Coronavirus latest: Global infections top 7 million

Brazil reported 37,312 new deaths from the coronavirus

The Brazilian government released cumulative figures after changing its format for reporting coronavirus statistics

Poland reported a spike in cases; most new infections were linked to a coal mine

Globally, over 400,000 people have died of COVID-19 and over 7 million have been infected

03:00 Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the coronavirus pandemic was "under control" in the country, after reporting eight consecutive days without a death from the virus. Cuba currently has 244 active cases of the coronavirus. The country plans to start lifting its lockdown next week. Currently, Cuba has closed its borders, suspended public transport, closed schools and colleges and made wearing a mask compulsory.

"We need to keep focusing on how we're going to eliminate the residues that remain, especially those associated with the incompetence or poor functioning of any institution, which give rise to events that can provoke a rebound," said Diaz-Canel.

02:50: New Zealand announced on Monday that the final person to contract the coronavirus had recovered in the country. The country has not reported a new case in the last 17 days. "Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but as we've previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential," said Ashley Bloomingfield, the director-general of health.

00:58 The United States reported 691 new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, the lowest in the week. The country now has 110,482 deaths from the virus and over 1.93 million cases, the highest in the world.

00:38 Brazil's Health Ministry said that 37,312 people in the country had died from the coronavirus to date, while the total number of infections in the country stood at 685,427. Brazil is releasing cumulative data after changing its format for reporting statistics related to the coronavirus.

The delay, lack of consolidated data and new method of registering deaths and infections on the coronavirus was opposed by the political class, judiciary and the press. However, the government, led by President Jair Bolsonaro, has defended the move.

00:09: Argentina said it had recorded 774 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 deaths on Saturday. The country now has 22,794 positive cases. The latest numbers come a day before Argentina begins removing a lockdown in most parts of the country, except the area of capital Buenos Aires, which will remain in lockdown for another three weeks.

00:00: Poland reported 1,151 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, after a breakout in a coal mine. The country's Health Ministry said two-thirds of the new cases were linked to the Zofiowka coal mine, owned by the JSW mining group. JSW also said it had seen a rise in infections at another coal mine in Pniowek. Poland now has 26,561 cases of the coronavirus.

