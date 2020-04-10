Coronavirus latest: Global death toll tops 100,000

Global confirmed cases stand at over 1.6 million with over 100,000 dead, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University

Italy and Ireland are extending their lockdown measures until May

Spain records its lowest death toll in 17 days

A newspaper reports that Italy's lockdown will be extended to May 3

On Good Friday, over 2 billion Christians will stay away from church and many other events and vacations have been canceled

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

18:05 In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he has made the "difficult" decision to extend the country's lockdown until May 3. Meanwhile, Italy's daily rate of new infections and deaths has dropped with the total number of COVID-19 cases now at 147,577.

The daily increase in total cases has been under 4% since Sunday, compared with increases of more than 20% in early March.

The death rate on Friday dropped to 570, down from the previous day’s 610.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen by 1,985, to 30,455, while the number of patients in intensive care has fallen for the seventh day in a row, by 108 to 3,497.

17:44 Over 100,000 people have now died from the new coronavirus, according to figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University. On Friday afternoon, the tally showed 100,376 deaths and over 1,650,000 confirmed cases. The US-based university also said nearly 368,700 people have already recovered from the disease. Italy has seen the most deaths so far — 18,849.

Watch video 05:12 Share Coronavirus 'becoming a development crisis' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3akVj UN development chief: Coronavirus hits developing nations hard

17:00 Here's a round-up of the latest developments on the health emergency in Europe:

UK: The United Kingdom's official coronavirus-related death toll jumped by 980 on Friday to 8,958. It's the biggest daily rise in UK fatalities to date.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs time to recover from coronavirus and is unlikely to be back at work soon, his father said Friday. Johnson, 55, spent three nights in the intensive care unit at St. Thomas' Hospital in London after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. He was moved back to a regular ward on Thursday evening, and his office said he was in "the early phase of his recovery.''

Ireland: Ireland has extended the lockdown measures it put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus until May 5, Irish PM Leo Varadkar said.

"The restrictions we introduced two weeks ago were due to expire on Sunday. Today the expert recommendation is to extend them for a further three weeks," he said in a televised address. "What we're doing is difficult, but it's making a difference and we have to keep going," he added.

Ireland has shut bars, restaurants and nonessential retail, and told people not to travel more than two kilometers (1.2 miles) from their home or visit friends and family.

Read more: Europe's hot summer weather could worsen the effects of COVID-19

Poland: Poland may see the peak of infections from the coronavirus in the coming days, government spokesman Piotr Muller said. "It seems that if we will maintain our discipline, there is a chance that this infection rise may reach its maximum in the coming days, to gradually slow down later," Muller told public broadcaster TVP Info.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland may see a peak of infections in May or June. Poland reported 5,742 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 175 deaths as of Friday evening, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University. 318 people have so far recovered from the disease.

France: Fifty crew members aboard France's sole aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, have tested positive for coronavirus and parts of the ship have been put in lockdown, France's Defense Ministry said.

Watch video 03:15 Share Living under lockdown in Paris Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ah1H Living under coronavirus lockdown in Paris

Spain: The coronavirus death toll curve in Spain flattened further on Friday and the government prepared to start easing one of the world's strictest lockdowns. The number of daily deaths fell to 605 on Friday, the lowest figure since March 24, the Health Ministry said. The rate of increase has dropped to 4%, down from 20% two weeks ago. Spain's total death toll stood at 15,843 as of Friday.

"We are seeing the curves are on the decline, even though there are still many cases," said Maria Jose Sierra, the deputy head of health emergencies. Although health officials say the pandemic has peaked in the country, they have urged the population to adhere strictly to the ongoing restrictions which were put in place on March 14 in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Portugal: Portugal is extending the state of emergency imposed to combat coronavirus until May 1, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Friday. "At this decisive moment, we cannot lower our guard."

Speaking at a morning show on TVI television on Friday, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said: "It would be a wrong signal for the country to lift the state of emergency."

"There is still no light at the end of the tunnel," Costa said. "We have to walk through this tunnel and the more disciplined we are now the faster we will get to the end of it."

Italy: Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases have declined slightly. The country on Friday reported 570 new deaths from the pandemic, down from the previous day's 610, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,849. The number of new cases also slowed modestly to 3,951 from a previous 4,204.

Lithuania: Lithuania's government is working on a plan to slowly and deliberately bring the country out of its coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Friday. The prime minister told the BNS news agency that the government will next week outline a four-step plan to cautiously relax restrictions, but only if existing social distancing rules continue to be adhered to.

Greece: Authorities in central Greece have placed a Roma settlement under a two-week quarantine after discovering several coronavirus cases among its inhabitants. "There will be tests throughout the area that is under lockdown," local governor Costas Agorastos told the Proto Thema daily Friday, adding that screenings would also be carried out in other Roma communities in the area.

An additional 200 people in the community were tested Friday, state news agency ANA said. The civil protection authority has not reported the result of the tests.

Read more: Panic in Germany's refugee centers amid coronavirus quarantine

Belgium: Belgium's death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic has topped 3,000, officials said after the country recorded 496 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Health authorities said the big jump over previous daily counts included 171 fatalities in retirement homes that took place in the last half of March.

14:51 Turkey's largest city Istanbul — the epicentre of Covid-19 infections in the country — may soon run out of enough intensive care units to cope with the spread of the virus, a medical expert has warned.

With nearly 16 million inhabitants, Istanbul has some 4,600 intensive care beds — 80% of which are already occupied, Turkish Medical Association head Sinan Adiyaman told the DPA news agency

The occupancy rate will increase, Adiyaman warned, adding that Turkey was far from prepared for the peak of the outbreak.

Turkey has so far reported 908 deaths from the virus and 42,282 infections. Istanbul has 60% of all coronavirus cases in the country.

The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared plans to build two pandemic hospitals in the city within 45 days.

Read more: Opinion: Coronavirus: A timeline of Turkey's missteps

14:42 Travelers entering Germany from abroad must now go into home quarantine for two weeks under new rules to stem the further spread of the coronavirus in the country.

At Germany's largest transport hub, Frankfurt airport, several thousand people were affected on Friday. Some 80% of those travelers had returned home as part of the German government's repatriation operation, according to a federal airport police spokesman.

Police were on hand at the airport from early Friday to inform travelers about the rules, which also mean they must report to their local health authority upon returning home.

There are exemptions for truck drivers, cross-border commuters, and people who have spent less than 24 hours out of the country, with the regulation in place until at least April 19.

Read more: Germany's coronavirus travel restrictions: What you need to know

The women leading the fight against coronavirus No nonsense — Angela Merkel Germany has made headlines around the world for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak and relatively low mortality rate. The chancellor has been hailed for her straight talk, warning that 60% of people will contract the virus. Merkel broke down how coronavirus measures should be followed to overcome the "greatest challenge" Germany has faced since World War II.

The women leading the fight against coronavirus Developing vaccines — Marylyn Addo The virologist and leading professor at the German Center for Infection Research and the head of infections at the Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf is working together with her team to develop a coronavirus vaccine. She has already developed vaccines against the Ebola virus and the MERS coronavirus.

The women leading the fight against coronavirus Preventative measures — Jacinda Ardern Under Ardern, New Zealand deployed widespread testing and set out some of the toughest border restrictions in the world to prevent an outbreak. On March 14, Ardern announced anyone entering the country would need to self-isolate for two weeks. At the time, New Zealand had six cases. She then banned all visitors from entering and announced a lockdown at 102 confirmed cases and zero deaths.

The women leading the fight against coronavirus Nationwide coronavirus testing — Jung Eun-kyeong The director of South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been hailed as a "national hero," with local media reports saying she rarely slept and refused to leave the office in the name of fighting the outbreak. Jung helped steer the way for deploying mass nationwide coronavirus testing.

The women leading the fight against coronavirus Paving the way for the EU — Mette Frederiksen Under Frederiksen's leadership, Denmark was one of the first countries in Europe to respond to the spread of the coronavirus, implementing strict measures in the first half of March. Among a number of actions taken, the country shut down its borders to all visitors without a valid entry visa on March 14.

The women leading the fight against coronavirus Quick action — Tsai Ing-wen Despite the island nation's close proximity to the epicenter of the virus, Taiwan managed to avoid a health crisis. Defying experts' predictions that Taiwan would have one of the highest infection rates, Tsai's government took early action to prevent further outbreak and introduced a travel ban on visitors from China, Hong Kong and Macau soon after the number of cases began to rise in China. Author: Melissa Sou-Jie Van Brunnersum



14:31 The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil-producing nations like Russia agreed to boost crude prices by cutting production by as much as 10 million barrels a day, or a tenth of daily global supply. More countries, including the US, were discussing Friday their own cuts in what would be an unprecedented global pact to stabilize the market.

The agreement aims to cut production by 10 million barrels per day until July, then 8 million barrels per day through the end of the year, and 6 million a day for 16 months beginning in 2021. Mexico had initially blocked the deal but has later agreed to it following intervention from US President Donald Trump.

The price of crude is down by over 50% since the start of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a collapse in demand following a slump in economic activity and lockdowns in a number of countries worldwide.

Read more: Oil companies pivot to plastics to stave off losses from fuel demand

16:15 Hundreds of Christians in the German city of Dusseldorf were able to attend a Good Friday church service despite the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a drive-in cinema.

Some 400 cars turned up for the service, which worshippers were able to listen to via their car radios.

The ecumenical service was jointly led by both a Protestant and Catholic member of the clergy, who stood together on a stage. Some followers brought their convertibles, others opened their sunroofs.

Tickets, which were available for free online ahead of the event, were scanned through car windows to reduce the risk of infection.

A Catholic Mass is to be held on Easter Sunday and a Protestant service on Easter Monday.

Read more: Religious celebrations in the time of coronavirus

Worshippers tuned into the Dusseldorf service via their car radios

14:03 Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers on Friday waited to board chartered planes to Germany after the government decided to allow the flights despite the new coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, images of some 1,800 seasonal workers waiting shoulder by shoulder in a packed parking lot at the airport in Cluj-Napoca in central Romania made rounds on television and on social media.

Authorities are investigating whether the crowd breached strict social distancing and other rules to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said it was "inadmissible" that workers had waited for flights in large numbers without "measures taken regarding physical distancing and protective equipment."

Around 300,000 seasonal workers travel to Germany each year, mainly from Poland and Romania, to help with fruit and vegetable harvests, according the German Farmers' Association. Romania, which has recorded 5,467 coronavirus cases and 265 deaths so far, declared a state of emergency last month and banned regular flights to a number of EU countries, including Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

Read more: Germany drafts Romanian farm labor for coronavirus pandemic

Watch video 01:59 Share Germany to recruit farm workers Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3akQF Germany aims to recruit thousands of foreign farm workers

13:32 The small town of Oberammergau in southern Germany, world-famous for its passion play, could be being largely spared from coronavirus infections because of its 17th-century vow to put on the performance every 10 years, its pastor believes.

The residents made the vow in 1633 as the bubonic plague was ravaging Europe, praying that God would spare them if they kept their promise.

"God helped the people back then. He saved them from the plague epidemic, spared them. That continues similarly today," said Pastor Thomas Gröner. The town did, indeed, have far fewer deaths in 1634 than the year before, according to the death register of the time.

Although the town has so far had only two cases of COVID-19, the pandemic has forced the postponement till 2022 of the 42nd performance of the play, which depicts the last weeks of Christ on Earth as recounted in the Christian bible.

12:13 South Korean officials have said that 91 patients who were thought to be clear of the novel coronavirus had tested positive again. But the director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jeong Eun-kyeong, said the patients had not necessarily been re-infected and that the virus may have been "reactivated." Investigations are ongoing that will examine the correctness of test results, among other things.

The announcement could nonetheless fuel concern that people who have recovered from COVID-19 may not become immune to the disease. This would be bad news for many countries hoping that populations will develop enough immunity to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic.

11:44 The current pandemic could drive 420–580 million people back into poverty in a worst-case scenario, undoing some 10 years of work fighting the problem, researchers at the United Nations University in Tokyo say. They think the Middle East and North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia will be the worst-hit regions.

Their study said that "the potential impact of COVID-19 poses a real challenge to the UN Sustainable Development Goal of ending poverty by 2030 because increases in the relative and absolute size of the number of poor ... could represent a reversal of approximately a decade of progress in reducing poverty."

11:40 Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has still marked Good Friday despite France's strict lockdown measures and a hole in its roof from last year's fire. With only three companions, Archbishop Michel Aupetit proceeded into the 800-year-old structure wearing a builder's helmet which he took off to bow before the Crown of Thorns.

One of the holiest relics in Christianity, the crown is traditionally believed to have been placed on Jesus' head by Roman soldiers mocking him before the crucifixion commemorated on Good Friday. The relic was rescued by firefighters during the blaze that devastated the cathedral a year ago next Wednesday.

Watch video 01:40 Share Religious holidays scaled back Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ajvt Coronavirus means scaled back religious celebrations

11:32 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has criticized Donald Trump's handling of the outbreak as too slow. He told Der Spiegel magazine that "China took very authoritarian measures, while in the US, the virus was played down for a long time." He added that "these are two extremes, neither of which can be a model for Europe.".

Maas told the magazine he hoped Washington would rethink its international relationships in light of the coronavirus crisis, adding that aggressive trade policies may have hurt the country's ability to procure protective equipment.

10:43 France says 50 sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle have tested positive for the virus. The Defense Ministry said three people have been evacuated and the ship is continuing its journey to Toulon in southern France. None of the 50 crew have suffered "worsening health" so far, the ministry's statement said. The origin of the virus is not yet known and all crew are now wearing face masks.

10:12 Iran, the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East, has reported 122 new deaths. The overall death toll is now 4,232. Another 1,972 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, making a total of 68,192, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur told state TV, adding that 3,969 people were in a critical condition.

09:55 The leaders of North Macedonia's two largest parties are self-isolating after giving an interview to a reporter who later tested positive for the virus. Reporters were told that Social Democrat former prime minister Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, head of the nationalist opposition VMRO, will remain at home for two weeks. The reporter is in hospital in a stable condition. North Macedonia had officially reported 663 COVID-19 cases by Thursday afternoon.

09:48 Belgium has recorded 496 new deaths, taking the total number of people who died with COVID-19 to 3,019. Health authorities said the big jump over previous daily counts included 171 fatalities in retirement homes that took place in the last half of March.

09:43 There have been growing calls for a debt jubilee for developing countries whose economies are likely to be ravaged by the health emergency. Chief of the United Nations Development Programme Achim Steiner told DW that wealthier nations have a responsibility to provide "massive investment in developing countries" and consider debt relief or cancellation. He warned that the health crisis "is becoming a social and economic and a developmental crisis," adding that poorer states don't have sufficient health infrastructures in place and lack social safety nets to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

Steiner said the UN and the international community must cooperate and step up efforts to help developing countries "stabilize" their health systems and "urgently" provide fiscal means.

Watch video 01:37 Share Coronavirus crisis in Ecuador Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ajvy Ecuador faces coronavirus catastrophe with little testing

09:34 Spain has reported 605 new fatalities, its lowest death toll in 17 days. Health Ministry figures put the overall number of deaths at 15,843. The country has also seen 4,576 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 157,022.

09:18 Italy will extend most measures of the country’s month-long lockdown until May 3 to avoid a second coronavirus wave, according to local media. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will reportedly issue a decree either Friday or Saturday prohibiting people from taking walks or lingering in parks.

The newspaper Corriere della Serra said the prime minister will allow a small number of businesses, including stationery shops and a number of agricultural machinery manufacturers to reopen when the existing measures expire on April 13.

Most Italians have been banned from leaving their houses since March 12. "If scientists confirm it, we might begin to relax some measures already by the end of this month," Conte told the BBC on Thursday.

Watch video 02:11 Share Spain lockdowns hit poor students Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ajxv Lockdowns force poor students in Spain to the margins

09:11 Malta's armed forces have rescued 64 North African migrants from a sinking boat inside the country's rescue zone and brought them ashore. The move came hours after the government warned that no refugees would be allowed into the country after it closed its ports due to the coronavirus pandemic. The migrants will be kept in detention.

"It is in the interest, and is the responsibility, of such people not to endanger themselves on a risky voyage to a country which is not in a position to offer them a secure harbor," the government said. Malta had imposed a 14-day quarantine on all travelers entering the island nation. There are currently 319 confirmed cases and one registered coronavirus-related death.

08:06 Here is a round-up of the latest on the health emergency in Asia:

Cambodia: The country's parliament has passed a law paving the way for a state of emergency, which Prime Minister Hun Sen said he might have to declare to strengthen the country's fightback against the coronavirus. The emergency measures would give Sen far-reaching powers. The prime minister has been strongly condemned by rights groups and the international community for his aggressive crackdowns on opponents, civil rights groups and the media.

"The purpose of making this law for Cambodia is not unique, as there is this law already in many other democratic countries," said Ministry of Justice spokesman Chin Malin. "The law is intended to protect public order, security, people's interests, lives, health, property and the environment."

The law allows the government to control media, monitor communications and restrict the distribution of information that could stoke unrest or considered to be a threat to national security.

China: Beijing says it's willing to boost trade relations with countries, including the US, as its coronavirus epicenter Wuhan emerged from a monthslong lockdown and resumed production. The Ministry of Commerce said China will likely see a resurgence in foreign trade but added that uncertainty about the coronavirus epidemic is the country's biggest challenge.

Japan: Tokyo has asked some businesses including restaurants, internet cafes, and pachinko (gambling) venues to shorten their opening hours from Saturday during a month-long emergency through May 6. City governor Yuriko Koike said she was calling for the shutdown of various businesses after resolving a feud with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's team over the extend of business closures. Meanwhile, Japan’s ancient city of Kyoto has warned tourists to stay away.

Indonesia: Jakarta has imposed a partial lockdown, deploying soldiers and police to enforce its toughest social-distancing restrictions yet. Those found violating the new rules can face a heavy fine and up to a year in jail. The government has banned gatherings of more than five people, reduced public transport and limited restaurants to online delivery orders. President Joko Widodo declared a state of emergency in March but rejected calls for a nationwide lockdown fearing economic collapse and widespread poverty.

Pakistan: The country plans to end its three-week lockdown following warnings that a prolonged economic halt could lead to some 18 million job losses and plunge half of the country’s population into poverty. The cabinet decided to allow people to resume work in agricultural fields and re-open several industries including steel and cement manufacturing from April 14. Pakistan’s retail and transport sectors would be the next to emerge out of the lockdown.

South Korea: Twenty-seven new cases of coronavirus were registered on Friday, making it the ninth consecutive day when new cases numbered less than 100. The country has seen a decrease since its peak in early March when it was reporting around 500 cases every day. However, health official Jeong Eun-kyeong warned of a "quiet spread" as social distancing measures are eased and public life begins to return to normal.

Vietnam: The country plans to take a $1 billion international loan as budget deficit widens. The government will also aim to disburse $30 billion (€27.4 billion) in public investment funds this year, up 67% year-on-year, in the hopes it would boost the economy following a blow from the coronavirus outbreak. There are 255 cases of the virus nationwide.

Southeast Asia: Foreign ministers have endorsed the establishment of a regional ASEAN COVID-19 response fund as well as a number of other collective measures to combat the virus including the sharing of information and strategies to ease the impact of the coronavirus crisis. The diplomats from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional intergovernmental organization, also scheduled a meeting with counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea in a video conference on Tuesday to discuss the pandemic.

Watch video 03:08 Share Taiwan's coronavirus response Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aYwg Taiwan's effective coronavirus response

07:22 Billions of people under lockdown around the world have been urged to stay home during the Easter weekend, despite public holidays and religious commemorations. However, those living in northern Germany's state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have been told they can go on day trips to the coast and the Baltic Sea islands.

A court in Greifswald on Thursday overturned a travel ban imposed by the state government, which had only redrafted the regulations a day earlier to list the tourist resorts as prohibited areas.

The ruling means that trips to the coast and the Mecklenburg Lake District are now permitted until and including Easter Monday. The ruling doesn't apply to tourists from other German states, who are banned from entering the area until at least April 19.

07:14 New York City has shortened the time it will hold unclaimed bodies before they are buried in a public cemetery. The medical examiner's office will now keep

remains in storage for just 14 days before they're sent to a burial ground on Hart Island. Normally, about a handful of bodies per day are interred there — people whose families can't afford a funeral, or who go unclaimed by relatives. On Thursday, some 40 caskets were lined up for burial, and two fresh trenches have been dug in recent days.

New York is bearing the brunt of the pandemic in the United States, accounting for around half the number of deaths. On Thursday, the death toll climbed to more than 7,000 after an additional 799 people died — a grim new city record for fatalities.

06:40 Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) says it's concerned about the prospect of coronavirus aid fraud. The Funke media group cited an internal BKA paper that warned about the likelihood of deceptive applications for loans, grants and social benefits offered by the government to offset the worst economic effects of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia halted payments of emergency aid to solo self-employed and small businesses after several people set up fake business websites and then tried to apply for the rescue funds.

The state said legitimate applications will be continued to be processed but that payments had been halted temporarily pending an investigation.

06:30 Pakistan plans to end its three-week lockdown after a new study warned that a prolonged economic halt could lead to some 18 million job losses and plunge half of the country’s population into poverty. Some parts of the country face strict curfews enforced by the military in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

The cabinet decided to allow people to resume work in agricultural fields and re-open several industries including steel and cement manufacturing from April 14. "We are going to resume key sectors that employ millions," said Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan, adding that Pakistan’s retail and transport sectors would be the next to emerge out of the lockdown.

Researchers at the state-run Pakistan Institute of Development Economics had warned that the construction and retail sectors could be hit hardest. "As a result, 120 million people or more than half of the population are at risk of falling beneath the poverty line," said Mahmood Khalid, one of the co-authors of the study. The easing was announced despite the number of coronavirus infections climbing to 4,500.

Watch video 01:27 Share India’s containment zones Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aiNj Delhi designates coronavirus containment zones

06:10 A plan to hold a 10-person rally in Munich to ensure the preservation of the right to protest in Germany despite the coronavirus lockdown has been rejected by the country's highest court.

While the judges acknowledged the importance of freedom of assembly in a democratic state, the Constitutional Court concluded that the temporary ban during the outbreak is intended to protect the lives and physical well-being and integrity of citizens.

The court ruled that the three-hour demonstration on the banks of the Isar river could result in more than ten participants joining, including onlookers, and that the gathering could trigger counter-demonstrations.

Watch video 01:36 Share Separated lovers Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aiqL Lovers separated through Swiss-German border

05:30 The United Nations Security Council has held its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic. The UN's most powerful body has been silent since COVID-19 started circling the globe. Following the talks, the Council issued a brief statement, expressing “support for all efforts of the secretary-general concerning the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to conflict-affected countries and recalled the need for unity and solidarity with all those affected.''

UN chief Antonio Guterres had warned the Council that the outbreak is threatening global peace and “potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence.” He said the Council’s role is “critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic'' and “would count for a lot at this anxious time.''

Watch video 12:05 Share Face masks and the coronavirus Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aidW How to protect yourself with a face mask

05:25 Major oil producers except Mexico have agreed to cut output in May and June by 10 million barrels per day (bpd), following a collapse in prices due to the coronavirus pandemic and a Saudi-Russian price war.

The oil cartel OPEC says the agreement will also reduce production to eight million bpd from July to December. A virtual meeting of OPEC countries, allies and other key non-members dragged on into the small hours after beginning on Thursday afternoon.

The deal depends on Mexico's support to take effect. The country wanted its share of the cut reduced by three-quarters to 100,000 barrels.

04:50 Nearly three months after the first coronavirus case was reported outside of China, Yemen has confirmed its first infection. The country's national emergency committee for COVID-19 said the case was detected in the southern Hadramout province under the control of the internationally recognized government.

Humanitarian workers and the international community have warned that a coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country, will have catastrophic impacts.

The Saudi-led coalition on Thursday said it had begun observing a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but Houthi rebels dismissed the initiative as political manoeuvering.

04:20 Germany has seen 266 new deaths and 5,323 new infections since the previous day's update from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The national disease control agency put the overall tally at 2,373 deaths and 113,525 confirmed cases. Johns Hopkins University, which publishes a tally of the global pandemic, puts German fatalities at 2,607 out of 118,235 cases. The two figures vary as RKI depends depend on data transmission from state and local levels and is updated around once a day, while JHU updates figures in real-time.

Watch video 01:50 Share Merkel: Signs of hope Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aj2k Merkel: Signs of hope in fight against coronavirus

04:00 Burundi plans to carry on with its presidential election on May 20, as the world struggles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The East African nation has reported 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 but the ruling party’s candidate, General Evariste Ndayishimiye cited "God's protection" to let everyday life proceed as normal.

"Do not be afraid. God loves Burundi and if there are people who have tested positive, it is so that God may manifest his power in Burundi," he said.

03:50 South Korea has reported 27 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, making it the ninth consecutive day when new cases numbered less than 100. The country has seen a decrease since its peak in early March when it was reporting around 500 cases every day.

The southern city of Daegu, which has been the country's coronavirus epicenter so far with 6,807 cases, registered zero new infections for the first time, local news agency Yonhap reported. But health official Jeong Eun-kyeong has warned against complacency, raising the possibility of a broader "quiet spread" as social distancing measures are eased and public life begins to return to normal.

03:45 In Australia, police checkpoints and patrolling to enforce a coronavirus lockdown have led to authorities seizing illicit drugs. On Friday, police in Queensland busted a vehicle carrying marijuana worth A$450,000 (€260,736; $285,300) at a border checkpoint. Multiple such cases have been reported in New South Wales and Sydney.

In addition to being charged with drug-related offenses, the people were also fined for being outdoors during the lockdown, without a valid reason.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights Germany: Munich, Marienplatz The Marienplatz in front of Munich City Hall looks like an empty open-air theatre. Normally, many curious onlookers gather in front of the city hall watchtower which has a glockenspiel, where when the bells chime little figures re-enact two stories from the 16th century. Now only the police keep watch over the curfew.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights Italy: Rome, Spanish Steps Among the many venues in the eternal city are the Spanish Steps behind the Barcaccia Fountain. With its barge shape, the fountain is a reminder of the will to survive during another catastrophe, the flood of 1598. The water in the fountain flows, but the stairs are deserted.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights Spain: Barcelona, Rambla Until recently, La Rambla was usually photographed with crowds of people to draw attention to the danger of overtourism. Now only a few pigeons amble around in the spring sun on one of Barcelona's main shopping streets.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights France: Paris, Champs Élysée The Parisian boulevard, the city's main artery, seems to be frozen in time. A lonely Arc de Triomphe, few vehicles in the distance, and the traffic light is on red.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights Great Britain: London, Tower Bridge The river Thames also looks more peaceful than usual. No pleasure boats, no tourists. Currently, only a fraction of the usual number of pedestrians and vehicles have to cross the river on Tower Bridge.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights Turkey: Istanbul, Hagia Sophia The square in front of Hagia Sophia often resembles a fairground with thousands of tourists and passing traders. These days the view expands onto one of the oldest buildings of the ancient world. The domed basilica from the 6th century is considered unique and is waiting to show its treasures again.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights Russia: Moscow, Tverskaya Street Peter the Great entered Moscow on one of the main roads, and later the wide boulevard of Tverskaya Street was also used for huge military parades. In spring 2020 a convoy of disinfection vehicles dominates the Moscow streetscape.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights Egypt: Giza Pyramids Even the tombs of the pharaohs are now only visited by disinfection workers. Whether this will help to win back confidence in traveling remains to be seen. The pyramids of Giza have weathered quite different crises throughout world history.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights Saudi Arabia: Mecca, Great Mosque Mecca is considered one of the most important pilgrimage sites for devout Muslims. About 3 million come here every year. But this year there has also been a curfew here since April 2. And where normally hundreds of thousands of pilgrims gather, there are only people in protective suits who disinfect the huge oval around the Kaaba.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights India: Agra, Taj Mahal Many world cultural historical monuments are reminders of how they are currently being guarded by military might. Even at the Taj Mahal in India, a monument of love, soldiers are keeping watch to prevent crowds of people gathering here.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights USA: New York, Time Square Locations that are often regarded as the center of the world seem ghostly. Like Times Square in New York. Everything seems to have come to a standstill, in a state of perpetual waiting. Pedestrian crossings without pedestrians, traffic lights without vehicles, shops without customers. Everything is different, even in the city that never sleeps.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights USA: New Orleans, Bourbon Street A deserted Bourbon Street in New Orleans appears like a reminder of acceleration. Here too, the coronavirus had an easy time of it when people thought it didn't affect them. So instead they continued to celebrate in droves the Mardi Gras during carnival.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights Brazil: Rio de Janeiro, Copacabana The wide beach, the sea and the silhouette of Rio de Janeiro. Even the Copacabana in Brazil, otherwise one of the liveliest leisure resorts in the world, seems to be suspended. Only the gentle waves of the Atlantic Ocean signal movement. A mood like a famous Bossa Nova: Chega de Saudade (Stop the longing).

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights Australia: Sydney Opera House A gaping void in front of an iconic architectural icon down under. The Sydney Opera House also reminds us to stay at home. The doors are closed until further notice, but there are weekly live broadcasts and recordings from the archive, transmitted digitally into people's living rooms.

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights China: the Great Wall of China At the end of March, the Great Wall of China was partially reopened to visitors after a two-month closure. A photo that offers hope: There can be, and there will be a renaissance in traveling! Author: Andreas Kirchhoff



02:00 The United States has reported 32,385 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 1,700 people died on Thursday. The number of new deaths is slightly lower than the previous day’s toll.

The total number of infections in the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, is now 461,437, with fatalities up to 16,478 deaths.

01:40 Mainland China has reported 42 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, another fall from 63 the day before. Most of the new infections are among travelers from overseas.

Despite the decreasing numbers, China remains concerned about a second wave of infections, potentially triggered by travelers. As city and travel restrictions are lifted this week, many people within China will be traveling for the first time in months.

The northeastern Heilongjiang province has reported a spike in new cases recently due to Chinese nationals entering the province from neighboring Russia.

01:10 Here’s a round-up of the latest from the Americas:

Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country will not return to normal until a vaccine for coronavirus is developed.

"The initial peak, the top of the curve, maybe in late spring with the end of the first wave in the summer," he said, shortly after health officials projected the pandemic could kill 11,000 to 12,000 people in the country.

"There will likely be smaller outbreaks for a number of months after that. This will be the new normal. Until a vaccine is developed," Trudeau said, adding that Canadians will have to be vigilant for a year.

By the time the pandemic ends, Canada could see between 934,000 to 1.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to projections released by the federal government. So far, Canada has more than 19,000 confirmed cases, 407 have died.

Brazil: Rio de Janeiro confirmed the first coronavirus-related deaths in the city’s favelas or slums, where poverty, poor sanitation, and overcrowding could lead to widespread transmission. These include two deaths in Rocinha, Latin America’s largest slum. Brazil has been the hardest hit by COVID-19, with more than 800 deaths so far.

Brazil’s Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta once again defied his boss, President Jair Bolsonaro by refusing to endorse the use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, to treat COVID-19. Mandetta almost lost his job on Thursday for supporting strict social distancing measures.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Dhaka, Bangladesh A detained man crouches in front of policemen enforcing the lockdown. Dhaka, Bangladesh.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Kathmandu, Nepal A Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown imposed by the government. Kathmandu, Nepal, March 29.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Chennai, India Police force residents to do sit-ups as a punishment for breaking the lockdown. Chennai, India, April 1.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Bangkok, Thailand Thai police officers wearing protective masks stop a man on a motorcycle at a checkpoint. Bangkok, Thailand April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Ahmedabad, India Members of a rapid action force patrol a neighborhood urging people to remain indoors. Ahmedabad, India, April 1.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Mogadishu, Somalia Policemen attempt to disperse revelers swimming in the Indian Ocean near Lido Beach as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Mogadishu, Somalia, April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Brighton, Britain A police community support officer speaks with a beachgoer at Brighton Beach in the UK, April 4.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Jerusalem, Israel Israeli police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man in the Mea Shearim neighborhood during a partial lockdown. Jerusalem, Israel, March 30.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Guatemala City, Guatemala Members of Guatemala's National Civil Police escort men detained for breaking curfew. Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles Police Department officers verify permitted passenger travel at Union Station. Los Angeles, California, April 4.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Moscow, Russia During a snowfall in Moscow's Red Square, a police officer gives instructions to pedestrians after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown. Moscow, Russia, March 31.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Rio de Janeiro, Brazil A police officer orders a sunbather to leave a closed beach. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Near Cape Town, South Africa Soldiers and a police officer are seen among shacks in Khayelitsha township as authorities attempt to enforce a nationwide lockdown. Near Cape Town, South Africa, March 27.



Chile: The country will be issuing certificates to people who have recovered from COVID-19, allowing them to move freely, the country’s health minister said. "Those given a medical discharge certificate will be freed from all types of quarantine or restriction, specifically because they can help their communities enormously since they pose no risk," Jaime Manalich said. The certificate will be issued to people who suffered from COVID-19 but tested negative two weeks later. More than 1,200 people have been identified as recovered patients. Chile has 5,546 confirmed cases, and 48 people have died.

Ecuador Hundreds of Ecuadorian prisoners will be making coffins to help as Guayaquil, the epicenter of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Latin America faces a shortage. The Andean country has confirmed 4,965 cases of the coronavirus, with 272 dead. About 68% of the cases are in Guayaquil.

00:45 The United Nations Security Council has met for the first time to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual meeting was hosted by Germany and took place after nine of the council’s 10 non-permanent members called for a meeting to discuss their inaction.

The body is charged with maintaining international peace and security, but its member states have disagreed on what form this should take when dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The pandemic also poses a significant threat to the maintenance of international peace and security — potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the council in the closed-door meeting.

Both the United States and China have been reluctant to get the council involved in dealing with the global pandemic. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted on referring to the virus's Chinese origin in discussing it, annoying Beijing.

Germany described the pandemic as an "international peace and security issue," but several other countries, notably China, Russia and South Africa, said health matters were not part of the Security Council's brief.

00:30 The United States has by far the most cases of any country in the world. More than 460,000 people have been infected and 16,478 have died.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious-diseases expert, said the need for hospitalization of COVID-19 cases in the country has seen a sharp decline.

"At the same time as we're seeing the increase in deaths, we're seeing a rather dramatic decrease in the need for hospitalizations," Fauci said. "What we are doing is working."

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia. Like SARS and the common cold, scientists identified that the new virus is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First cases confirmed in Germany On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 WHO declares global health emergency On January 30, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) declares coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern in a bid to protect countries with "weaker health systems." However, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus does not recommend trade and travel restrictions, saying these would be "an unnecessary disruption."

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First death outside China The first death linked to the novel coronavirus outside of China is reported in the Philippines on February 2. A 44-year-old Chinese man had traveled from Wuhan to Manila before falling ill and being taken to hospital, where he later died of pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Bad ending to a cruise Also on February 3, the cruise ship Diamond Princess is quarantined off Yokohama in Japan after cases of the new coronavirus were found on board. As of February 17, the number of people infected has grown to more than 450, the largest cluster of cases outside of China. Several of the 3,700 passengers and crew onboard the ship are being or have been flown back to their home countries.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Italy under quarantine Cases in Italy rise dramatically, with 77 deaths and thousands of confirmed cases by March 3. Many countries instigate travel restrictions to northern Italy and tourist numbers plummet. On March 8, the Italian government put the entire Lombardy region into quarantine, affecting 16 million people. March 10 sees 168 fatalities in Italy, the highest in a single day.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Economic woes European and US stock markets slump on March 6, leading to the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The effect on global business has been significant, with many companies reporting losses and the tourism industry and airlines badly hit. The EU pledge €7.5 billion ($8.4 billion) on March 10 in an investment fund to try to stop the Eurozone falling into a recession.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 WHO declares outbreak as pandemic As worldwide cases top 127,000 and deaths pass 4,700, the World Health Organization designates the global outbreak as a "pandemic" on March 11. US President Donald Trump announces a travel restriction on people coming from the Schengen Zone in Europe, annoying the EU. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announces that in Germany, 70% of the population could get the virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Public life on hold in Europe On March 14, Spain joins Italy in imposing a near-total nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus spreading. The population of 46 million is told not to leave their homes unless for essential tasks. In France, cafés, restaurants and non-essential shops are closed as of March 15. Many public events in Germany are cancelled and schools close.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 International travel severely restricted As of March 15, many countries impose strict travel bans or restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19. For example, New Zealand and Australia require all international passengers to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival in the country. The US extends a European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Germany imposes partial lockdown In a landmark televised address German Chancellor Angela Merkel announces far-reaching restrictions on everyday life on March 22, banning meetings between more than two people not from the same household outside of the workplace. The country has a surprisingly low death rate, a phenomenon attributed to a high level of testing, and a high number of intensive care beds.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Virus strikes at top as UK locks down On March 23rd Britain becomes the latest country to impose restrictions on personal freedoms, with people only allowed to leave their homes in a limited number of circumstances. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is diagnosed with the viruson March 27, as well as heir to the throne Prince Charles on March 25. Meanwhile, there are complaints that not everyone is taking social distancing seriously.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Grim milestone for the US On March 27 the US overtakes China in terms of the number of people infected, making it the country with the most cases of COVID-19. This came as President Donald Trump claimed that the nation would get back to work "pretty quickly." At the same time, it emerged that more than 3 million Americans had lost their jobs due to the pandemic. New York is worst-hit, with a hospital ship sent to help out.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Spain's surging death toll Spain also overtakes China in the number of COVID-19 cases on March 30, as the government toughens the severity of its lockdown. All non-essential activities are halted. Only Italy has a higher death toll than Spain. Most affected is the capital, Madrid. With funeral services overwhelmed, officials turn the Palacio de Hielo ice skating rink into a temporary morgue.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 More than a million On April 2nd the Johns Hopkins University announced on Thursday that there were more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases around the world. The US is the most affected with three times the number than China, where the virus emerged in December. Over 50.000 people have died — and the outlook remains grim.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 UK PM Boris Johnson hospitalized The 55-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit at London's St Thomas hospital on Monday evening (6.4.) and was given oxygen treatment after his condition worsened. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27. Author: Richard Connor



New York City continues to be especially badly hit, with a record death count of 799 reported on Thursday. "You can’t relax," warned Governor Andrew Cuomo, while also expressing hope that social distancing measures may be working. New York City also announced it has hired contract laborers to help bury the dead on Hart Island, a place traditionally used to bury those with no known next of kin.

The state of Michigan has extended a stay-at-home order through to April 30, amid the widespread belief that other states would follow suit. Gatherings and travel remain significantly limited in the state.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has joined calls for a release of comprehensive racial data on the coronavirus pandemic, to put a spotlight on "structural racism." With Biden set to win the Democratic nomination, many Democrats are calling for a postal vote system to be more widely introduced ahead of November's presidential election, in case social distancing measures are still in place.

New figures show that nearly 17 million Americans have lost their jobs since mid-March as a result of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. About 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, data released by the US Labor Department showed. This is in addition to the more than 10 million in the weeks before that.

00:00 Welcome to DW's coverage of the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Catch up on all of Thursday's developments here: Coronavirus — Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

ed/ mm (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa, EFE)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.