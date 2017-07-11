Coronavirus latest: Hunger killing 10,000 children per month, says UN

Germany is imposing mandatory tests on those returning from high-risk locations

The UN has said more than 10,000 children are dying per month from coronavirus-related hunger, and the long-term consequences for poverty-stricken regions could be catastrophic

Almost 16.4 million people have contracted the virus across the globe, resulting in more than 650,000 deaths

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:32 Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez, has said she has recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus, thanked well-wishers, and is now back at work.

"Thank you with all my heart for the love and support during my coronavirus illness," Anez tweeted. "Bolivians are a great family. We will move forward."

Anez, 52, said on July 9 that she had tested positive for the virus and would go into quarantine at her presidential residence.

Several government officials, including the health minister, have also tested positive in the South American country. Bolivia has registered 69,429 infections, with 2,583 people dying as a result of contracting the coronavirus, according to the most recent government data.

01:20 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro removed his mask in public as he greeted supporters in Brasilia, just days after announcing he had recovered from COVID-19.

Bolsonaro tested positive for the virus earlier this month and went into quarantine as a result. However, on Saturday he revealed his latest test had come back negative.

"I didn't have any problems," Bolsonaro said during his public appearance in the Brazilian capital. "For people who have prior health problems and are of a certain age, anything can be dangerous."

Brazil has the highest number of infections in the world outside of the United States and Bolsonaro has been criticized for his lackadaisical approach to restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Standing outside the Alvorada Palace, the president's official residence, Bolsonaro took off his mask after supporters asked that he remove it so they could take pictures and selfies with him. Initially, Bolsonaro seemed reluctant, saying he would end up "on the frontpage of tomorrow's newspapers" if he did, before relenting to his supporters' demands.

Earlier this month, The Brazilian Press Association filed a criminal complaint against the president because he removed his mask in the presence of reporters just as he announced he had tested positive for the novel virus. The group alleges Bolsonaro's actions put journalists at risk.

00:35 Golf Australia's Australian Open tournament has been postponed indefinitely, the sport's governing body announced on Tuesday. The 105th edition of the tournament will not be held until 2021, authorities said.

"These are very challenging times for all Australians and the uncertainty the global pandemic has caused makes it very difficult to be definitive in relation to future dates at this time," Golf Australia operations manager Simon Brookhouse said.

"Unfortunately, it is not a simple matter of whether or not we could co-ordinate any international stars to visit. The uncertainty of the quarantine requirements for any players coming from outside Australia needed to be considered."

The tournament was to be held in Melbourne, which has seen a spike in infections since June. The city is currently under lockdown.

00:05 COVID-19 and its ramifications are pushing children who already live in hunger to beyond breaking point, killing an estimated 10,000 more youngsters a month as meager farms have no way of delivering produce to markets, while villages are isolated from food and medical supplies, the United Nations has warned.

Furthermore, more than 550,000 additional children each month are being struck by what is called wasting, which manifests in spindly limbs and distended bellies, according to the UN.

In the call to action shared with news agency The Associated Press prior to its release, four UN bodies said that increasing malnutrition would have long-term consequences, with individual tragedies likely to turn into a generational catastrophe.

"The food security effects of the COVID crisis are going to reflect many years from now," said Francesco Branca, the World Health Organization's head of nutrition. "There is going to be a societal effect."

Catch up on Monday's coronavirus news here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

