Coronavirus latest: Global cases pass 6 million

- There are over 6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world and more than 369,000 people have died

- Brazil has recorded its biggest increase in cases within a single day and now has almost half-a-million cases, while deaths have overtaken France

- Germany and the EU have urged US President Donald Trump to reconsider plans to cut ties with the World Health Organization

01:25 Jerusalem's Al-Asqa mosque has reopened for the first time in two months, AFP reported. The mosque compound is the third-holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Worshippers wearing protective masks were allowed in during the early hours of Sunday morning for the first prayers of the day.

The mosque closed its doors in March as Israel introduced measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

01:00 Lawmakers and health experts are concerned that ongoing protests across the United States will lead to fresh outbreaks of coronavirus. Protests sparked by the killing in police custody of unarmed black man George Floyd have seen thousands take to the streets.

Social media footage shows social distancing measures being ignored and many people not wearing face masks.

"If you were protesting last night, you probably need to get a COVID test this week," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said. "There is still a pandemic in America that's killing black and brown people at higher numbers."

The US recorded 960 deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, bringing its total to 103,759 since the pandemic began.

00:08 The number of deaths in Latin America has passed 50,000, as Brazil marks a record rise in the number of cases. Chile, Mexico and Peru are among the countries struggling to contain the rise in infections.

Experts say Latin America is the new epicenter of COVID-19.

