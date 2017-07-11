Coronavirus latest: Half a million deaths globally

Half a million people have died from COVID-19

Global infections surpass 10 million

The US, which accounts for a quarter of all cases and deaths, reimposes restrictions

Airbus says it plans to cut production by 40% as the pandemic cripples the aviation industry

01:40 Brazil confirmed 259,105 new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, its highest weekly increase since the pandemic began. The Latin American country has the second-highest number of infections after the United States.

Brazil also recorded its second-worst week in terms of new deaths, with 7,005 fatalities.

The latest figures, released by the country's Health Ministry, come as Brazilians held demonstrations across cities to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the crisis.

In the capital, Brasilia, protesters put up 1,000 crosses on a lawn in front of Congress to pay tribute to coronavirus victims, with a banner that read, "Bolsonaro, stop denying!"

01:04 Airbus plans 40% cuts in plane assemblies and deliveries over two years, its chief Guillaime Faury has told Germany's Die Welt newspaper. Many newly finished aircraft were being parked, he said, because coronavirus-hit airlines were not taking them.

Assembly lines for all models would continue but at a "slower tempo" said Faury, with Airbus' top-seller, its A320, produced at a lower rate of 40 planes per month.

To achieve cost savings, "we're turning over every stone," Faury said, adding he could not rule out job layoffs, if a second coronavirus wave crippled air travel further.

"We cannot decouple ourselves from the trends in the airline industry," he said. "It is about securing our future."

Talks between Airbus and worker representatives are due at the end of July amid speculation of up to 15,000 losses among 90,000 jobs in the European aircraft manufacturer's civil aviation branch.

00:18 Austria has lifted its general warning against arriving travelers from North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most-populous state with 18 million residents. Negative coronavirus test results must, however, be presented by residents of Gütersloh, a county in NRW where more than 1,500 workers were infected at a large pig slaughter plant.

This follows what sources in NRW's capital, Düsseldorf, said was a series of phone calls over the weekend between NRW State Premier Armin Laschet and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Germany's Foreign Office quoted the Austrian Ministry of Health as saying that "travelers from Gütersloh must present a negative corona test on entry from Monday, 29.06.2020, 00.01 hours"

Austria's Health Ministry also told Germany's embassy in Vienna that as soon as the seven-day rate of new infections per 100,000 population sank below 50 then the entry restrictions for Gütersloh county would also be lifted.

