Coronavirus latest: Global cases reach 100,000

On Friday, Germany reported 134 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 534.

Japan announced a two-week quarantine for South Korean visitors

The White House has admitted a shortage of coronavirus tests in the US

There are now over 100,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths worldwide

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

14:59 Switzerland announced 210 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 87 n the previous day. The Swiss government will open schools after winter vacation on Monday, with the logic that keeping children away from their grandparents may reduce the risk of infection.

14:47 French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to protect the elderly on a visit to a retirement home in Paris.

"Protecting the French also means being alongside the most vulnerable and those who accompany them on a daily basis. The nation is with its elders," he wrote on Twitter.

14:44 The West African country of Togo has confirmed its first case of COVID-19, Reuters news agency reports.

14:37 EU ambassadors from 27 countries have canceled their Friday meeting in Croatia as Irena Andrassy, of Croatia, has isolated herself after making contact with a European Council who has since tested positive for the virus.

"If she is not there next week, Germany would head the next meeting, because they are next in the round of presidencies," one diplomat said. Croatia currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

14:27 A school in Dusseldorf has had to close despite assurances that it would not. One teacher was diagnosed with COVID-19, and though the school was determined to remain open, 35 of 145 teachers — almost one quarter — called in sick, forcing school leaders to tell students to stay home.

14:23 US President Donald Trump has called off a scheduled visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta as a staff member there may have COVID-19.

''Because of the one person they didn't want me going," he told reporters on Friday.

14:16 The UK now has 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Public Health England announced.

13:55 British Airways says two members of staff have tested positive for the virus, and that the two were recovering at home.

"Public Health England has confirmed that two members of our staff have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," the airline said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Austrian daily tabloid Kronen Zeitung reports that Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines is shortening the working hours of 7,000 staff because of the impact on business caused by coronavirus.

13:30 Bulgaria had declared closing schools and banning planned hospital surgeries. However, the measures were said to be being taken in response to a national epidemic of influenza rather than the new coronavirus.

12:42 Peru's government confirmed the South American country's first COVID-19 case on Friday, Reuters news agency reported.

12:33 Singapore reported 13 new coronavirus infections on Friday, including a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member. The new figures raise the city-state's infection total to 130.

12:29 Greek health authorities reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the country's total to 45.

12:25 Germany's Foreign Ministry issued an advisory against all but essential travel to Italy's alpine South Tyrol region, a popular winter sports destination.

12:15 Iran announced 17 more coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the country's COVID-19 death toll to 124. Iran currently has a total of 4,747 infections — the third highest total worldwide after South Korea and China.

11:45 Egypt's health ministry said Friday it had detected 12 COVID-19 cases in Egyptian workers on a cruise boat heading to the southern city of Luxor. All of the cases are asymptomatic, the ministry said.

11:15 Coronavirus containment measures have reignited a diplomatic row between Japan and South Korea.

South Korea said Friday it will halt visa waivers and suspend existing visas for Japanese citizens starting March 9 in response to travel restrictions imposed by Tokyo.

On Thursday, Japan said it would bar entry for South Korean visitors from highly affected areas and quarantine others for two weeks. Seoul called the move "irrational."

10:50 Stock markets in several European countries dropped in early trading Friday, with Frankfurt and London shedding 3.7 and 3.3%, respectively.

10:12 The Netherlands reported its first coronavirus death on Friday. An 86-year-old man died at a clinic in Rotterdam, health officials said. The first COVID-19 infection was reported in the country on February 24, and there are currently 82 confirmed cases.

10:05 Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that the country's citizens should avoid travel to anywhere in Italy and recommended anyone returning from Italy should self quarantine for 14 days.

09:50 The Vatican reported its first COVID-19 case in a patient at the small city-state's outpatient care center. Serbia also reported its first case on Friday.

09:45 Cameroon reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday from a French citizen who arrived in the capital, Yaounde, on February 24.

09:30 German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday that although the COVID-19 has been challenging to slow down in Europe, Germany did not yet see a need to limit free movement across borders.

08:23 More than half of Germany's 534 COVID-19 cases are in the state of North Rhine Westphalia, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

07:45 Stock markets in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Australia all dropped Friday, as uncertainty continues over the epidemic's long-term effect on international business.

07:40 The tiny Himalayan country of Bhutan said Friday that it will ban the entry of tourists for two weeks following the country's first reported COVID-19 case, which reportedly came from an Indian tourist.

06:45 North Korean state media reported Friday that 221 foreigners in the country were released from quarantine. North Korean authorities placed about 380 foreigners under "medical observation" in late February, according to state media.

North Korea has not publicly reported any cases of COVID-19. However, international observers are skeptical it has escaped the virus.

06:30 China's National Health Commission said Friday that Hubei province has reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, apart from 126 new cases reported in the provincial capital, Wuhan.

05:30 The development of vaccines against the COVID-19 disease is in full swing. Nevertheless, it will still take at least a year before one is available on the market. The question is: Will the virus still be prevalent? Read more here

05:15 The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday that a "long list" of countries were not showing "the level of political commitment" needed.

"This is not a drill," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. "This epidemic is a threat for every country, rich and poor."

05:07 South Korea on Friday criticized Japan's "unjust, unacceptable" travel restrictions that bar arrivals from areas of South Korea and Iran hit hard by the coronavirus, while imposing a two-week quarantine on travelers from those regions.

"It is unacceptable that the Japanese government took such an unjust action without prior consultations with us, and we will explore necessary countermeasures based on principles of reciprocity," the council said in a statement.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Bollywood 'Oscars' The International Film Academy has announced that it would be postponing its awards ceremony, also known as Bollywood's Oscars, due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. According to official numbers, India has been until now relatively unscathed by the epidemic. Actor Shah Rukh Khan (photo) was one the stars expected at the event planned for March 27; a new date has not been decided yet.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus 'No Time to Die' James Bond perhaps has a little more time on his hands than the title of the upcoming film in the franchise suggests: "No Time to Die" producers have decided to push back the release of the movie to November. Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was initially planned for April. It's the first Hollywood blockbuster to shift its release schedule in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Venice Architecture Biennale The start of the world's most prestigious architecture biennale has also been delayed. Instead of opening in May, it will run from August 29 to November 29 — three months later than planned. The theme of the event takes on a new meaning amid current developments: "How do we live together?"

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus London Book Fair Due to take place March 10-12, the book fair was cancelled "with reluctance," said organizers, after several major publishers such as HarperCollins and Penguin Random House pulled out of the event to avoid exposing their staff to the virus. The London Book Fair usually draws more than 25,000 authors and book industry insiders.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Musikmesse Frankfurt Europe's biggest trade fair for the music industry also announced that it was postponing the event, which was set to celebrate its 40th anniversary on April 2-4. While it was deemed to be "the only responsible and right decision to take," the cancellation is bound to affect many small businesses in the music industry, said Christian Höppner, secretary general of the German Music Council.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Leipzig Book Fair Change of plans for book fans: The Leipzig Book Fair, scheduled to be held March 12-15, was cancelled due to the spread of the new coronavirus, a spokesperson for the fair announced on Tuesday. The second-largest book fair in Germany expected to draw 2,500 exhibitors from 51 countries.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus ITB Travel Trade Show Berlin Preparations for the world's largest travel fair were already in full swing when the organizers cancelled it at the last minute. Due to the ongoing virus threat, participants to the Berlin fair had to prove they had not been to one of the defined risk areas. With 170,000 visitors from all over the world, this proved to be an impossible task and the fair couldn't open on March 4 as planned.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus The Louvre For many tourists, a trip to Paris is incomplete without a visit to the Louvre museum. The historic art museum was closed for three days, after museum staff went on strike on the grounds that keeping it open would be a public health hazard. On Wednesday afternoon, they accepted to resume work after management set up a series of preventive measures.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Milan Design Week Each April, thousands of design professionals, artists and companies visit Milan to check out the latest in furniture and interior design. This year, however, organizers have announced it will be moved to June due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Milan is the capital of the Lombardy region, which has seen the lion's share of Italian coronivirus cases. Some airlines have even suspended their flights.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus La Scala opera house There is perhaps no venue more symbolic of Italy's rich operatic tradition than the La Scala opera house in Milan. Now, its seats will remain empty until March 8. Italy's Prime Minister called for the suspension of cultural events and the venue is sticking to the rules. At the time of writing, Italy has more cases of the new coronavirus than any country outside of Asia.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus K-Pop concerts The reigning K-Pop boy band BTS does big business with each concert, but in the wake of the virus in South Korea, the group cancelled four April dates at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, which seats 69,950 people. "It's impossible to predict the scale of the outbreak," said the group's management. On Tuesday, cases in South Korea reached 5,100 with the majority of infections in the city of Daegu.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus 'Mission Impossible' No, we aren't describing the task of containing the new coronavirus, but rather the new movie starring Tom Cruise which was supposed to have a three-week shoot in Venice. The film has been postponed, movie studio Paramount Pictures said Monday. Venice's cultural events have been hard hit by the outbreak. The final two days of lagoon city's annual Carnival festival were also cancelled.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Paris Fashion Week Paris fashion week, which ended March 3, also took a hit. While attendees avoided cheek kisses during the high-profile event, several designers, including five from China and one from France, did not put on their shows, and many popular events were called off. Chanel had already cancelled a show in China. Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan's largest fashion gathering, was also called off.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Concerts in Switzerland On February 28, the Swiss government imposed a ban on events of more than 1,000 people until March 15, making it the first European country to do so as a preemptive measure to fight against the spread of the illness. As a result, many concerts and events were called off, including concerts by Carlos Santana (pictured) and Alice Cooper at the 15,000-person Hellenstadion in Zürich.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus The Hamburg Ballet The Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier cancelled guest performances in Macau and Singapore due to the coronavirus outbreak. On the program were "The Lady of the Camellias," which tells the story of a famous Parisian courtesan and "Nijinsky." Whether the tour will take place at another point in time is still in the air. In spring 2021 the Hamburg Ballet plans to tour in Japan. Author: Sarah Hucal



03:37 The northwestern Canadian province of British Colombia has identified eight more presumptive cases of coronavirus, according to CBC News.

The Canadian broadcaster said one case involves a woman in her 50s who has not had any contact with other coronavirus patients or people returning from disease hot spots.

British Colombia now has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including four patients who have recovered.

03:13 Saudi Arabia reopened mosques in Mecca and Medina, two holy sites in the country on Friday, according to state TV Al-Ekhbariya. Both were temporarily closed for sterilization. Saudi Arabia has reported five cases of COVID-19.

02:21 South Korea Center for Disease Control (KCDC) reported 196 new coronavirus cases, increasing the country's total to 6,284. The major cases were concentrated in the city of Daegu in the country's southeast.

02:01 US President Donald Trump defended his administration's response to the outbreak, but admitted the virus "may have an impact on the economy."

"Nobody is blaming us for the virus ... Everybody has to be calm. It's all going to work out," Trump said. "We hope it doesn't last too long."

01:59 Qantas Airways, a long-haul Australian airline, said Friday it would cut more international capacity in March as it grapples with the falling demand resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. The destinations cut include Tokyo, Sapparo and Osaka in Japan, Auckland in New Zealand and Hong Kong.

01:25 Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the eastern US state of Maryland — which borders Washington DC. The patients contracted the disease while traveling overseas and are in good condition, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said.

01:08 China's northwestern province of Gansu reported 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus late Thursday, according to broadcaster CCTV.

All of the patients entered China on commercial flights from Iran. A total of 311 passengers arriving in the provincial capital of Lanzhou from Iran have now been quarantined.

00:15 The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has risen to 12 after King County in the northwestern state of Washington reported the latest fatality. Eleven of the 12 deaths in the US have come in Washington — 10 in King County.

US Congress on Thursday passed a $8.3 billion (€7.4 billion) emergency spending bill to combat coronavirus.

00:09 A member of France's National Assembly has been hospitalized in intensive care after being infected with coronavirus, according to a statement from the country's lower house of parliament on Thursday. The legislator has not been named, but the statement added that all lawmakers and personnel have been informed of the situation.

France's national health service has confirmed a total of 423 cases of the virus as of late Thursday, an 138 increase from the day before. No deaths have been reported in France thus far.

00:05 Welcome to our rolling updates regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Friday, there are 96,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with infections in more than 80 countries. More than 3,300 people have been killed by the coronavirus.

ed, wmr, dv/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)