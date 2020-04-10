Coronavirus latest: Global cases top 1.6 million

Global confirmed cases stand almost 1.7 million with more than 100,000 deaths

The US remains the country with the highest number of cases with almost 500,000

00:15 A recap of yesterday's events:

During the afternoon, the death toll from the pandemic crossed 100,000.

The US remained the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases, reaching over 492,000 by the evening. At the daily White House briefing, President Donald Trump said the infection curve in the country was flattening.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro caused controversy by greeting followers on the streets of the capital, Brasilia — ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Germany announced that travelers entering the country from abroad must quarantine at home for two weeks. Thousands of people were affected on Friday at Frankfurt airport — Germany's largest transport hub.

Residents in 31 cities across Turkey began a 48-hour curfew from midnight local time on Friday. Its authorities reported 908 deaths from the virus and 42,282 infections.

Several countries announced extensions of lockdown measures brought in to stem the outbreak. In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he has made the "difficult" decision to extend the country's lockdown until May 3. Ireland and Portugal also plan to extend restrictions on public life until May.

The coronavirus death toll curve in Spain flattened further. Its government prepared to start easing one of the world's strictest lockdowns. The Head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, later warned that lifting coronavirus measures prematurely could lead to a "deadly resurgence."

