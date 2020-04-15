Coronavirus latest: Global cases surpass 2 million as Germany plans to ease lockdown

-Global coronavirus cases surpass 2 million, with more than 134,000 reported deaths

-Psychiatrists warn of "profound and pervasive" negative impact on mental health amid worldwide lockdowns

-Germany to allow small retailers to reopen on Monday, while some schools will reopen in May

02:00 Catch up on how Germany plans to gradually lift restrictions imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus, here.

01:50 China has reported 46 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths from the pandemic. Most of the new cases — 34 infections — were brought from outside China, while three domestic cases were recorded in Beijing amidst strict preventive measures. An additional four cases were reported in the Heilongjiang province, where authorities are concerned about citizens coming in from Russia.

01:26 Asia's economic growth is likely to suffer zero growth for the first time in 60 years due to the economic impacts of coronavirus, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"These are highly uncertain and challenging times for the global economy," said Changyong Rhee, the director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department. "The Asia-Pacific region is no exception. The impact of the coronavirus on the region will be severe, across the board, and unprecedented," Rhee told a virtual news briefing.

01:14 Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega made his first public appearance in 34 days on Wednesday, when he made a televised address on the coronavirus pandemic.

In the address, he said that there had only been one confirmed death due to the virus, and that the country’s three confirmed cases were ''imported.'' He also criticized the United States for its high case count and death toll.

''The biggest power on Earth isn't able to provide for its own citizens in cities in the United States,'' he said.

Ortega has consistently refused to adopt social distancing measures in Nicaragua, however, and has encouraged people to participate in mass gatherings.

Nicaraguans ''haven't stopped working, because if this country

stops working, it dies,'' he added.

