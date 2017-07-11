Coronavirus latest: Global infections top 15 million

More than 15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide

South Africa has reported a record daily death toll, while Brazil saw its highest single-day increase in cases

Infections in Latin America have passed the 4-million mark

Travelers arriving in Germany from countries considered high-risk may soon face mandatory testing at airports

00:52 A cafeteria employee who works in the same building as some White House staffers has tested positive for the coronavirus, an NBC News reporter has confirmed on Twitter.

The White House is currently identifying people who may have come in contact with the employee at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is located next to the White House, NBC News reporter Josh Lederman said. The White House Medical Office has determined that the risk of virus transmission is low, he said.

00:18 South Africa has reported 572 coronavirus-related fatalities, a record single-day increase, taking the total number of deaths to 5,940. With almost 395,000 confirmed cases, the country is the worst-hit in Africa and among the top five globally.

Most of the cases have been concentrated in the provinces of Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The African Development Bank on Wednesday approved a $288 million (€249 million) loan to South Africa to help the country deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

00:11 Brazil has reported a new record increase in daily coronavirus cases as the country struggles to bring the outbreak under control. The Health Ministry confirmed 67,860 new infections and 1,284 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the third time since July 7, when he first announced he had contracted the disease. His office said he would extend his two-week quarantine and suspend upcoming travel plans.

"President Jair Bolsonaro's health continues to improve, under the treatment of the presidential medical team," his office said in a statement. The far-right leader has often been criticized for downplaying the pandemic, comparing the infection to a "little flu."

With more than 2.2 million cases, Brazil has the second-biggest outbreak in the world after the US.

