Coronavirus latest: Global cases surpass 2 million as IMF issues Asia growth warning

04:50 The European Parliament is set to meet in a special session to discuss a joint response from member states to the coronavirus pandemic. European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel are to head the meeting starting at around 0700 UTC.

MEPs are expected to vote on a resolution containing calls for greater protection for EU citizens in the face of the health crisis, EU aid to support member state health systems and a uniform strategy for phasing out emergency measures.

The draft resolution also criticizes the behaviour of EU members Hungaryand Poland during the coronavirus crisis. The EU lawmakers' normal calendar of meetings is currently suspended, due to virus-related restrictions. A large number of MEPs will attend the session online and all will cast their votes by email. Voting will therefore take until late in the evening. Parliamentary President David Sassoli will announce the result on Friday.

04:30 Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder says Munich's Oktoberfest will probably not run this year. "I am very, very skeptical and, from the current state of affairs, I can hardly imagine that such a large event is actually possible at this time," he told public broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk. He said a final decision had not yet been made, but that it was on the brink of cancellation.

Germany has banned all major public events at least until the end of August. The world's biggest beer festival attracts 6 million people each year. It is scheduled to start on September 19.

03:37 Singapore has reported 447 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's total number of infections to 3,699. At least 1,167 cases have been reported since Monday, indicating a sharp spike in numbers.

While Singapore was praised for its handling of the first wave of infections, the new cases are mostly linked to the country's foreign workers, mostly from India, Bangladesh, and other Asian countries. Living in crowded dormitories with close to 20 people in one place, this population has accounted for almost half of Singapore's coronavirus cases.

03:36 South Korea has reported 22 new coronavirus infections, a day after the country went to polls with President Moon Jae-in's ruling party coming out with an absolute majority. This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has recorded fewer than 30 new cases.

Despite the fall in new infections, the Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is concerned over a "quiet spread" that could reach a much broader section of the public as people forgo social distancing. The total number of infections stands at 10,613 with 229 deaths.

03:13 Data suggests that the United States is "past the peak" of the coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump said during his daily press briefing. He added that new data "put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country."

The Trump administration will be unveiling guidelines for easing coronavirus-related restrictions in the states on Thursday.

Requirements for social distancing may be eased in low transmission areas while maintaining stricter control in places that have been hit hard by the pandemic. However, the final decision would remain with the states' governors.

US President Donald Trump has been slammed by world leaders for announcing a temporary halt in funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) pending a review. Trump accused the UN health body of "covering up" the coronavirus pandemic and inadequately responding to the spread of COVID-19.

Germany plans to gradually lift restrictions imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

01:50 China has reported 46 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths from the pandemic. Most of the new cases — 34 infections — were brought from outside China, while three domestic cases were recorded in Beijing amidst strict preventive measures. An additional four cases were reported in the Heilongjiang province, where authorities are concerned about citizens coming in from Russia.

Read more: Doubts over China's claim of beating coronavirus

01:26 Asia's economic growth is likely to suffer zero growth for the first time in 60 years due to the economic impacts of coronavirus, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"These are highly uncertain and challenging times for the global economy," said Changyong Rhee, the director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department. "The Asia-Pacific region is no exception. The impact of the coronavirus on the region will be severe, across the board, and unprecedented," Rhee told a virtual news briefing.

01:14 Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega made his first public appearance in 34 days on Wednesday, when he made a televised address on the coronavirus pandemic.

In the address, he said that there had only been one confirmed death due to the virus, and that the country’s three confirmed cases were ''imported.'' He also criticized the United States for its high case count and death toll.

''The biggest power on Earth isn't able to provide for its own citizens in cities in the United States,'' he said.

Ortega has consistently refused to adopt social distancing measures in Nicaragua, however, and has encouraged people to participate in mass gatherings.

Nicaraguans ''haven't stopped working, because if this country stops working, it dies,'' he added.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

