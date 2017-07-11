Coronavirus latest: India cases surpass half a million

US stocks fall sharply as the country sees a single-day record in new cases

India COVID-19 cases surpass 500,000

The UN laments a lack of global solidarity in combating the outbreak

Germany nears animal welfare levy after numerous outbreaks at slaughterhouses uncovered

More than 9.75 million people across the globe have been infected, while almost half-a-million have died from COVID-19

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

05:56 The Australian state of Victoria recorded 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, double the daily rate seen a week ago, struggling to gain control over the pandemic as the rest of the country continues easing social distancing restrictions. Victoria, the country's second-most populated state, has now seen 11 straight days of double-digit new cases, most linked to known outbreaks in Melbourne's suburbs, health officials said.

Victoria currently has 204 of Australia's total of about 270 active cases. "We are very concerned," the state's deputy chief health officer, Annaliese van Diemen, said at a press conference.

One of the new cases was a returned traveler. Australia requires all locals who return to quarantine in hotels for two weeks. But about 30% of people in Victoria have declined a COVID-19 test before leaving quarantine, health officials said.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, recorded six new cases on Saturday and officials said that returned travellers who declined to be tested will have to stay in a mandatory quarantine 10 days longer. Despite the spike in cases in Victoria, Australia's infection numbers of around 7,600 and 104 deaths have remained well below that of many other nations.

05:27 Germany's federal and state governments have reached agreement on a uniform regulation for travel within Germany. As per the deal, people traveling from a district with a high occurrence of coronavirus infections may only be accommodated in a hotel if a medical certificate confirms they are not infected. The medical certificate must be based on a molecular biological test carried out no later than 48 hours prior to arrival, according to the agreement.

The discussion was prompted by a massive coronavirus outbreak at a meat processing plant in Gütersloh district.

Over 1,500 workers at the plant — operated by Germany's biggest meat producer Tönnies — tested positive for the virus, prompting the authorities in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia to put Gütersloh and the neighboring Warendorf district under lockdown.

04:22 India now has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government figures released Saturday that showed a record daily jump of 18,500 new infections.

Authorities said 15,685 people have died so far, after another 385 fatalities were added to the toll in 24 hours. The pandemic is not expected to peak in India for several more weeks and experts say the number of cases could pass 1 million before the end of July.

India has the world's fourth-biggest outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19, below only the United States, Brazil and Russia in confirmed infections. Experts advising the federal government say the authorities should now prioritize reducing mortality over containing the spread of the virus.

03:38 Liverpool fans gathering in the city center for a second night of celebrations after their team's Premier League title success have been urged to return home over fears of spreading the coronavirus.

Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title ended on Thursday and thousands of fans turned up at the club's Anfield stadium to bask in the glory.

Merseyside Police issued a dispersal order late on Friday after more crowds gathered for a second consecutive night near the Mersey Ferry terminal.

The police said on Twitter that the order would remain in force until Sunday.

Meanwhile, city mayor Joe Anderson urged fans to return home. "I am really concerned about scenes at Pier Head tonight," he said on Twitter. "I appreciate LFC fans want to celebrate but please, for your own safety, and that of others, go home and celebrate at home."

"COVID-19 is still a major risk and our city has already lost far too many people to the illness."

"People are asking why we are not moving the fans on, or taking action to prevent them gathering. Councils simply do not have the power to do this. If you know someone who is there, please message them and ask them to come home."

The UK has recorded the third-highest number of deaths in the world with 43,500 people succumbing to the virus.

Liverpool fans took to the streets to celebrate their league title, despite officials urging them to stay home

03:03 The number of confirmed cases in Germany has risen by 687, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The total number of infections to have occurred in Germany now stands at 193,243.

The reported death toll has increased by six, meaning a total of 8,954 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Yesterday, Germany logged 477 new cases and 21 deaths.

Read more: Will Germany become Europe's next major hot spot?

01:55 China has reported a further 21 new infections in its daily update as the latest outbreak in Beijing shows no signs of easing.

All 17 of the the locally transmitted new cases were recorded in the capital, according to the latest figures from national health authorities, while there were four imported instances in Guangdong, Gansu and Shanghai.

The upsurge in new cases in Beijing means a total of 299 infections have been recorded since a cluster was traced back to the Xinfadi wholesale market on June 11.

Beijing has subsequently implemented drastic measures to curb the outbreak, carrying out mass testing, closing schools, putting neighborhoods on lockdown and banning all unnecessary travel.

On Friday the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that this latest strain of the coronavirus is not the same as the one discovered in the initial epicenter of the pandemic, Wuhan, late last year.

Watch video 28:36 Share Close up - China - Coronavirus and Its Aftermath Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3eAFO Close up - China - Coronavirus and Its Aftermath

01:31 Germany is getting closer to introducing an animal welfare levy, according to Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner, after discussions over cleaning up the meat industry, which is under the microscope following a number of outbreaks at slaughterhouses across the country.

The most recent cluster was recorded at a meat processing plant near Gütersloh and has resulted in more than 600,000 citizens returning to lockdown, while also prompting a debate about working standards within the industry.

Klöcker said meat should not be an "everyday junk food" and "attempts are being made to lure consumers with dumping prices" for meat.

"That's why we believe an animal welfare levy is necessary," she said after meeting representatives of the meat, retail and consumer sectors.

"We have come further than ever before," she said of efforts to come to an agreement. The levy would be used to improve the living conditions of animals.

Read more: Europe's meat industry is a coronavirus hot spot

Watch video 02:27 Share Coronavirus at German meat plants Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3eOyP How did German meat plants become coronavirus hotspots?

00:00 Texas and Florida, two US states that have recently reported a surge in cases, have tightened lockdown restrictions once more, with the closure of bars and tightening of regulations on how restaurants operate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars across the state to close by mid-day and restaurants must restrict indoor seating capacity to 50%.

The announcement came as a surprise to a number of bar owners who said Abbott had given them only four hours notice.

In Florida, state officials told bars to stop serving alcohol with immediate effect.

Florida registered almost 9,000 new cases on Friday, a record daily figure for the state.

Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

sri, js/sb (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)