Coronavirus latest: Global death toll exceeds quarter-of-a-million

Restrictions in Germany have continued to ease, while researchers estimate that only one in 10 COVID-19 cases have actually been diagnosed

Tensions between the US and China have gone up a notch after a leaked intelligence document claimed Beijing "intentionally concealed the severity" of the outbreak

EU-led donor conference raises billions towards vaccine efforts

00:01 Here are some of the major developments on the spread of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Over a quarter million people have died around the world due to the novel coronavirus, according to the latest tallies of government data, while the number of active cases has risen to over 3.5 million. Most of the new deaths were logged in North America and Europe, although numbers also rose in Latin America, Russia and some African countries.

An EU-led fundraiser to support efforts to create a vaccine raised billions. World leaders pledged €7.4 billion ($8.07 billion) to raise money for developing a coronavirus vaccine and treatments. The European Commission and Norway led the field of donors, while Germany pledged over €500,000 million.

Many European countries continued ease coronavirus restrictions, with students returning to class in Austria, hair salons reopening in Germany, and restaurants offering take-out services re-opening for business in Rome, Italy.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

