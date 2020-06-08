Coronavirus latest: Half of population in Italy hotspot tests positive for antibodies

Up to 6,000 Germans will be allowed to travel to the Balearic Islands in a trial opening

More than half the residents of hard-hit Bergamo may have antibodies

Across the world there are more than 7 million confirmed cases and more than 405,000 deaths

00:18 The UK has launched a study to investigate the prevalence and spread of the coronavirus in the country's schools. The study will see how many children have the virus, and how they spread the virus.

"This study will help us better understand how common asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19 are so that we can support parents, pupils and teachers and support-staff, and inform our ongoing response to this new virus," Health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement.

In the UK, selected age groups have been allowed to return to school, but some schools have decided not to re-open. Older students will partially return from June 15.

00:05 An update from North and South America

New York City — which has so far endured the worst of the pandemic in the US — has begun to partially reopen. About 400,000 residents are allowed to return to work, with shops offering limited services, while construction and manufacturing resumes.

Mayor Bill de Blasio hailed the first easing of restrictions, but warned people to continue to social distance and to keep washing their hands.

"This is a triumphant moment for New Yorkers who fought back against this disease," he told CNN. "Come back to work, but remember to stick to those smart rules that got us this far."

US President Donald Trump will resume his signature mass rallies within the next two weeks, according to his campaign. The team is reportedly working on measures to stop the mass gatherings becoming coronavirus hotspots. Polls show Trump trailing behind Democratic rival Joe Biden, with the election five months away.

US stocks have surged, with the tech-dominated NASDAQ hitting a record high. The broader S&P 500 is now up for the year and within 4.5% of its all time high. Investor confidence has been buoyed by economic reopenings.

In Argentina, more than 20,000 clothes and shoes shops were allowed to reopen, after restrictions that forced all but essential services to close. The new phase of lockdown means activities can be restored in 18 of the country's 24 provinces, but social distancing measures will remain in place until June 28.

Schools will remain closed and mass gatherings — including shows, concerts and sporting events — are still prohibited.

Exercise is permitted between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Honduras has begun to reopen after almost three months of lockdown, despite warnings from doctors. President Juan Orlando Hernandez said in a television address: "The economy could not stay closed any longer." A 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. curfew will be maintained. Across the country, about 500,000 jobs have reportedly been lost.

Brazil has reported 679 new COVID-19 deaths and 15,654 additional confirmed cases. But it remains accused of covering up its actual numbers.

The national Health Ministry removed data from its website over the weekend and stopped releasing cumulative totals for coronavirus deaths and infections.

According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) — a separate entity that consists of the heads of Brazil's state health departments — Brazil's death toll now stands at 37,134. This puts it behind the United States and Britain.

00:01 More than half the population of the northern city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies, according to a new study. Health authorities tested a sample of 9,965 residents for a blood test between April 23 and June 3. Some 57% of them had antibodies, which indicates they came into contact with the disease.

Authorities said the test was based on a random sample and sufficiently broad to draw these conclusions, however, they later said that most of those tested were residents of the worst-hit areas and many had already been placed under quarantine.

A test of 10,404 health workers — generally considered to be higher risk — found 30% of them had tested positive.

Bergamo was the worst-hit city in Italy, with deaths increasing 568% over the average for March. The province reported 13,609 cases.



In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

aw/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters, DPA)

