18,310 deaths, these numbers are suspected to be inaccurately low, as Mexico does relatively little testing. Health officials see few signs of a decrease in the pace of infections as the country announced plans to reopen churches and religious events.

01:49 More Americans have died due to the coronavirus than in World War I, according to the latest figures. The US recorded 740 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 116,854. It also reported 23,351 new cases in the same period. With 2,134,973 infections, the US count is by far the highest in the world.

00:50 China reported 44 new cases of coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in the country. Eleven of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. Beijing, the center of the new outbreak, registered 31 new cases. China's Heilongjiang province, meanwhile, is imposing a 21-day quarantine on people arriving from Beijing's medium-to-high risk areas.

00:30 US states Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas have reported a record increase in the number of coronavirus cases for the second week in a row. The states also face rising hospitalizations, including an outbreak at a church in rural Oregon. Nevada also reported its highest single-day tally. It last reported a record increase on May 24.

00:10 Brazil reported 34,918 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a record number of infections in a single day. With a total of 923,189 cases, Brazil is second only to the United States in the number of infections. The Latin American nation also registered 1,282 COVID-19 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 45,241, the Health Ministry said.

Despite these grim statistics, Walter Braga Netto, a top Brazilian official dealing with the crisis, said Tuesday that the situation was under control. "There is a crisis, we sympathize with bereaved families, but it is managed," he said.

However, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne said that Brazil's continuously increasing transmission rate is very concerning, while recommending stronger physical distancing and a careful reopening of the economy.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been an opponent of physical distancing measures and lockdowns, saying the economic costs outweigh the risk to public health. Many Brazilian states are reopening businesses, despite the severe outbreak.

Watch video 01:52 Share COVID-19 response divides Brazil Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dftW Government COVID-19 pandemic response divides Brazil

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus updates here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

adi/sri (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.