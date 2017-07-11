Coronavirus latest: Global cases top 10 million

Global infections surpass 10 million, with more than 2.5 million in the US

France is casting ballots in municipal elections, while Poland is holding a presidential vote

Nearly 500,000 have been killed due to COVID-19

Brazil records 1.3 million infections, with more than 57,000 deaths

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

10:20 In the German district of Gütersloh — the site of a massive coronavirus outbreak at a Tönnies slaughterhouse — the number of positive tests in people unrelated to the abattoir has increased "noticeable."

The district that is likely due to an increased amount of testing in the area. Many of those tested showed no symptoms. In the seven days up to and including Friday, 75 cases without any connection to the Tönnies meat company were discovered.

This was 28 more than in the comparable period the day before.

07:35 Swiss authorities say they've ordered 300 people into quarantine after a "superspreader'' outbreak of the new coronavirus at a Zurich nightclub. Officials said a man who had been at the Flamingo Club a week ago tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and that five people who were with him subsequently tested positive.

Based on a list of guests provided by the club, authorities got in touch with the others and ordered them into quarantine for 10 days.

Swiss officials say the incident shows how important it is to stick to hygiene and distance regulations as lockdown measures are gradually lifted. Like many European countries, Switzerland had drastically reduced the number of new coronavirus infections, and is now starting to see a slight uptick as it tries to restart its economy.

In its latest report posted Sunday, Switzerland reported 69 new cases overnight from Friday to Saturday for a total of 31,555 cases; 1,681 people have died.

07:17 France is holding the second round of municipal elections in 5,000 towns and cities on Sunday, after ballot casting had been postponed due to the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Voters are set to choose mayors and municipal councilors at polling stations operating under strict hygiene rules. Face masks, soap or hand sanitizers, and maintaining 1 meter (about 3 feet) distance between each person in lines are mandatory. Voters have been told to bring their own pens to sign the register.

The spread of the coronavirus has slowed significantly in France in recent weeks and almost all restrictions on social and business activity were gradually lifted over the last month.

Still, the virus is expected to hurt Sunday's turnout

France has so far reported nearly 200,000 confirmed cases and 29,781 deaths in the pandemic.

07:09 The number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan crossed the 200,000 mark on Sunday, as authorities imposed restrictions in major cities across the country in a struggle to control the spread of the virus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 202,944 and related deaths reached 4,118. At least 4,072 new cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday. More than 92,000, or 45% of people infected, have recovered whereas 2,805 are in critical condition at hospitals.

The rise in the number of infections accelerated after Prime Minister Imran Khan lifted lockdown restrictions last month, with over 100,000 new cases reported during the last 20 days.

Officials say the country is still at least a month away from the projected peak of the pandemic. Violations of lockdown guidelines prompted authorities to seal markets, shopping malls and residential areas in several parts of the country.

06:57 The Czech Republic's daily number of new infections jumped to 260, the highest since April 8, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday. That is nearly triple that of the 93 recorded on Thursday.

Data showed a significant increase in new cases was recorded in the Karvina region, by far the most affected region in the country at present.

Chief public health officer Jarmila Razova told public radio that the rise could be linked to intensive testing in several places where the disease is spreading fast. These include a mine in the east of the country and a company in the north.

In total, the country of 10.7 million has confirmed 11,298 COVID-19 cases, with 347 deaths as of the end of Saturday.

05:28 The German state of Bavaria is to intensify COVID-19 testing on a "massive" scale, according to the state health ministry.

"A cornerstone of our Bavarian test concept is that all people who want to be tested for SARS-COV-2 infection should be able to find out whether they have been infected," regional Health Minister Melanie Huml said in Munich.

The tests are set to focus on abattoirs and meat processing plants in a bid to "to prevent major outbreaks like in Gütersloh," she added.

The government was offering tests for all Bavarian residents as quickly as possible, even for people without symptoms.

04:05 Australia’s Victoria state has made it mandatory for returning travelers to get tested for coronavirus after the state recorded a spike in the number of infections. Australia also requires all returning locals to quarantine in hotels for two weeks.

People in quarantine will be tested twice, first on day three and then on day 11 of their-two week quarantine period. Those still refusing testing will be required to remain in quarantine for a further 10 days, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrew said.

Victoria, the country’s second-most populous state confirmed 49 new cases in the past 24 hours, its highest daily increase in more than two months.

03:07 The UK government is considering imposing a lockdown on the city of Leicester after a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been examining the legislation required to shut down the city of around 350,000 people, after it confirmed over 650 cases in the two weeks leading up to June 16, the newspaper said, quoting senior government sources.

Hancock sent a mobile testing unit to the city last week to help manage the outbreak and is considering "all options" on how to respond to the latest surge of infections.

02:55 Germany's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen by 256 to 193,499, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. There were three recorded deaths, bringing the total to 8,957.

Yesterday, Germany logged 687 new cases and six deaths.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday warned people against ignoring the dangers posed by the coronavirus, saying that the pandemic is not over — and the situation in the country remains serious.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreaks: Will Germany become Europe's next major hot spot?

01:35 China has confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus, out of which 14 were reported in Beijing. Officials in the capital city have temporarily closed the wholesale food market, which is believed to be the source of the latest outbreak.

Schools in the Chinese capital have been closed and some neighborhoods have been put under lockdown. As many people are traveling during the four-day holiday weekend, anyone leaving Beijing must have tested negatively for the virus within the past week. The city has also increased its testing capacity to up to 300,000 a day.

After the latest figures, China's total infections stand at 83,500. The death toll in the country has remained unchanged at 4,634 since mid-May.

01:05 Mexico reported 4,410 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total infections to 212,802. The country's Health Ministry also reported 602 additional deaths. So far, 26,381 people in Mexico have died due to the coronavirus. The government has said the actual numbers may be significantly higher than the confirmed cases figure.

00:00 The US has confirmed more than 2.5 million cases of the coronavirus, far more than any other country. It has also recorded 125,435 deaths, about one-fourth of the worldwide tally, which stands at over 495,000.

Southern and western states saw the most notable surge in cases, as many have begun to ease lockdown measures. Texas and Florida have reimposed some restrictions, while Washington Governor Jay Inslee is putting the state's reopening plan on hold.

